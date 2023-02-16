Hounds win rubber match, advance to FH2A finals

February 15, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Sarah Mauldin (10) finishes a tough layup for North Surry.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Greyhound Sadie Badgett (5) floats a shot over a Falcon defender.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Kalyn Collins (22) helps North Surry extend its lead over Forbush by scoring from the low block late in the third quarter.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Even though the NBA All-Star festivities are still a few days away, North Surry and Forbush competed in their own 3-point competition on Feb. 14.

North Surry advanced to the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship after defeating Forbush 56-43 in a game that featured 43 3-point attempts.

The Greyhounds have a chance to sweep the FH2A Conference’s top honors having already won the regular season title for the second consecutive season. North Surry won the FH2A regular season title in 2021-22 but lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament, while Forbush went on to win the tournament championship.

Last year’s tournament wasn’t the only fuel for North Surry heading into Tuesday’s game. The first of two semifinal games served as the rubber match for North and Forbush. The Hounds won the first meeting versus the Falcons 49-47 on Dec. 16, but the Falcons responded with a 54-32 win in the Jan. 27 rematch.

Not only was that Jan. 27 game North Surry’s second-lowest scoring output of the year, but it was also the Greyhounds’ first loss to a 2A this season.

North Surry (16-7) trailed for less than a minute on Tuesday. Forbush’s Brooke Davis knocked down a 3-pointer 34 seconds into the game, then Sadie Badgett matched with a triple 56 seconds later to force one of only two ties in the game. Greyhound Kalyn Collins then nailed a 3-pointer to force the game’s only lead change.

Forbush (18-8) and North Surry had vastly different ideologies concerning 3-point shots this season.

Of the 22 games on MaxPreps in which stats are included, the Falcons attempted an average of 23.3 3-pointers per game while shooting 24% from beyond the arc. Forbush attempted at least 20 3-pointers in 17 of those games, including a season-high 31 against Stratford (S.C.) on Dec. 30.

North Surry has stats on MaxPreps for 21 games at the time of publication, and in those games the Greyhounds averaged 14.8 3-point attempts while shooting 30% from deep. The Hounds have only attempted more than 20 3-pointers in three games.

In Tuesday’s game, North Surry made nine 3-pointers on 50% shooting without attempting a triple in the fourth quarter. Forbush, however, made its first attempt of the game but finished the night 3-of-25 (12%) from beyond the arc.

The Falcons stayed in the game early due to their presence on the boards. Forbush shot 2-of-10 from 3-point land in the first quarter but made up for it by grabbing six offensive rebounds. North Surry also struggled with turnovers in the first half, yet still led 26-19 at halftime due in large part to its defense as well as three second-quarter 3-pointers from Josie Tompkins.

It was a three-possession game for the first part of the third quarter before the Hounds went off. A jump shot from Reece Niston started an 9-2 run for North Surry.

The Greyhounds went up 44-29 at the start of the fourth quarter, then scored five of the first seven points in the quarter to take their largest lead of the game at 49-31.

North Surry’s top three scorers – Badgett, Tompkins and Collins – combined for 42 points while Forbush scored 43 as a team. Badgett led the way with 15 points, followed by Tompkins with 14 and Collins with 13.

The Greyhound trio also combined to shoot 8-of-15 (53%) on 3-pointers, with Collins making 4-of-5 attempts (80%).

Badgett posted a double-double with 10 rebounds as well as two blocks, an assist and a steal. Jaxie Draughn led the Hounds in assists with four, while Callie Robertson set the pace in steals and blocks with two and three respectively.

Katie Furno led the nine Falcons that scored with nine points. Mariah Livingstone nearly had a double-double for Forbush with eight points and 10 rebounds, and was the only Falcon with more than one assist. Mallory Chapman led Forbush in steals with three and had the team’s only block.

North Surry advances to the FH2A Tournament Championship and will face No. 3 North Wilkes (21-5). The teams split their meetings during the regular season, with each defending home court.

North Surry won 61-53 on Dec. 2, then North Wilkes won 69-41 on Feb. 10.

Scoring

(4) Forbush – 12, 7, 10, 14 = 43

(1) North Surry – 14, 12, 18, 12 = 56

FB: Katie Furno 9, Mariah Livingston 8, Natalie Scott 4, Mallory Chapman 4, Emily Eads 4, Brooke Davis 3, Carrie Vestal 3, Jane Helton 2, Salem Parker 2

NS: Sadie Badgett 15, Josie Tompkins 14, Kalyn Collins 13, Sarah Mauldin 5, Reece Niston 4, Peyton Utt 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports