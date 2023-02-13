East Surry runs away from Central on Senior Night

East Surry’s Brooklyn Gammons is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for basketball.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Addie Phipps is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for basketball.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Grace Phillips is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for basketball.
Cory Smith | The News
Brianna Wilmoth (32) gets past the Cardinal defense to score a layup in the first quarter.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) navigates through a crowded lane to attempt a layup.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry secured the Foothills 2A Conference’s No. 2 seed with a 52-36 victory over Surry Central on Feb. 10.
The Cardinals to recognized three senior basketball players prior to the Feb. 10 victory: Grace Phillips, Brooklyn Gammons and Addie Phipps.
The trio helped East Surry pull away from a tightly contested game with Central in the fourth quarter. After trading leads six times in the first three quarters, East put the game on ice by outscoring Cetnral 15-1 in the fourth.
Both teams quickly realized that the regular season finale wouldn’t follow the same script as the Cards and Eagles’ first meeting on Jan. 17. In that game, East Surry (18-4, 9-3) held Central to just seven first-half points as East went up by 17 at halftime. The Cardinals went on to win that game 48-26.
In the Feb. 10 rematch, it was Surry Central (12-11, 3-9 FH2A) that jumped out to a big lead. The Eagles went up 9-2 as the Cards struggled to make a shot, but East’s cold streak soon ended. East Surry used a 9-2 run of its own to tie things at 11 late in the first.
Both teams had balanced attacks throughout the game as eight players scored for East Surry and seven for Surry Central. Neither team had a player score more than five in a quarter, and the only player on either team to score in all four quarters was Phipps – who was also the only player to hit double figures with 15 points.
Despite the lack of a dominant scorer that took over the game, big swings continued in the second quarter. East scored 14 of the first 19 points to go up 25-17, but this time Central rallied back to cut the lead to one by halftime. An Ashley Santamaria buzzer-beating 3-pointer made it 26-25 at the midpoint.
The game speed increased in the third quarter. The teams combined to attempt 25 free throws in the first half, then combined for just six in the second half.
Central led 35-33 with three minutes left in the third quarter when East flipped a switch. East scored the remaining four points of the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead, then kept on rolling by recording the first nine points of the fourth.
A free throw from Central’s Ragan Hall served as Central’s only fourth-quarter point.
Phipps was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, as well as the leader in steals by tying a season-high seven. Khloe Bennett and Maggy Sechrist tied for the most rebounds on the team with seven, Sechrist led the team in assists with five and Bennett had a team-high three blocks.
Seven Golden Eagles scored between three and eight points, led by eight from Santamaria. Jenna Cave and Layla Wall tied for the most rebounds and assists on the team with five in each category, while Cave and Hall each had three steals.
Cave and Santamaria each recorded one block.
Scoring
Surry Central – 12, 13, 10, 1 = 36
East Surry – 11, 15, 11, 15 = 52
SC: Ashley Santamaria 8, Brianna Wilmoth 7, Layla Wall 6, Gaby Montero 4, Presley Smith 4, Ragan Hall 4, Jenna Cave 3
ES: Addie Phipps 15, Merry Parker Boaz 8, Brooklyn Gammons 7, Izzy Cline 7, Khloe Bennett 6, Maggy Sechrist 5, Grace Phillips 2, Addyson Boaz 2
Tournament Update
East Surry, the No. 2 seed in the FH2A Tournament, advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 7 West Wilkes 77-40 on Feb. 13. The Cards’ 77 points are the team’s most in a game this season.
Surry Central, the No. 5 seed in the FH2A Tourney, dropped its opening round game to No. 4 Forbush 48-37. No. 3 North Wilkes defeated No. 6 Wilkes Central 66-27 in the other first-round game.
East Surry looks to record its 20th win of the season when it takes on North Wilkes (20-5) in the semifinals. East Surry has defeated North Wilkes three times this season: 50-47 on a neutral court on Nov. 23, 55-46 in Hays on Dec. 9 and 52-48 in Pilot Mountain on Jan. 20.
No. 1 North Surry (15-7) will face Forbush (18-7) in the other semifinal. The Greyhounds and Falcons split this season as each team won at home. North Surry topped Forbush 49-47 on Dec. 16, and Forbush won 54-32 on Jan. 27.
The semifinals and conference championship will take place at North Surry’s Ron King Gymnasium.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports