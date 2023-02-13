Hiatt repeats as state champ; Surry Co. claims 10 medals at state meet

North Surry’s Jared Hiatt repeated as 1A/2A Long Jump State Champion with a mark of 21-09.00 feet. Hiatt also won a silver medal in high jump and a bronze medal in triple jump.
Cory Smith | The News
Elkin’s Aniya Edwards won two individual medals at the 2023 Indoor Track State Championship, finishing second in both the 55-meter dash and 500-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Ella Riggs improved on her fourth-place finish in 2022 by taking second in girls shot put in 2023.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks won a pair of bronze medals at the 2023 Indoor Track State Championship by finishing third in boys long jump and fourth in triple jump.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales took home a bronze medal by finishing fourth in the boys 3,200-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
Elkin’s 4x400-meter relay team is pictured on the podium after finishing second. Team members include Aniya Edwards, Alyssa Davis, Ragan Speer and Maggie Tomlin.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears the bar in the girls high jump.
Cory Smith | The News
Five Surry Central girls combined to make up two relay teams for the Golden Eagles. Pictured, from left: top row – Rubi Cortes-Rosa, Wendy Cantor, Ivy Toney; bottom row – Aylin Rodriguez, Abigail Hernandez.
Cory Smith | The News
WINSTON-SALEM — The underdog became the favorite in just a year’s time, and both times he delivered on the biggest stage.
North Surry senior Jared Hiatt ran it back in 2023 by winning the NCHSAA 1A/2A Boys Long Jump State Championship. Hiatt’s long jump titled headlined his three-medal performance at the state meet, improving on his gold and bronze finishes in 2022.
Surry County athletes won a total of 10 medals at the state meet, led by three each from Hiatt and Elkin’s Aniya Edwards.
In 2022, Hiatt became just the third Greyhound to win an indoor state title, joining 2014 girls shot put champion Alex Cooke and 2018 boys shot put champion Ryan Eldridge. This year, Hiatt – an Appalachian State University commit – became the first North Surry athlete to win multiple state championships in indoor track.
This marks Hiatt’s third overall state title as he won the 2022 long jump championship for outdoor track.
Jared won the 2023 long jump title with a mark of 21-09.00 feet, which was 6.25 inches longer than the second-place finisher.
Hiatt went 3-for-3 at the state meet by also medaling in high jump and triple jump.
He took silver in high jump after winning a bronze medal in 2022, matching the 2022 gold medal height of 6-04.00. The only person to finish ahead of Hiatt was East Burke’s Kenneth Byrd at 6-06.00. Byrd went on to be named Most Outstanding Performer of the meet, and East Burke’s boys won the team championship.
Hiatt also found himself on the podium for triple jump after finishing fifth in 2022. Hiatt finished third in the event this year with a mark of 41-10.25.
Also jumping his way to two medals was Mount Airy junior Blake Hawks. Hawks previously landed on the podium for triple jump and long jump his sophomore year, then replicated that success in 2023 with a pair of bronze medals.
Hawks fell just a few inches shy of a silver medal in long jump with a mark of 21-01.25, which was just 1.5 inches behind Union Academy’s Ezra Martin. There was a similar situation in triple jump as Hawks, the fourth-place finisher at 41-10.25, and Hiatt were separated by 0.25 inches.
Edwards, a sophomore from Elkin, was set to defend two of her state titles from 2022. Edwards showed out with three medal-winning performances at the 2023 meet – twice in individual events and once in a relay race – but was unable to replicate her championships from a year prior.
Instead, the sophomore finished second in the 55-meter dash, 500-meter run and 4×400-meter relay. She also qualified for the 300 meters, but did not compete in the event at the state meet.
Edwards faced a new obstacle in the 500 meters in 2023: Albemarle’s Akala Garrett. Garrett, a senior, transferred to Albemarle from Harding University High School, where she was named Most Outstanding Performer of the 4A Meet in 2022.
Garrett, who will continue her career at the University of Texas – Austin, ranks No. 1 in the nation in 55- and 60-meter hurdles, holds the No. 5 all-time mark in state history for the 300 meters and holds the No. 6 all-time for N.C. in the 500 meters.
Garrett was named Most Outstanding Performer of the 2023 1A/2A Meet with three gold medals and one bronze medal. Garrett edged out Edwards in the 500 meters 1:15.86 to 1:21.58 – setting a new 1A/2A State Record in the process – while Edwards finished higher than Garrett in the 55 meters.
Edwards’ time of 7.16 seconds was .02 seconds behind the gold medalist and .05 seconds ahead of Garrett.
Edwards also teamed with sophomore Alyssa Davis, junior Ragan Speer and junior Maggie Tomlin to finish second in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4:24.45. The team of Buckin’ Elks was seeded No. 9 in the event ahead of the state meet.
Another Surry County sophomore, North Surry’s Ella Riggs, also took home a silver medal. Riggs finished second in girls shot put with a mark of 35-00.50, which was 17.75 inches behind the championship-winning distance.
Riggs has now finished on the podium twice in her two years of high school, previously finishing fourth in the event in 2022.
Surry County’s final medalist was Surry Central junior Ignacio Morales. Morales finished fourth in the boys 3,200 meters with a time of 9:53.97.
The second, third and fourth-place finishers in the boys 3,200 meters all crossed the finish line within 13 seconds of one another, while the state champion – Andrew Parker of the N.C. School of Science and Math – set a new 1A/2A state record with a time of 9:28.43.
Surry County had six other state qualifiers, three individuals and three relay teams, that did not medal at the state meet.
• Millennium Charter senior Ava Utt finished No. 15 in girls high jump with a mark of 4-06.00
• North Surry junior Ariana Liberatore finished No. 11 in girls long jump with a mark of 15-04.50, and competed in the girls triple jump but did not place
• North Surry freshman Lenae Sumner finished tied for No. 16 in girls high jump with a mark of 4-04.00
• Surry Central’s girls 4×400 relay team finished No. 7 with a time of 4:36.07; team members include Aylin Rodriguez, Ivy Toney, Wendy Cantor and Rubi Cortes-Rosa
• Surry Central’s girls 4×800 relay team finished No. 9 with a time of 11:31.17; team members include Cortes-Rosa, Toney, Cantor and Abigail Hernandez
• Surry Central’s boys 4×800 relay team finished No. 15 with a time of 9:35.35; team members include Morales, Sony Orozco-Flores, Alexis Pedraza and Brangly Mazariegos
• Surry Central also qualified for the girls 4×200 relay, but did not compete in the event at the state meet; qualifying members included Cantor, Rodriguez, Toney and Cassie Sneed
