Bears top Wilkes Cards on Senior Night

Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for basketball.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for basketball.
Cory Smith | The News
A 3-pointer rolls off the fingertips of Mount Airy’s Mario Revels (3) during the second half.
Cory Smith | The News
Caleb Reid (24) goes back up after grabbing a second-half offensive rebound. Reid scored 17 points and added 10 boards to record his ninth double-double of the season.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Taeshon Martin (4) pulls up at the free throw line to shoot over East Wilkes’ Owen Combs (1) and Braxton Long (13).
Cory Smith | The News
Wednesday’s conference clash between Mount Airy and East Wilkes won’t be easily forgotten by anyone that attended Howard M. Finch Gymnasium.
Mount Airy defeated East Wilkes 54-48, staving off a fourth-quarter comeback from the Cardinals to win by single digits. The Bears also survived a fourth-quarter Cardinal comeback in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 20, which Mount Airy won 43-42, though that’s where the similarities to that first game – or any other game in recent memory – ended.
The Granite Bears led 21-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference rematch before the Cardinals scored their first point, which came on a Braxton Long free throw 1:08 into the second quarter. Mount Airy scored the next eight points to lead 29-1 at halftime.
If a one-point half wasn’t strange enough, East Wilkes battled back and outscored Mount Airy 47-25 in the second half. This included a 31-point fourth quarter from East.
The Cardinals scored 13 points in the final 1:51, cutting the deficit to just four points, but the late scoring flurry wasn’t enough to overcome Mount Airy’s early lead.
Long led the Cards’ comeback effort by scoring 22 points in the second half.
Mount Airy (9-12, 5-6 NW1A) came into Wednesday’s rematch having won 4-of-6 games, with its only losses in that span coming against 20-win squads in North Surry and North Stokes.
The Bears’ defense was lockdown in the first quarter. The home team forced seven steals, held the Cards (8-15, 3-8) to just seven shot attempts and held a 12-4 rebounding advantage. Six Bears scored in the quarter, led by Mount Airy’s two players in the Class of 2023 – Carson Hill and Logan Fonville – that were recognized as part of Senior Night prior to tipoff.
Turnovers continued to hinder the visitors in the second quarter, but East Wilkes was able to establish a presence on the boards while stepping up its defensive effort. Despite only scoring one point in the quarter, the Cards held the Bears to eight points after the 21-point outburst to start the game. All eight of Mount Airy’s second-quarter points came off offensive rebounds.
Seeds were planted for Mount Airy’s impending foul trouble when Fonville and Caleb Reid, who combined for 12 points and 12 rebounds in the first half, both picked up their second personals in the second quarter.
Tyler Mason, Mount Airy’s leading scorer this season, left the game with an injury 32 seconds into the third quarter. East Wilkes’ Daniel Handy scored the team’s first field goal not long after.
The Cards went on a 14-6 run to close the quarter, led by 10 points from Long in the period, but the score stood at 39-17 with eight minutes to play.
Mount Airy, who was whistled for 15 team fouls in the second half, put East Wilkes in the bonus with 7:37 left in the fourth quarter. Fonville left the game after picking up his fourth and fifth personal fouls early in the quarter, and a technical foul on the Bears also allowed the Cards to score with time stopped.
East Wilkes used a 14-3 run to make it an 11-point game with 4:47 to play; Briggs Gentry scored the basket that made it 42-31.
Reid, who recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, scored to end the run, then the teams traded baskets until Hill was fouled with 1:57 to play. The senior made both foul shots to put the Bears up 50-35.
What followed was a 13-2 Cardinal run. Turnovers were costly for the Bears, and once they entered the bonus they missed the front end of the one-and-one twice.
East Wilkes continued to draw fouls and score with time stopped. East scored nearly 42% of its points from the free throw line by making 20-of-27 attempts, shooting 15-of-17 from the line in the fourth quarter.
The Cards’ Owen Combs hit a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play to cut the lead to 52-48. Bear freshman Zach Goins was quickly fouled, then went 2-for-2 at the line to put the game on ice.
Scoring
East Wilkes – 0, 1, 16, 31 = 48
Mount Airy – 21, 8, 10, 15 = 54
EW: Braxton Long 23, Ledger Blackburn 8, Westin Brown 6, Eric Adams 6, Daniel Handy 2, Owen Combs 3
MA: Caleb Reid 17, Carson Hill 11, Mario Revels 8, Logan Fonville 6, Taeshon Martin 4, Tyler Mason 4, Jourdain Hill 2, Zach Goins 2
