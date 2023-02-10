Bears top Wilkes Cards on Senior Night

Will Hurley recently announced he was stepping down as the head coach of both the boys and girls soccer teams at Mount Airy High School.

“I just think it was time for a change,” Hurley said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, and it’s still weird to think about not coaching, but I’m good with the decision. I’m definitely going to miss the kids though.”

Hurley steps down with a combined record of 330-137-27 at Mount Airy, going 203-41-13 in boys soccer from 2012-2022, and 127-96-14 in girls from 2011-2022. He also won 41 games as the head coach at Midway High School between 2006-10, bringing Hurley’s career win total up to 371.

He was named Northwest 1A Conference Coach of the Year on six occasions – five times in boys soccer and once in girls. Hurley was also named Region Coach of the Year four times and was State Coach of the Year in 2017.

The coach always stressed to his players that they were like a family, and many of the teams used to break down huddles with the mantra.

“I’ve always believed that no matter what you’re doing, if you can surround yourself with great people great things can happen,” Hurley said. “We worked to create an environment that made people want to play and look forward to soccer season. We started kids camps and ran offseason workouts with [Carson-Newman University] coach Stephen Lyons, and I think that really set the pace for creating a family in our boys and girls programs.

“We had so many kids that would come out their junior or senior year and then say they wish they had played all four years because they loved their teammates. Hearing something like that means the world to me.”

A quote from Coach Hurley after winning his 250th career game (boys and girls soccer combined) in 2020 best embodies the type of environment he aimed for in both programs.

“The biggest thing overall was transforming [the program] into a family,” Hurley said. “I’ve had kids in the past that lose and honestly couldn’t have cared less. You know, I don’t like for kids to cry, but when they do, you realize it meant something to them. You’re coaching kids that want to win and want to play for something. They’re invested in one another and don’t want to let anyone down.”

The belief that soccer could bring people together as family applied to the coaching staff as well as Hurley was able to coach alongside his two sons, Holden and Wes. Holden was named State Assistant Coach of the Year twice, and Wes earned the honor once.

“That was really special,” Hurley said. “I don’t even know how to explain it, it was just so awesome to be able to bring them into it. I just thank the Lord for that. That’s meant a whole lot to me.”

Hurley also said a long coaching career wouldn’t be possible without his wife, Sandy.

“I really want to thank my wife who has been very, very supportive over the years,” Hurley said. “She relives every single play and game with me when I come home and watch film. She’ll come to the games in 100-degree weather and 30-degree weather. She’s always been there for me, so really special thanks to her.”

Climbing to new heights

Coach Hurley originally came to the Granite City to coach the girls soccer team, taking over the program in the spring of 2011.

After going 6-11-1 and 8-11-1 in his first two seasons, Mount Airy finished at least .500 in nine of the next 10 seasons. The only exception was the 2020-21 coronavirus-shortened season, in which the Bears finished just below .500 at 5-7-1.

Mount Airy also posted double-digit wins in every full season from 2013-2022.

When Hurley won his 200th career game (boys and girls soccer combined) back in 2017, he said seeing the girls team progress every year made his milestone win that much more rewarding.

“Normally, accomplishments like this aren’t glamorous [to me],” Hurley said. “But it was special in the fact that when I first came here the girls were winning like three or four games a year. Then my first year we won six. We got a little bit better and won eight, and then we won 10.

“It was a tough achievement when you’re looking at eight games a year. So we’ve turned those things around and really turned a corner.”

The 2022 Lady Bears put their names in the history books by finishing 17-3-4. The team set school records for: most wins in a season (17), most consecutive matches without a loss (17; 13 wins and four ties), most shutouts (14) and fewest goals allowed in the regular season (17).

The 2022 girls also won the program’s first conference championship, and Hurley said the 2023 team has the skills and experience to contend for a repeat.

“They’ve got a lot of really awesome kids, and I mean that in terms of their skills on the field as well as their character,” Hurley said. “I think they’ll be successful. It won’t be easy, but I think they can win the conference and I’m encouraging them do to it.”

The Mount Airy boys soccer team became one of the most dominant programs in the state, especially during the latter half of Hurley’s tenure as head coach. The Bears won at least 15 matches in nine of Hurley’s 11 seasons with the boys, and one of the two exceptions – just like the girls team – was the 2020-21 abbreviated season.

Mount Airy still managed to finish 9-1-3 that year.

The Bears had successful teams throughout Hurley’s early years as coach, even going 22-1-2 in 2013 to set the school records for total wins and consecutive wins. However, the program turned a corner in 2017 and went on incredible runs year after year.

From 2017-2022, Mount Airy’s boys accumulated an overall record of 119 wins, 10 losses and five ties. All six of those Mount Airy teams won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, tying for the title three times and winning it outright the other three. The Bears also haven’t lost a regular season match since 2019.

The Bears haven’t lost to a 1A traditional public school since 2016. The only 1A teams to defeat Mount Airy in the span were either public charters or non-boarding parochial schools.

The 2017 season also marked Mount Airy’s first of three appearances in the 1A West Regional Final. The Bears finished 1A West Regional Runners-up in 2017, 2019 and 2021, each time falling to one of the 1A non-boarding parochial schools.

The team that defeated Mount Airy went on to win the 1A State Championship in both 2017 and 2021.

Hurley’s squads would set school records one year and then broke their own records the following year. The current single-season school records for the team are:

Consecutive wins: 26 in 2021 (first in Surry County history)

Total wins: 26 in 2021 (first in Surry Co. history)

Most goals: 156 in 2021 (second in Surry Co. history)

Fewest goals allowed: 6 in 2019 (first in Surry Co. history)

Fewest goals allowed per game: 0.24 in 2019 (first in Surry Co. history, second in NCHSAA history)

Most shutouts: 21 in 2019 (first in Surry Co. and NCHSAA history)

Mount Airy has also had numerous players in both programs set records and receive top honors on both a state and national scale during Hurley’s time as coach.

“We’ve been blessed with an unbelievable group of kids over the years,” Hurley said. “That’s what it’s always been about: the kids. All the attention should go to them. They put in the work and made Mount Airy soccer what it is today.

“Being there to witness their success will stick with me forever, and I’m so thankful for that.”

Hurley said he wouldn’t name specific players because, “there are so many that someone really important would inevitably get left out.”

Some of the individual records set during Hurley’s time as coach are as follows.

For the girls team:

Baylee Greenwood (‘19) holds the school record for goals scored with 175. This is not only the most for any boys or girls player at Mount Airy, but is the 11th-most of any girls player in state history. Her 66 goals as a sophomore are the most in girls state history by a sophomore. Greenwood was named National Player of the Week by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) and MaxPreps once, and received All-State Honors by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association (NCSCA) her junior and senior year

Ailia Halpern (‘16) holds the girls school record for saves with 224 in 2016, which ranks No. 16 in NCHSAA history

Jessica Miranda (‘16) was named All-State by the NCSCA in 2016

For the boys team: