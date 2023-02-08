Greyhounds top Eagles on Senior Night

February 8, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith

North Surry recognized seven seniors prior to Tuesday’s victory over Surry Central. Pictured, from left: back row – Jackson Smith, Zeke Moore, Cam Taylor, Isaac Johnson, Keaton Leonard; front row – Jahreece Lynch, Makiyon Woodbury, Kolby Watson, James McCreary.

North Surry's Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10.

Surry Central's Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry's Jahreece Lynch.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch.

Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket for Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket for Surry Central.

North Surry's No. 15 James McCreary led the Greyhounds with 15 points in a win over Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s No. 15 James McCreary led the Greyhounds with 15 points in a win over Surry Central.

Surry Central's Eli Scott (23) puts up a floater with his left hand.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Eli Scott (23) puts up a floater with his left hand.

North Surry's Jahreece Lynch takes a corner 3-pointer during the second half.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch takes a corner 3-pointer during the second half.

Defense was the name of the game as two Surry County rivals did battle in Ron King Gymnasium.

North Surry and Surry Central combined for 167 points in the teams’ initial meeting on Jan. 13, a game North won 97-70. The rematch saw both teams held to season lows, barely combining to break the 100-point mark.

The Greyhounds took a lead in the second quarter and held on for the remainder of the night to win 55-49.

The Greyhounds recognized nine seniors prior to the Feb. 7 win: Kolby Watson, Jahreece Lynch, Makiyon Woodbury, Isaac Johnson, Keaton Leonard, Jackson Smith, James McCreary, Cam Taylor and Zeke Moore.

North Surry clinched the Foothills 2A Conference Championship outright with the victory, defending their conference title from this past season. The Greyhounds improve to 22-1 overall and 11-0 in FH2A competition, while the Golden Eagles drop to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in conference play.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, North Surry had only been held to fewer than 72 points twice this season: a 69-60 win over South Stokes on Dec. 6, and a 62-59 win over East Surry on Jan. 24.

Having already tried and failed to win a shootout against North Surry, Surry Central instead focused on its defense in the rematch with the 2A West’s top-ranked team.

The Hounds were taken aback out of the gate, trailing 11-2 six minutes into the first quarter. It was the Eagles’ intensity on defense and patience on offense that allowed them to build their initial lead. Central had no problem passing the ball around while waiting for the best shot, which resulted in all seven of the team’s first-quarter field goals coming off assists.

Jacob Mitchell led Central with six points in the quarter, while Josh Pardue and Ayden Wilmoth each added five.

North Surry closed the first quarter by scoring nine of the final 14 points, cutting Central’s lead to 16-11 after eight minutes of play, then opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run. The Hounds assisted on six of its seven field goals in the second period, while the Eagles had no assists on six second-quarter points.

Jahreece Lynch, who led North Surry with six assists, dished out four assists in just the second quarter.

North Surry spread the love in the first half, with no player scoring more than seven points across the first two periods. Six Hounds scored in the first half, led by seven from Lynch, six from Kolby Watson and five from Kam McKnight.

North led 26-22 at halftime, then both teams came out of the break locked in on defense. The teams combined for just one point through the first two minutes of the third quarter as each took a more methodical approach.

James McCreary, who led all scorers with 15 points, scored 11 of the Greyhounds’ 17 points in the third quarter. This included North’s first seven points of the second half.

Central managed to tie the game at 28 after a 3-pointer from Adam Hege, then Pardue scored inside after McCreary hit a 3-pointer for North. The Greyhounds pulled ahead with a 6-0 run, but the Eagles still had fight in them and fired off the next four points.

What followed was the run that would ultimately be the difference-maker in the game. Cam Taylor scored a layup alley-oop on a pass from Watson, then McCreary and Makiyon Woodbury added field goals as North closed the quarter with a 6-0 run. The Hounds then opened the fourth quarter with a Lynch dunk and two free throws from McKnight.

The 11-0 run across quarters put North Surry up 47-34 with less than 5:30 to play.

Central opened the fourth quarter with four turnovers and a pair of missed free throws, which would come back to haunt the visitors. Despite efforts to rally, North held on to its double-digit lead until just 2:30 remained in the game.

Hege found McMillen open for a 3-pointer with 2:30 to play. McMillen’s triple made it 51-42, then Pardue put back an offensive rebound to make it a 7-point game. McCreary scored his final field goal of the game with 1:30 to play, but it was countered by a Wilmoth 3-pointer to make it 53-47 with 40 seconds on the clock.

Central elected not to foul on North Surry’s next possession, which allowed McKnight to find Lynch open for two points. Central was still in the game, but couldn’t get a quick shot up as North played some of the tightest defense it had all game.

Pardue finally scored for the Eagles with 11 seconds to play and was fouled as well. He missed the and-1 free throw, which was rebounded by North Surry, and Surry Central didn’t foul in the final seconds to stop the clock.

Surry Central shot a season-low 1-of-7 (14%) from the free throw line in the six-point loss. North Surry only attempted seven free throws as well, but made 4-of-7 attempts (57%).

Neither team made a free throw in the first half.

McCreary was the leading scorer in the game with 15, also finishing with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Taylor nearly had a double-double for North with eight points and eight rebounds, and Lynch was the Hounds’ leader in assists and steals with six each. Lynch added 13 points and three rebounds.

Mitchell had a double-double for Surry Central with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Pardue added six rebounds, two blocks and five assists to go with 11 points, and Hege tied Pardue with a team-high five assists. McMillen led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points.

Scoring

Surry Central – 16, 6, 12, 15 = 49

North Surry – 11, 15, 17, 12 = 55

SC: Tripp McMillen 12, Josh Pardue 11, Jacob Mitchell 10, Ayden Wilmoth 9, Mason Jewell 4, Adam Hege 3

NS: James McCreary 15, Jahreece Lynch 13, Cam Taylor 8, Kam McKnight 7, Kolby Watson 6, Jackson Smith 4, Makiyon Woodbury 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports