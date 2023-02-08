Greyhounds repeat as FH2A Champs

February 8, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Sarah Mauldin, North Surry’s lone member of the Class of 2023, is recognized following a Senior Night victory against Surry Central.

<p>Sarah Mauldin converts a layup in the fourth quarter to extend North Surry’s double-digit lead.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Golden Eagle Ashley Santamaria (4) finishes a layup in transition while drawing a foul.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) dives to collect one of her three steals against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Layla Wall (12) shoots over North Surry’s Jaxie Draughn (23) from the low block.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greyhound Reece Niston (2) fires a 3-point attempt during the the fourth quarter.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Ragan Hall (22) looks to finish a baseline drive for Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry clinched the Foothills 2A Conference Championship outright on Tuesday by defeating Surry Central 54-43.

The Greyhounds, now 15-6 overall and 10-1 in conference play, repeat as FH2A Champions while matching their conference win total from a year ago. North can improve on its 10-2 FH2A record from 2021-22 with a win over North Wilkes in the regular season finale.

In the first meeting between North Surry and Surry Central this season, junior Sadie Badgett was the only Greyhound that had much luck scoring. Badgett finished that game with 27 points, while no other North Surry player had more than three.

This wasn’t the case in the rematch. The same seven Greyhounds that scored in the first North-Central game also scored in the Feb. 7 game, but this time three Hounds scored in double figures as part of a balanced attack.

The Greyhounds’ only senior, Sarah Mauldin, put up a season-high 14 points while dishing out a team-high four assists. Mauldin was recognized after the game as part of Senior Night.

Freshman Kalyn Collins tied Mauldin for the most points by a Greyhound. Collins added three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in the victory.

Surry Central first-year Layla Wall was the only Golden Eagle to hit double figures, leading all scorers with 15 points to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals.

The Greyhounds built an early lead that survived the final three quarters of play.

The teams were tied 10-10 after Wall scored off an assist from Ashley Santamaria with 2:11 to play in the first quarter. A give-and-go between Badgett and Callie Robertson put North up by two, then a steal from Jaxie Draughn set Reece Niston up for a transition layup to close the quarter up 14-10.

North Surry’s run extended to the second quarter as the Hounds scored the first 10 points uninterrupted, taking a 24-10 lead. The Greyhounds scored four field goals during this stretch, and all four came in the same way: a cut across the lane to set up an open look in which the scorer didn’t even have to dribble. Four different players assisted on the four field goals.

North assisted on 17 of its 21 total field goals in the game.

Central responded by scoring the next seven points. Jenna Cave, who led Central was four steals, had two during this run.

North Surry’s lead increased to 37-23 with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Not ready to quit just yet, Central went on a 7-0 run with scoring contributions from Wall, Ragan Hall and Mallie Southern.

The Greyhounds maintained their 10-point lead throughout the fourth quarter. Surry Central managed to get to the free throw line for 10 attempts in quarter, making seven, but failed to slow North Surry’s offense down.

Surry Central drops to 12-10 overall and 3-8 in the FH2A Conference with the loss. The Golden Eagles sit in fifth place in the conference standings, and can secure the No. 5 spot in the conference tournament with a win over East Surry on Feb. 10.

Scoring

Surry Central – 10, 8, 12, 13 = 43

North Surry – 14, 14, 11, 15 = 54

SC: Layla Wall 15, Ragan Hall 8, Ashley Santamaria 7, Mallie Southern 4, Jenna Cave 4, Gaby Montero 2, Presley Smith 2, Brianna Wilmoth 1

NS: Sarah Mauldin 14, Kalyn Collins 14, Sadie Badgett 12, Reece Niston 7, Jaxie Draughn 4, Callie Robertson 2, Josie Tompkins 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports