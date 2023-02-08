Local swimmers qualify for state meet

February 8, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Greyhound Athletics

<p>Surry Central’s Mallory Cave, left, and East Surry’s Kaci Collins finished first and third, respectively, in the girls 200-yard freestyle.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Golden Eagle Athletics

<p>North Surry’s Kara Bryant is pictured with her two silver medals from the 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Championship. Bryant finished runner-up in 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.</p> <p>Greyhound Athletics</p>

Greyhound Athletics

<p>East Surry’s girls 200-yard freestyle relay team qualified for the state meet by finishing second at regionals. Pictured, from left: Ilihanie Caro, Kaci Collins, Claire Hull and Kennedy Cook.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams took home two medals from the 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Championship, finishing first in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100-yard backstroke.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>East Surry’s Andrew Needham is pictured on the podium after finishing third in the 100-yard butterfly.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s regional qualifying girls are pictured at the 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Championship. Pictured, from left: Katelyn York, Emma Harmon, Eleanor Edwards, Laura Livengood and Emma Bowman.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>A convocation of Surry Central Eagles competed in the 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Championship.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Golden Eagle Athletics

<p>North Surry’s regional qualifiers are pictured before making the trip to the Greensboro Aquatic Center.</p> <p>Greyhound Athletics</p>

Greyhound Athletics

GREENSBORO — Local swimmers punched their tickets to the state championship meet at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship.

The regional championship was held at Greensboro Aquatic Center on February 4 and hosted by both Mount Airy High School and Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School.

The following local schools had swimmers qualify for the state championship: Elkin, East Surry, North Surry, Surry Central, Mount Airy, Starmount and West Stokes

Swimmers from these schools combined for 25 top-3 finishes at regionals – 18 in individual events and seven in relay races. Twelve of these medal-winning performances earned regional championships; eight in individual events and four in relay races.

All four local relay championships came from Elkin swimmers. The girls team of Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles and Sophie Welborn won the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, while the team of Wiles, Presley, Welborn and Sedessa Hatcher won the 200 freestyle relay.

Henry Snyder, Marshall Wells, Troy Snow and Luke McComb won the regional title in the boys 200 medley relay for Elkin.

Elkin also had the most individual championships of local swimmers. Welborn, Presley and Wiles each won individual titles for the girls, and Marshall Wells won a title for the boys.

Surry Central, Mount Airy and Starmount also boasted individual regional champions. Surry Central’s Mallory Cave won a title on the girls side, then Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams and Starmount’s Peyton Ponce de Leon won titles in the boys competition.

Elkin finished regional runner-up in the girls team competition. East Surry’s girls had the next highest finish at fourth, followed by Surry Central in 11th, West Stokes in 13th, North Surry tied for 16th, Mount Airy in 18th, Forbush tied for 22nd and Starmount in 24th.

Elkin’s boys also had the highest team finish of local schools, finishing fourth overall. Mount Airy’s boys were next at seventh, followed by West Stokes in ninth, East Surry in 11th, North Surry in 13th, Starmount in 14th, Surry Central in 21st and Forbush in 25th.

Competitors that finished in the top-6 of a regional event automatically qualified for the 1A/2A State Championship Meet. Then, the six next fastest times from across the state fill the 24 spots per event.

State qualifiers are listed below by event. Individual races are formatted as: regional finish, name, school, time. Relays are formatted as: regional finish, school, time, relay members.

All race distances are measured in yards.

Girls 200 medley relay

1. Elkin 1:50.36: Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn

7. East Surry 2:08.91: Haley Joyce, Claire Hull, Aby Caro, Ilihanie Caro

8. West Stokes 2:12.57: Hannah Fulp, Gordon Grabs, Kylie Holmes, Morgan Sargent

Boys 200 medley relay

1. Elkin 1:44.35: Henry Snyder, Marshall Wells, Troy Snow, Luke McComb

5. East Surry 1:50.18: Aiden Richardson, Colby Goins, Andrew Needham, Gavin Atkins

7. North Surry 1:55.73: Jackson Graves, Konnor Mauldin, Javier Villalon-Lopez, Jordan Inman

Girls 200 freestyle

1. Mallory Cave, Surry Central, 2:00.50

3. Kaci Collins, East Surry, 2:10.33

4. Kennedy Cook, East Surry, 2:13.37

Boys 200 freestyle

3. Brayden Lapham, West Stokes, 1:58.92

Girls 200 individual medley

5. Claire Hull, East Surry, 2:21.74

Boys 200 individual medley

1. Matheson Williams, Mount Airy, 2:00.83

4. Andrew Needham, East Surry, 2:12.45

Girls 50 freestyle

4. Mattie Wells, Elkin, 26.41

7. Ilihanie Caro, East Surry, 27.25

Boys 50 freestyle

6. Troy Snow, Elkin, 23.16

7. Jackson Graves, North Surry, 23.54

Girls 100 butterfly

1. Morgan Wiles, Elkin, 58.53

2. Kara Bryant, North Surry, 59.19

Boys 100 butterfly

1. Peyton Ponce de Leon, Starmount, 51.39

3. Andrew Needham, East Surry, 56.49

Girls 100 freestyle

1. Sophie Welborn, Elkin, 53.22

Girls 500 freestyle

3. Mallory Cave, Surry Central, 5:38.42

4. Haley Joyce, East Surry, 5:46.94

5. Kaci Collins, East Surry, 6:03.76

Boys 500 freestyle

4. Brayden Lapham, West Stokes, 5:21.77

7. Aiden Richardson, East Surry, 5:55.56

Girls 200 freestyle relay

1. Elkin 1:41.38: Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn

2. East Surry 1:48.79: Ilihanie Caro, Kaci Collins, Kennedy Cook, Claire Hull

Boys 200 freestyle relay

2. Elkin 1:34.11: Troy Snow, Henry Snyder, Luke McComb, Marshall Wells

4. Mount Airy 1:41.20: Matheson Williams, Noah Moore, John Stafford, Hayden Bender

6. West Stokes 1:42.51: Griffin Sparks, Luke Nickless, Matthew Howell, Brayden Lapham

Girls 100 backstroke

1. Amelia Presley, Elkin, 58.43

2. Kara Bryant, North Surry, 1:01.30

Boys 100 backstroke

1. Peyton Ponce de Leon, Starmount, 53.91

2. Matheson Williams, Mount Airy, 54.57

3. Jackson Graves, North Surry, 56.41

6. Henry Snyder, Elkin, 1:01.52

Girls 100 breaststroke

2. Sedessa Hatcher, Elkin, 1:11.26

3. Mattie Wells, Elkin, 1:11.73

4. Claire Hull, East Surry, 1:14.39

Boys 100 breaststroke

1. Marshall Wells, Elkin, 58.94

4. Colby Goins, East Surry, 1:03.53

Girls 400 freestyle relay

1. Elkin 3:44.25: Morgan Wiles, Amelia Presley, Sedessa Hatcher, Sophie Welborn

4. East Surry 4:02.71: Kaci Collins, Ilihanie Caro, Kennedy Cook, Haley Joyce

Boys 400 freestyle relay

2. Elkin 3:31.60: Troy Snow, Luke McComb, Henry Snyder, Marshall Wells

7. Mount Airy 3:52.85: Matheson Williams, Noah Moore, John Stafford, Hayden Bender

