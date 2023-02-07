Big runs power East Surry past Forbush

By Zach Colburn, Special to The News

Tyler Reeves (12), of East Surry, shoots a jumper over Forbush’s Nick Weisner.

On 2/3/23, East Surry's No. 23 Colby Johnson drives hard to the basket against Forbush's Wyatt Graham in the fourth quarter.

Zach Colburn | Special to The News

On 2/3/23, East Surry’s No. 23 Colby Johnson drives hard to the basket against Forbush’s Wyatt Graham in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Davis, who finished with 15 points for East Surry, steals the ball away from Forbush's Gavin Maines (23) in the first quarter.

Zach Colburn | Special to The News

Jordan Davis, who finished with 15 points for East Surry, steals the ball away from Forbush’s Gavin Maines (23) in the first quarter.

BLOCK PARTY — East Surry's Will Jones (11), Jordan Davis (14) and Brett Clayton meet Forbush's Caden Funk (33) in the second quarter of Friday's game.

Zach Colburn | Special to The News

BLOCK PARTY — East Surry’s Will Jones (11), Jordan Davis (14) and Brett Clayton meet Forbush’s Caden Funk (33) in the second quarter of Friday’s game.

EAST BEND — East Surry showed it could put together runs in a very short amount of time in Friday night’s boy’s basketball contest.

And those little runs turned into a 90-57 win over Forbush to put them in a good shape heading into the final week of the regular season.

With the win, the Cardinals moved a game ahead of Surry Central for second place in the Foothills 2A Conference at 8-2. East Surry trails conference leader North Surry by two games with two to play.

East Surry (11-8) used runs of 16-4 and 12-0 in the first half to build a 51-28 halftime advantage.

The first run came following the Falcons jumping out to a strong start behind the 3-point shot.

Triples from Jacob Boyles and Josh Brown highlighted an 8-0 run to build a six-point lead early in the game.

But the lead wouldn’t last long as the Cardinals quickly attacked the rim and turned a six-point deficit into an eight-point lead (27-19) after one quarter.

The Falcons (1-20, 0-8) did their best to keep the game close as Pierce Sprague knocked down a jumper to cut the deficit to 26-21.

That would be a close as Forbush would get the remainder of the game as tough basket from Brett Clayton in traffic sparked the second big run.

After an alley-oop layup from Luke Brown, Jordan Davis extended the advantage to 18 (39-21) on a 3-pointer.

East Surry pushed the lead to 30 on a Colby Johnson layup in the fourth quarter.

All but one Cardinal on their roster scored in Friday’s game, led by Brown’s game-high 22 points — one of four East Surry players in double figures.

Davis added 15 points, thanks to a quartet of 3-pointers; Clayton and Daniel Creech each chipped in 11.

Caden Funk paced Forbush with 19 points and Boyles finished with eight. Cody Thompson and Sprague added seven points apiece.

The two teams combined for 17 3-pointers in game, which included nine from the Cardinals.

East Surry 90, Forbush 57

East Surry 27 24 18 21 — 90

Forbush 19 9 17 12 — 57

EAST SURRY: Folger Boaz 2 0-0 5; Brett Clayton 5 1-1 11; Daniel Creech 4 2-2 11; Jordan Davis 5 1-2 15; Luke Brown 9 3-6 22; Matthew Keener 2 0-1 4; Jace Goldbach 1 0-0 3; Jace Hazelwood 1 2-2 4; Will Jones 1 0-0 3; Tyler Reeves 1 4-4 6; Logan Fagg 0 0-0 0; Levi Watson 1 0-1 2. Team Totals: 34 13-19 90.

FORBUSH: Josh Brown 1 2-2 5; Cody Thompson 3 0-0 7; Jacob Boyles 3 0-0 8; Gavin Maines 2 1-4 6; Caden Funk 7 4-4 19; Braylen Beane 0 0-0 0; Holden Moxley 1 0-1 2; C.J. Boyd 0 0-0 0; Nick Weisner 0 0-0 0; Pierce Sprague 3 0-0 7; Wyatt Graham 1 0-0 3. Team Totals: 21 7-11 57.

THREE-POINTERS: East Surry: Davis 4, Boaz, Goldbach, Creech, Jones, Brown. Forbush: Boyles 2, Brown, Thompson, Maines, Sprague, Graham, Funk.