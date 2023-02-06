North Surry completes sweep of Mount Airy

February 6, 2023
By Cory Smith

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) looks to drive along the baseline while being defended by Mount Airy’s Jalaya Revels (25).

Mount Airy's Addie Marshall (5) gets a shot off over the hand of North Surry's Callie Robertson (15).

Mount Airy’s Addie Marshall (5) gets a shot off over the hand of North Surry’s Callie Robertson (15).

Callie Robertson (15) knocks down a jump shot for North Surry.

Callie Robertson (15) knocks down a jump shot for North Surry.

Mount Airy's Morgan Mayfield (12) steps back to shoot over North Surry's Sadie Badgett (5).

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) steps back to shoot over North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5).

Greyhound Sadie Badgett (5) attempts to shoot a layup around Mount Airy's Alissa Clabo (4).

Greyhound Sadie Badgett (5) attempts to shoot a layup around Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (4).

Mount Airy's Alissa Clabo (4) shoots over two Greyhound defenders during the third quarter.

Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (4) shoots over two Greyhound defenders during the third quarter.

Friday’s rematch between Mount Airy and North Surry gave both sides a little bit of déjà vu from their first meeting.

A closely contested first quarter once again turned into a double-digit deficit after two strong quarters from North Surry. The Greyhounds won their initial meeting against the Bears 51-33, but kept their foot on the gas this time around and topped their Granite City foes 68-40.

When the Bears and Greyhounds faced off on Jan. 3, North Surry led by two after the first quarter then outscored Mount Airy by 24 over the next two quarters. In the Feb. 3 rematch, North Surry led by two after the first quarter then outscored Mount Airy by 19 over the next two quarters.

The rematch wasn’t all the same, though.

Friday’s game saw a more balanced scoring output by both squads. The first North Surry versus Mount Airy game saw Greyhound Sadie Badgett and Granite Bear Morgan Mayfield go off for 24 and 23 points, respectively. Badgett accounted for 44% of her team’s points, while Mayfield scored nearly 70% of the Bears’ points in that game.

Mayfield and Badgett scored 13 in the Feb. 3 game.

Mayfield led the Bears in scoring, though Addie Marshall wasn’t far behind with nine points. Alissa Clabo, Jalaya Revels and Da’nya Mills each scored between five and seven points. Kalyn Collins led North with 16 points this time around and was one of four Hounds to reach double figures, joined by Badgett with 13, Josie Tompkins with 12 and Callie Robertson with 10.

The balanced scoring attack by both teams was on display early. North scored the final four points of the first quarter to lead 13-11; five Greyhounds scored in the quarter, while the Bears saw scoring contributions from four players. The same was true for each side in the second quarter.

Reece Niston nailed a 3-pointer for North to begin the second quarter with a 6-0 run. Mayfield scored a free throw, then Revels added a field goal from the paint to cut the lead to 19-16.

North Surry added eight uninterrupted points within 33 seconds. Robertson, who scored eight points in the second quarter, hit a 3-pointer off a pass from Jaxie Draughn with 5:47 left in the half. Collins grabbed a steal on the other end and heaved a pass to Mauldin, who made the layup and drew the foul.

The Hounds went to a full-court press after Mauldin’s made free throw. This time it was Badgett who grabbed a steal, then she passed to Robertson for an open layup with 5:14 on the clock.

North went up by as much as 14 in the quarter. Late Granite Bear rebounds in the quarter, most of which were grabbed by Mills who finished with 11, allowed the Bears to cut the lead back to 10 before Niston added two free throws with a second on the clock. North led 35-23 at the half.

The Greyhounds hit three 3-pointers in the first half, with two coming from Robertson and one from Collins. North Surry matched that mark by hitting three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half.

A Mount Airy turnover set Badgett up for a 3-pointer, then another turnover opened the door for Tompkins to hit her first triple of the night. Robertson assisted on both. Collins drove to the basket on North’s next possession, then followed it up with a 3-pointer of her own.

The Hounds turned a 35-23 lead into a 46-23 lead with an 11-0 run, scoring on four of their first five offensive possessions.

The Bears fired back with a 9-2 run of their own. Marshall added her second 3-pointer of the night on the run, while Revels added a pair of field goals and Clabo scored off a steal.

North Surry still led by 16 despite the Mount Airy run. This lead increased to 25 as the Hounds went on an 11-2 run to close the third quarter and open the fourth.

The final run of the game occurred in the last 3:36 as the Hounds scored the final nine points of the night.

North Surry (14-6) has now won five of its past six games and 10 of its past 12. Mount Airy (12-8) is 6-7 in 2023, but only two of those losses have been against 1A opponents.

Despite being a nonconference bout, North Surry clinched a share of the Foothills 2A Conference title on Friday as Forbush took down East Surry. The Greyhounds lead the conference at 9-1, while East Surry, Forbush and North Wilkes are all tied for second at 7-3.

A win over Surry Central or North Wilkes in the final week will give North Surry the FH2A title.

Mount Airy is still alive in the Northwest 1A Conference race with three games remaining. The Bears sit in second at 7-2 with only East Wilkes ahead at 9-1. Mount Airy closes the regular season with games against Elkin, East Wilkes and Alleghany.

Scoring

North Surry – 13, 22, 20, 13 = 68

Mount Airy – 11, 12, 11, 6 = 40

NS: Kalyn Collins 16, Sadie Badgett 13, Josie Tompkins 12, Callie Robertson 10, Reece Niston 7, Sarah Mauldin 6, Jaxie Draughn 4

MA: Morgan Mayfield 13, Addie Marshall 9, Alissa Clabo 7, Jalaya Revels 6, Da’nya Mills 5

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports