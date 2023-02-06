North Surry completes sweep of Mount Airy

North Surry host five other schools as part of the Chick-fil-A Mount Airy Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28-29.

Varsity girls and boys teams from the following schools took part in the two-day basketball invitational: North Surry, Surry Central, Mount Airy, Starmount, West Stokes and Galax (Va.).

The festivities began at noon with the three Surry County teams competing in the same time slots both days. Surry Central competed in its girls and boys games, followed by the Mount Airy girls and boys, then each night closed with the North Surry girls then boys.

North Surry and Mount Airy’s girls both went 2-0 in the tournament. North Surry is currently ranked No. 14 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, while Mount Airy is No. 10 in the 1A West.

Surry Central and Starmount’s girls split their games, while Galax and West Stokes went 0-2.

Two of the 2A West’s top-ranked boys teams according to MaxPreps – No. 1 North Surry and No. 6 Surry Central – went 2-0 in the tournament. Mount Airy and West Stokes went 1-1, while Starmount and Galax went 0-2.

The six teams hold the following overall records as 2022 comes to a close:

Girls

Galax 5-5

Mount Airy 6-1

North Surry 6-4

Starmount 5-5

Surry Central 6-3

West Stokes 1-10

Boys

Galax 0-7

Mount Airy 2-4

North Surry 11-1

Starmount 5-5

Surry Central 9-1

West Stokes 5-6

RESULTS

—DAY ONE: DEC. 28—

Surry Central girls vs. Starmount

Surry Central had to fight from behind all game and couldn’t overcome Starmount as the Rams held on to win 57-48.

The Rams went up 14-6 after the first quarter and consistently scored between 13-15 in each subsequent quarter. The Eagles added 17 second-quarter points, but fell short by one or two points in the third and fourth quarters.

Two of Central’s three losses this season came against Starmount.

Despite tying its second-most points of any game this season, Surry Central tied its second-lowest overall field goal percentage (26%) and its second-lowest 3-point percentage (8%) of the season.

Layla Wall nearly had a double-double with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Scoring

Starmount – 14, 15, 13, 15 = 57

Surry Central – 6, 17, 11, 14 = 48

ST: n/a

SC: Layla Wall 11, Ashley Santamaria 11, Mallie Southern 9, Jenna Cave 7, Ragan Hall 5, Gaby Montero 4, Presley Smith 1

Surry Central boys vs. Starmount

Though it was closer than their first encounter, Surry Central defeated Starmount for the second time in a month. A strong third quarter from the Eagles gave them the win 74-66.

Central made a season-low four 3-pointers on a season-low 20% shooting from deep, but used a strong interior presence – making 58% of 2-point field goals – to come away with the victory. The Eagles were led by Tripp McMillen’s career-high 22 points, which came on 46% shooting from inside the arc.

Central’s four leading scorers all shot at least 45% on 2-point field goals.

McMillen added six steals to go with 22 points, and Jacob Mitchell had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Scoring

Starmount – 14, 20, 14, 18 = 66

Surry Central – 12, 23, 21, 18 = 74

ST: Xavier King 18, Cole Longworth 15, Zack Armstrong 12, Zack Dezern 7, A.J. Pardue 6, Anthony Rangel 4, Jadon Hurt-Bailey 4

SC: Tripp McMillen 22, Jacob Mitchell 17, Ayden Wilmoth 12, Josh Pardue 11, Mason Jewell 4, Lucas Johnson 3, Landon Johnson 3, Adam Hege 2

Mount Airy girls vs. Galax

Having competed in the Fort Chiswell Holiday Tournament the week prior, Mount Airy’s game against Galax was its fourth consecutive meeting with a team from Virginia.

The Granite Bears dropped their opening game of the Fort Chiswell tournament to Blacksburg, but won the next two before capping off its Virginia road tour with a 45-33 win over Galax.

Mount Airy led 23-19 at halftime before outscoring the Maroon Tide by 10 in the third quarter. Morgan Mayfield, who led the way with 18 points, had eight points in the quarter to outscore Galax’s entire team. Addie Marshall matched Galax’s six points in the third quarter.

Clabo and Marshall also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 respectively.

Scoring

Galax (Va.) – 9, 10, 6, 8 = 33

Mount Airy – 11, 12, 16, 6 = 45

GX: Jenna Sawyers 13, Makayla Miller 6, Carly Sturgill 5, Jayden Leonard 4, Emily Edwards 3, Lena King 2

MA: Morgan Mayfield 18, Alissa Clabo 12, Addie Marshall 11, Kancie Tate 4

Mount Airy boys vs. Galax

Mount Airy posted its largest win of the season by defeating Galax 67-49.

Granite Bears Tyler Mason (26), Caleb Reid (14) and Ethan Clabo (12) combined to outscore the Maroon Tide 52-49. Mason and Reid both tied career highs in the win, while the freshman Clabo scored eight more than his previous high this season.

Galax’s Josh Jimenson, Xavier Blevins and Mason Cox scored all but three of the Maroon Tide’s points. Jimenson’s 15-point second half wasn’t enough to close the gap as Mount Airy saw scoring contributions from seven players in the half alone.

Scoring

Galax (Va.) – 11, 8, 13, 17 = 49

Mount Airy – 16, 11, 17, 23 = 67

GX: Josh Jimenson 18, Xavier Blevins 16, Mason Cox 13, Tommy Jones 2

MA: Tyler Mason 26, Caleb Reid 14, Ethan Clabo 12, Carson Hill 5, Logan Fonville 4, Taeshon Martin 3, Mario Revels 2, Zach Goins 2

North Surry girls vs. West Stokes

Sadie Badgett went off for 17 first-half points as North Surry defeated West Stokes 61-21. The junior hit three first-half 3-pointers as she nearly outscored West’s entire team in the game.

Seven different Greyhounds scored in the win, with Badgett, Reece Niston and Peyton Utt each reaching double figures.

North Surry led 54-10 through three quarters before West scored 11 in the final quarter.

Scoring

West Stokes – 4, 3, 3, 11= 21

North Surry – 11, 19, 19, 7 = 61

WS: Meg White 6, Sadie Knox 4, Jessica Beasley 4, Kathryn Davis 3, Ashlyn Elbadla 2, Ava Santoro 1, Mikayla Nixon 1

NS: Sadie Badgett 17, Reece Niston 12, Peyton Utt 10, Sarah Mauldin 8, Josie Tompkins 7, Kayln Collins 5, Jaxie Draughn 2

North Surry boys vs. West Stokes

North Surry and West Stokes have played each other close in most of their recent meetings, with seven of the past nine meetings being decided by single digits. Wednesday’s 79-71 win by North continued that trend.

Neither side led by more than four points in the second half until the final two minutes. North and West were tied at 68-68 with 2:32 to play, then the Greyhounds closed the game with an 11-3 run

West Stokes’ Cam Edmonds was the game’s leading scorer with 32 points. He had 29 points through three quarters, but only added three in the fourth. The Wildcats’ Matt Allen controlled the paint with eight of his 18 points in the final quarter.

All of West Stokes’ 71 points were scored by four players, while North Surry had scoring contributions from six players in the fourth quarter alone. James McCreary hit a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper in the fourth, helping the junior finish with a team-high 23.

McCreary nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds to go with his 23 points, while also adding three assists, two steals and a block. Jahreece Lynch had a team-high four steals to go with his 21 points, and Kam McKnight led the Hounds with five assists.

Edmonds had four steals, three rebounds and two assists to go with his 32 points. West Stokes’ Bryson Bowman fell a point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.

Scoring

West Stokes – 15, 20, 23, 13 = 71

North Surry – 19, 17, 20, 23 = 79

WS: Cam Edmonds 32, Matt Allen 18, Keyon Rawley 12, Bryson Bowman 9

NS: James McCreary 23, Jahreece Lynch 21, Kolby Watson 16, Cam Taylor 12, Kam McKnight 5, Jackson Smith 2

—DAY TWO: DEC. 29—

Surry Central girls vs. Galax

Surry Central bounced back from its third loss of the season by defeating Galax 46-42. Individual stats for the game were not available on MaxPreps at the time of publication.

More details will be added online as they become available.

Surry Central boys vs. Galax

Surry Central posted its second-highest scoring total of the past 15 seasons in an 88-38 win over Galax. The game was second to 90-63 win over East Wilkes on Jan. 18, 2012.

Central had 78 points through three quarters in Thursday’s victory. Led by a career-high 25 points from Ayden Wilmoth, four Golden Eagles scored in double figures: Wilmoth, Tripp McMillen (13), Mason Jewell (13) and Josh Pardue (12).

Surry Central shot 46% from the field overall and 42% from deep, knocking down 15 3-pointers. Wilmoth led the way with seven triples on 7-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc.

Pardue had a 12 point, 12 rebound double-double as well as three blocks.

The Eagles assisted on 24-of-30 field goals, with Adam Hege leading the way with seven assists.

Scoring

Galax (Va.) – 13, 8, 8, 9 = 38

Surry Central – 24, 23, 31, 10 = 88

GX: n/a

SC: Ayden Wilmoth 25, Tripp McMillen 13, Mason Jewell 13, Josh Pardue 12, Jacob Mitchell 9, Landon Johnson 6, Mason Cox 6, Lucas Johnson 3, Brian Williams 1

Mount Airy girls vs. West Stokes

A strong finish overshadowed a cold start for Mount Airy as the Bears defeated West Stokes 41-29.

After scoring just three points through the first 6:32 of the third quarter, Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo drilled a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 29-27 lead. Kancie Tate and Morgan Mayfield hit free throws early in the fourth quarter, then a 3-pointer from Mayfield capped off an 8-0 run.

Ava Santoro put back an offensive rebound to end the run, but it didn’t matter as Mount Airy scored the next seven points without giving up any.

The Wildcats ran ahead to a 13-6 lead in the game, scoring nearly half their total points in the first quarter. Mayfield, who led all scorers with 23, helped bring the Bears back to life with a 10-point second quarter in which Mount Airy outscored West Stokes 17-6.

Though West kept the game close in the third quarter, Mount Airy’s 12-2 fourth quarter proved to be the difference maker.

Mayfield was also Mount Airy’s leader in rebounds (5), steals (4) and assists (3). Clabo added three rebounds a block to go with her 12 points, while West’s Santoro nearly had a double-double with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Scoring

West Stokes – 13, 6, 8, 2 = 29

Mount Airy – 6, 17, 6, 12 = 41

WS: Ava Santoro 10, Sadie Knox 6, Meg White 5, Mikayla Nixon 4, Jessica Beasley 4

MA: Morgan Mayfield 23, Alissa Clabo 12, Kancie Tate 3, Addie Marshall 2, Niya Smith 1

Mount Airy boys vs. West Stokes

A strong third-quarter from Mount Airy wasn’t enough to catch up to West Stokes as the Wildcats held to win 50-37.

Mount Airy started the game with a 12-6 advantage, but West closed the gap with a 11-0 run from the 3:02 mark of the first quarter until the 5:21 mark of the second quarter. Caleb Reid ended the run by scoring in the paint for the Bears, but West followed with a 9-0 run.

West Stokes ran away with the lead by outscoring Mount Airy 18-4 in the second quarter, shooting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc during this span. Wildcats Cam Edmonds and Matt Allen each hit double figures in scoring by halftime.

Tyler Mason spearheaded a 12-2 run for the Bears in the third quarter. Logan Fonville scored nine second into the third off a steal, then Mason had the next 15 points for the Bears. Mount Airy never closed the gap completely despite trailing by just two at 33-31 and 35-33. A 3-pointer from Bryson Bowman extended the lead to five at the end of the quarter.

Scoring was slow in the fourth as each team only scored once in the first two minutes of the quarter. Edmonds, who led the game with 25 points, converted an old fashioned 3-point play with 5:37 to play spark a 10-2 run.

Mason had 21 points through three quarters to record his fourth 20-point game of the season, but did not play the final five minutes.

Scoring

West Stokes – 11, 18, 9, 12 = 50

Mount Airy – 12, 4, 17, 4 = 37

WS: Cam Edmonds 25, Bryson Bowman 10, Matt Allen 9, Tyler Moran 3, Keyon Rawley 3

MA: Tyler Mason 21, Logan Fonville 6, Caleb Reid 6, Carson Hill 2, Mario Revels 2

North Surry girls vs. Starmount

North Surry and Starmount had the closest finish of any game in the tournament at 48-46, with the Hounds taking the victory. The game featured 11 ties and eight lead changes.

The Greyhounds were held without a field goal in the final 3:45 of the game, but made 7-of-9 free throws down the stretch to hold on the victory.

Sadie Badgett had one of her four blocks in the game that set Peyton Utt up to score on the other end and tie the game at 39-39. Kalyn Collins drove to the basket to score North’s final field goal with 3:45 left in the game, which also put North Surry up 41-39 for the game’s final lead change.

Starmount’s Amelia Vanhoy hit a pair of free throws with 2:34 to play, but then the Rams wouldn’t score again until there were 21 seconds remaining. In the time between Starmount points, North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, Collins made both of her free throw attempts, and Josie Tompkins went 1-of-2 from the line.

The Rams trailed by four before Vanhoy hit a 2-point shot at the buzzer.

Badgett led all scorers with 16 points. The junior scored nine of her points in the first quarter; she assisted Jaxie Draughn on the game’s first field goal, then scored the next nine points herself as North went up 11-2.

Badgett also had four blocks, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Tompkins led the team with seven rebounds.

Scoring

Starmount – 16, 5, 14, 11 = 46

North Surry – 14, 12, 9, 13 = 48

ST: Morgan Pinnix 13, Molly Swaim 12, Amelia Vanhoy 9, Layken Mathis 8, Emma Smith 4

NS: Sadie Badgett 16, Sarah Mauldin 10, Kayln Collins 9, Josie Tompkins 7, Jaxie Draughn 2, Reece Niston 2, Peyton Utt 2

North Surry boys vs. Starmount

A second-quarter scoring surge lifted North Surry over Starmount 79-56 in the final game of the two-day tournament.

Six Greyhounds contributed points in a 31-point second quarter in which Starmount was held to just nine points. The Hounds were even without one of their two leading scorers, James McCreary, for most of the game.

The teams were actually tied 16-16 through the first eight minutes. North Surry shot just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, while Starmount pounded the ball inside and had 10 first-quarter points from Zack Armstrong.

Starmount took the lead when Anthony Rangel hit the team’s first 3-point attempt early in the second quarter. A steal and score from Kolby Watson gave North Surry its only two points through the first 2:52 of the quarter.

North Surry held on to its lead by a slim margin, 25-23, with 3:00 left in the half. Jahreece Lynch scored to spark a 22-2 Greyhound run in the final three minutes of the second quarter.

Starmount came out of halftime and went on a 12-2 run of its own, but North found its groove again and held on to win by 23.

Lynch led the way for North with 25 points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and one block. Cam Taylor was the team’s leading rebounder with 11 to go with three steals and four points.

Starmount’s Cole Longworth was a rebounding machine, grabbing 15 total boards in the game while the rest of the team combined for 19 rebounds.

Scoring

Starmount – 16, 9, 17, 14 = 56

North Surry – 16, 31, 14, 18 = 79

ST: Zack Armstrong 16, Xavier King 10, Cole Longworth 8, A.J. Pardue 7, Anthony Rangel 5, Jadon Hurt-Bailey 3, Dylan Ball 3, Zack Dezern 2, Preston Williams 2

NS: Jahreece Lynch 25, Kolby Watson 20, Kam McKnight 15, Jackson Smith 11, Cam Taylor 4, Fisher Leftwich 4