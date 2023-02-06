Hounds regroup to defeat Bears 79-65

February 6, 2023

North completes comeback with 54-point half

By Cory Smith

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) fires a 3-point attempt during the final moments of the second quarter.

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — North Surry stormed back from a 9-point halftime deficit to defeat Mount Airy 79-65 on Feb. 3.

A true tale of two halves saw the Greyhounds score 54 points after halftime following a 25-point first half. This included a 30-point fourth quarter from visiting North Surry.

The Hounds’ two leading scorers on the season – Jahreece Lynch (22.9 PPG) and James McCreary (21.4 PPG) – each missed stretches of the game with foul trouble. Both picked up their fourth personal fouls in the third quarter, while Kolby Watson, the team’s third-leading scorer with 13.5 PPG, and Fisher Leftwich finished with three personals.

Despite the foul trouble, Lynch and McCreary combined for 51 points on 57% shooting. The Hounds also showed their strength as a unit, with Cam Taylor putting forth a big second half, while Kam McKnight and Makiyon Woodbury had key contributions off the bench.

The rematch between Mount Airy and North Surry came exactly one month after their first encounter in Toast, which North won 73-50. This lopsided victory was the largest by either team in the rivalry since 2008, but both coaches knew their opposition had improved exponentially for the rematch.

That Jan. 3 meeting was just Mount Airy’s seventh game of the season, with the Bears’ run to the state championship in football delaying the season’s start to mid-December. North Surry had nearly two months of practice under its belt, was already ranked No. 1 in the 2A West and held an 11-1 record by the start of 2023.

North Surry continued its ascent through January and held a 20-1 record coming into the rematch with Mount Airy. The Bears went 5-6 in the month following the first NS-MA game, but won 3-of-4 games heading into Friday’s clash.

Just as Mount Airy did two days prior against Surry Central, the home team looked to score inside while also controlling the boards. The Bears never trailed in the first quarter, scoring all 14 points inside the paint and holding a 7-1 rebound advantage through the first three minutes of play.

The Bears (7-12) led 14-11 with 3:50 left in the first quarter, then a dunk from Lynch on a McKnight assist provided the only points from either team in the time remaining in the quarter.

Granite Bear juniors Caleb Reid and Mario Revels combined for 21 in the first half, nearly outscoring the Greyhounds’ team in the span. Reid also grabbed six boards in just the second quarter en route to a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double in the game.

Despite McCreary leaving the game midway through the second quarter after picking up his third foul, North Surry (21-1) stayed within an arm’s reach. Back-to-back offensive boards from Woodbury set McKnight up for a 3-pointer that tied the game at 20-20 with 4:18 left in the first half, which triggered the Bears to call a timeout.

Mount Airy came out of the timeout and outscored North 14-5 heading into halftime. McKnight’s triple was the final Greyhound field goal of the first half, with five free throws from Lynch giving North its five points. All five Bear starters scored in the 20-point second quarter, with the team knocking down 9-of-11 free throws during that time to go up 34-25.

North Surry was on pace for 50 total points after scoring at least 100 in each of its past two games.

Mount Airy matched each of North Surry’s first three field goals of the second half to stay up by nine at 41-32. Jackson Smith then scored inside for North Surry to spark a 12-1 run for the Greyhounds. McCreary had nine in the third quarter alone after scoring just seven in the first half.

The teams were then tied at 46-46 when North called a timeout with two seconds to play. Leftwich found Taylor at the 3-point line out of the timeout, and Taylor drew a foul on a shot attempt. He hit all three free throws to put the Hounds up 49-46 while also giving the Bears’ Tyler Mason his third personal foul.

Lynch and McCreary were on the bench to start the fourth quarter, but that wasn’t an issue for the Greyhounds. North started the quarter with a 10-4 run with McKnight, Watson and Taylor all scoring on the run.

Despite not scoring on the initial run, Lynch scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. He also dished out three of his team-high nine assists in the fourth. Lynch either scored or assisted on 18 of North Surry’s final 20 points of Friday’s game.

Lynch wasn’t the only Greyhound with a big second half. McCreary scored 17 of his 24 points in the final two quarters, while Watson scored seven of his nine, and Taylor recorded eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block all in the second half.

Lynch also flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Mason scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, with Revels adding five points and Reid scoring four. Revels led the Bears with 18 points in the game, while also dishing out a team-high six assists and tying Hill with one block.

Friday’s game was the final nonconference bout for both teams as they head into the final week of the season.

North Surry has already won at least a share of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship by starting 10-0 in the conference. The Greyhounds host Surry Central and travel to North Wilkes this week, and one win during that stretch will give them the outright title over second-place East Surry.

Mount Airy sits at 3-6 in the Northwest 1A Conference but could finish as high as third. South Stokes (10-0) and North Stokes (10-1) hold the top two spots, but the next four teams are all within two games: Starmount is 4-5, Alleghany is 4-6, Mount Airy is 3-6 and East Wilkes is 3-7.

Mount Airy hosts Elkin and East Wilkes this week, then finishes the regular season at Alleghany.

Note: Mount Airy will host its games against Elkin and East Wilkes at the school’s gym, Howard M. Finch Gymnasium. The Bears have held its previous 2022-23 home games at Surry Community College.

Scoring

North Surry – 13, 12, 24, 30 = 79

Mount Airy – 14, 20, 12, 19= 65

NS: Jahreece Lynch 27, James McCreary 24, Kolby Watson 9, Cam Taylor 8, Kam McKnight 5, Makiyon Woodbury 2, Jackson Smith 2, Fisher Leftwich 2

MA: Mario Revels 18, Caleb Reid 16, Tyler Mason 15, Carson Hill 12, Logan Fonville 4

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports