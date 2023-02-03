Golden Eagles battle back to best Bears 44-42

February 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Layla Wall (12) drives along the baseline while being guarded by Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (4).

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) leads the Bears on a fast break against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) leads the Bears on a fast break against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) started Wednesday’s game by hitting her first three 3-point attempts, finishing 4-of-7 from deep in the game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) started Wednesday’s game by hitting her first three 3-point attempts, finishing 4-of-7 from deep in the game.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Niya Smith (24) attacks the basket for Mount Airy while being defended by Central’s Ragan Hall (22).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Niya Smith (24) attacks the basket for Mount Airy while being defended by Central’s Ragan Hall (22).

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Ashley Santamaria (4) scores in the fourth quarter for Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Ashley Santamaria (4) scores in the fourth quarter for Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Granite Bear Mckenna Watson (30) shoots over Golden Eagle Jenna Cave (5).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Granite Bear Mckenna Watson (30) shoots over Golden Eagle Jenna Cave (5).

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central used a strong fourth quarter performance to overcome Mount Airy 44-42.

The Feb. 1 nonconference clash featured five lead changes and four ties, but only one of those lead changes occurred in the fourth quarter. After scoring just three points in the third quarter, Central used a 9-3 run early in the fourth to go up by six.

Mount Airy stormed back and made it a one-point game, holding Central to just two points for more than four minutes in the period. The Eagles held on to their slim advantage and put the game away with late points from Layla Wall.

Wall and Ashley Santamaria combined for 14 of Central’s 16 fourth-quarter points.

Surry Central has now won three consecutive meetings against Mount Airy, last doing so in 2012-13. The win also served as career win No. 200 for Central coach Mandy Holt.

The second quarter was the only one without a lead change as the Eagles (12-8) never trailed. Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield, who led all scorers with 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds, attacked the basket to tie things up at 14 early in the quarter, then a Santamaria 3-pointer put the Eagles back out front.

Surry Central has struggled at times this season shooting from deep, averaging just 23% from beyond the arc, but made four of its first 10 attempts against Mount Airy. Three of these came from Ragan Hall, who made each of her first three attempts while going on to shoot 4-of-7 (57%) from deep on the night.

Central slowly extended its lead in the quarter to go up 25-18 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half. Mayfield made two free throws with 26 seconds to play, then another pair with 1.4 on the clock.

Mayfield’s late free throws built momentum for the Bears (12-7) that carried into the second half. The senior began the third quarter by knocking down another two free throws, then converted a tough layup to give Mount Airy the 26-25 lead. Alissa Clabo found Niya Smith on the low block soon after to cap off a 10-0 Mount Airy run.

Hall made a 3-pointer off an assist from Jenna Cave with 5:06 on the clock for Central’s only points of the quarter. Mount Airy led 31-28 entering the fourth by outscoring Central 9-3 in the third.

The Golden Eagles quickly matched their third-quarter scoring total after two points from Santamaria and a free throw from Wall. Central forced a five-second call on defense, then Santamaria knocked down a 3-pointer to regain the lead for the home team.

Addie Marshall made it a one-point game with a jump shot for the Bears, but Wall and Santamaria quickly added five more points to go up 39-33 with 4:35 to play.

Mount Airy’s defense stepped up and held Central to just two points over the next four minutes. During this time, Marshall banked in a 3-pointer and Mayfield went 2-for-2 at the line. Presley Smith scored inside to bring the Eagles ahead by three, but her basket was quickly countered by one from the Bears’ Da’nya Mills.

The Golden Eagles led 41-40 and had possession coming out of a timeout with 1:51 to play. Mount Airy elected to not foul and instead tried to force a turnover, which Mayfield and Clabo managed to do with 1:20 to play. Mayfield got a shot off on the other end, but the shot was off the mark and rebounded by Central’s Smith.

Presley Smith tied Wall for the most rebounds on the team with seven.

Central held possession until Mount Airy fouled with 31 seconds to play, though Central was not yet in the bonus. Cave passed to Wall inside soon after, and the freshman converted the basket while drawing the foul with 22 seconds left. Wall made her free throw to put the Eagles up 44-40.

Mount Airy missed a 3-point attempt and had to foul again with 11 seconds to play, but the Bears caught a break when Santamaria missed her first bonus free throw.

Mills, who led Mount Airy with eight rebounds, grabbed the defensive board and found Mayfield. Mayfield missed on the other end and grabbed her own rebound to score two points, but her basket came as the final buzzer sounded.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 12, 10, 9, 11 = 42

Surry Central – 14, 11, 3, 16 = 44

MA: Morgan Mayfield 20, Addie Marshall 9, Niya Smith 6, Alissa Clabo 5, Da’nya Mills 2

SC: Ragan Hall 14, Ashley Santamaria 13, Layla Wall 9, Jenna Cave 4, Gaby Montero 2, Presley Smith 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports