Mason, Reid combine for 43 vs. Central

February 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) scores from the low post for two of his 21 points against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (5) floats a shot over the outstretched hand of Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Tripp McMillen (2) pulls up at the top of the key for Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) gets past Mount Airy’s Carson Hill (30) to score in the paint.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville (12) goes up-and-under for a reverse layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Ayden Wilmoth (1) launches a 3-point attempt from the corner.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

DOBSON — Mount Airy started strong and never looked back in a 75-57 win over Surry Central on Feb. 1.

The Granite Bears went up by 13 points in the first quarter and led by as many as 26 points behind a combined 43 from juniors Caleb Reid and Tyler Mason.

The Bears have won three of their last four games after starting the season 4-10.

Mount Airy’s defense and rebounding was on full display in the lopsided first half. Central’s Mason Jewell knocked down the first bucket of the game, a 3-pointer, just 10 seconds into the first quarter, but the Eagles only scored five more points through the remainder of the period.

Reid, meanwhile, went on a rampage as he scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half. Reid, who finished with a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double, grabbed six boards in the first quarter alone – doubling Surry Central’s entire team in the same span.

Reid recorded his seventh double-double of the season in the win while tying his career-high in rebounds.

Mount Airy’s five offensive rebounds in the first quarter, four of which came from Reid, matched Surry Central’s total for the game. The Bears had 14 rebounds in the quarter, going on to out-rebound the Eagles 35-22 in the game.

Surry Central (15-5) missed its next seven 3-point attempts after Jewell’s initial make. Tripp McMillen broke the streak with a triple from NBA range with 6:29 left in the second quarter, but Mount Airy made its first 3-pointer of the game not long after to extend its lead to 27-11.

Six Bears scored in the first half, but Reid continued to be the team’s top scoring option. Mario Revels, who finished with a game-high six assists to go with 11 points and six rebounds, found Reid cutting along the baseline three times in the quarter. Reid also scored once from the free throw line in the second, then grabbed an offensive rebound with 1.4 seconds on the clock and put it back up to put the Bears up 38-23 at the half.

Surry Central found some success from 3-point land in the second quarter by making 3-of-8 attempts, but struggled to establish any offense inside the arc. The Eagles made just four two-point field goals in the first half.

Surry Central didn’t give up, though, and fought back in the third quarter. Revels hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, but then Mount Airy was held to just three total points over the next four minutes.

The Eagles exhibited their best passing of the night and penetrated Mount Airy’s tough defense in the third. Jacob Mitchell, who tied McMillen with a team-high 12 points, scored on the block to begin a 10-3 run for the home team. McMillen, Ayden Wilmoth and Josh Pardue all scored on the run to cut the lead to 11 at 44-33. Mason made his first 3-pointer of the night to break up the run, but Pardue scored on the inside twice in the next 20 seconds to make it a 10-point game for the first time since 15-5.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, though, they went scoreless for the final 2:25 of the third quarter and the first 3:12 of the fourth quarter. The Bears used this time to go on a 15-0 run to go up 62-37.

Mason and Revels, who combined for eight steals, picked the pocket of Central early in the fourth, then Ethan Clabo added a block. The Eagles once again struggled to get inside on offense, then had no solution for Mason on defense. Mason scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Pardue managed to record two of his four blocks in the fourth quarter, but Mount Airy’s ability to convert on second chances kept Central from making a comeback.

Mount Airy has now won 17 consecutive meetings against Surry Central, with Central’s last victory in the rivalry coming in Dec. 2012.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 19, 19, 15, 22 = 75

Surry Central – 8, 15, 14, 20 = 57

MA: Tyler Mason 22, Caleb Reid 21, Zach Goins 12, Mario Revels 11, Logan Fonville 3, Ethan Clabo 2, Carson Hill 2, Jourdain Hill 2

SC: Jacob Mitchell 12, Tripp McMillen 12, Ayden Wilmoth 11, Josh Pardue 10, Mason Jewell 6, Adam Hege 4, Brian Williams 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports