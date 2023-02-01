Track conference championship results

North Surry’s Jared Hiatt, seen here easily clearing the bar in high jump, was named Foothills 2A Conference Co-Male Athlete of the Year.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales, seen here taking a lead in the 3,200-meter run, was named Foothills 2A Conference Co-Male Athlete of the Year.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt repeated as Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference High Jump Champion at the Jan. 24 meet.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff completes his leg of the 4x200-meter relay.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
East Surry’s Addison Goins, left, looks to hold her position in the 4x800-meter relay.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry’s Lenae Sumner leaps over the bar in high jump.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Surry Central’s Rubi Cortes-Rosa paces herself in the 4x800-meter relay.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Millennium Charter’s Sam King prepares to launch the shot into the stratosphere.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Declan Conner competes in the 4x400-meter relay for Mount Airy.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Matthew Edwards sprints to keep East Surry on the podium in the 4x200-meter relay.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
WINSTON-SALEM — Local indoor track and field athletes competed in their respective conference championships on Jan. 24.
Surry County high schools compete in three different conferences: Mount Airy and Elkin and the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), Millennium Charter in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A), and East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).
The Mid-State 2A Conference also took part in the meet hosted at the JDL Fast Track, though no Surry schools are part of that conference.
Across the three conferences, at least one Surry County team medaled in 29-of-30 events (15 boys, 15 girls).
The meet featured six individual performances that met MileSplit US Second Team Standard. Three of the six came from Surry County athletes: North Surry’s Jared Hiatt in the boys high jump, and Elkin’s Aniya Edwards in 300-meter dash and 55-meter dash.
Three Surry teams took home conference championships: North Surry’s boys, and both the boys and girls’ teams from Elkin.
Full results for all the conferences can be found at bit.ly/3Y2i8eg
Athletes and Coaches of the Year from Surry County
Elkin’s Clarence Edwards – NW1A Coach of the Year for Boys and Girls
Elkin’s Connor Ball – NW1A Male Athlete of the Year
Elkin’s Ragan Speer – NW1A Co-Female Athlete of the Year
Elkin’s Aniya Edwards – NW1A Co-Female Athlete of the Year
North Surry’s Daniel Draughn – FH2A Boys Coach of the Year
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt – FH2A Co-Male Athlete of the Year
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales – FH2A Co-Male Athlete of the Year
Team conference standings
Northwest Piedmont
Girls
1. Bishop McGuinness 69
2. Winston-Salem Prep 68
3. Millennium Charter 14
Boys
1. Bishop McGuinness 112
2. Carver 47
3. Cornerstone Charter 28
4. Millennium Charter 8
5. Winston-Salem Prep 7
Northwest 1A
Girls
1. Elkin 95
2. East Wilkes 88
T-3. Mount Airy 16
T-3. South Stokes 16
T-5. Starmount 8
T-5. North Stokes 8
Boys
1. Elkin 130
2. Mount Airy 102
3. North Stokes 62
4. East Wilkes 57
T-5. Starmount 32
T-5. South Stokes 32
Foothills 2A
Girls
1. Wilkes Central 119
2. Surry Central 84
3. North Surry 74
4. West Wilkes 71
5. Forbush 62
6. East Surry 26
7. North Wilkes 10
Boys
1. North Surry 109
2. Wilkes Central 97.5
3. East Surry 82
4. Surry Central 69
5. West Wilkes 44
6. Forbush 29.5
7. North Wilkes 7
Surry County medalists by event
Boys 55 meters
NW1A
1. Jericho Edwards (Elkin) 6.83
2. Connor Burrell (MA) 7.19
FH2A
1. Talan Vernon (NS) 7.06
2. Matthew Edwards (ES) 7.09
Girls 55 meters
NW1A
1. Aniya Edwards (Elkin) 7.27
FH2A
3. Aylin Rodriguez (SC) 7.93
Boys 300 meters
NW1A
1. Jericho Edwards (Elkin) 38.44
FH2A
1. Matthew Edwards (ES) 39.28
2. Jake Simmons (NS) 39.34
Girls 300 meters
NW1A
1. Aniya Edwards (Elkin) 43.03
3. Alyssa Davis (Elkin) 46.60
Boys 500 meters
NW1A
1. Jericho Edwards (Elkin) 1:12.40
3. Holt Canter (Elkin) 1:19.96
FH2A
2. Javier Villalon (NS) 1:13.56
Girls 500 meters
NW1A
1. Aniya Edwards (Elkin) 1:22.96
2. Maggie Tomlin (Elkin) 1:28.84
Boys 1,000 meters
NW1A
1. Connor Ball (Elkin) 2:52.77
2. Caden Ratcliff (MA) 3:00.23
3. Freddy Hernandez (MA) 3:03.63
FH2A
1. Ignacio Morales (SC) 2:53.27
3. Michael Hiatt (NS) 3:04.75
NP1A
3. Mannix Pettry (MCA) 3:32.85
Girls 1,000 meters
NW1A
1. Ragan Speer (Elkin) 3:50.29
3. Hannah Khuri (MA) 4:40.71
FH2A
2. Rubi Cortes-Rosa (SC) 3:44.98
Boys 1,600 meters
NW1A
1. Connor Ball (Elkin) 5:00.25
2. Freddy Hernandez (MA) 5:09.27
3. Mason Day (Elkin) 5:18.99
FH2A
1. Ignacio Morales (SC) 4:50.62
2. Alexis Pedraza (SC) 5:20.86
Girls 1,600 meters
NW1A
1. Ragan Speer (Elkin) 6:22.89
FH2A
2. Addison Goins (ES) 6:13.09
3. Rubi Cortes-Rosa (ES) 6:17.87
Boys 3,200 meters
NW1A
1. Connor Ball (Elkin) 10:55.17
2. Freddy Hernandez (MA) 11:05.69
3. Declan Conner (MA) 11:57.99
FH2A
1. Ignacio Morales (SC) 10:32.65
2. Brangly Mazariegos (SC) 11:35.99
Girls 3,200 meters
FH2A
2. Addison Goins (ES) 13:57.83
3. EmmaGrey Dorsett (NS) 16:14.55
Boys 55 hurdles
FH2A
1. Chamylle Harrison (NS) 9.14
2. Tristain Hernandez (ES) 10.23
Girls 55 hurdles
NW1A
1. Ragan Speer (Elkin) 10.61
Boys 4×200 relay
NW1A
1. Mount Airy 1:40.78 – Connor Burrell, Caden Ratcliff, Ian Gallimore, Blake Hawks
FH2A
2. North Surry 1:42.57 – Jared Hiatt, Talan Vernon, Jake Simmons, Malachi Powers
3. East Surry 1:44.84 – Lindann Fleming, Matthew Edwards, Noah Felts, Gabriel Harpe
Girls 4×200 relay
FH2A
1. Surry Central 2:02.78 – Aylin Rodriguez, Ivy Toney, Wendy Cantor, Cassie Sneed
2. North Surry 2:03.56 – Cassie Hiatt, Sarah Sutphin, Kim Elias, Ariana Liberatore
Boys 4×400 relay
NW1A
1. Mount Airy 4:05.52 – Connor Burrell, Ian Gallimore, Declan Conner, Caden Ratcliff
2. Elkin 4:06.77 – Luke Altemueller, Mason Day, Holt Canter, Jericho Edwards
FH2A
3. East Surry 4:14.97 – Jonathan Parker, Noah Felts, Tristain Hernandez, Banks Johnson
Girls 4×400 relay
NW1A
1. Elkin 4:38.66 – Alyssa Davis, Maggie Tomlin, Ragan Speer, Aniya Edwards
FH2A
1. Surry Central 4:47.45 – Wendy Cantor, Aylin Rodriguez, Ivy Toney, Rubi Cortes-Rosa
Boys 4×800 relay
NW1A
1. Elkin 9:41.86 – Luke Altemueller, Connor Ball, Mason Day, Connor Allen
2. Mount Airy 10:03.54 – Freddy Hernandez, Alex Leiva, Declan Conner, Caden Ratcliff
FH2A
2. Surry Central 9:44.69 – Sony Orozco-Flores, Alexis Pedraza, Brangly Mazariegos, Ignacio Morales
3. East Surry 9:57.36 – Joe Cook, Noah Felts, Jonathan Parker, Banks Johnson
Girls 4×800 relay
FH2A
1. Surry Central 11:19.08 – Rubi Cortes-Rosa, Ivy Toney, Abigail Hernandez, Lanie Fitzgerald
3. East Surry 14:04.17 – Addison Goins, Emmory Taylor, Sophie Hutchens, Katie Collins
Boys high jump
FH2A
1. Jared Hiatt (NS) 6-03.00
2. Gabriel Harpe (ES) 5-08.00
3. Stephen Keener (ES) 5-04.00
Girls high jump
FH2A
2. Lenae Sumner (NS) 4-06.00
NP1A
1. Ava Utt (MCA) 4-08.00 feet
Boys long jump
NW1A
1. Blake Hawks (MA) 21-00.00
2. Holt Canter (Elkin) 17-06.50
FH2A
1. Jared Hiatt (NS) 20-08.00
3. Zamarri Sweatman (NS) 17-04.00
Girls long jump
FH2A
1. Ariana Liberatore (NS) 15-04.50
Boys triple jump
NW1A
1. Blake Hawks (MA) 41-06.00
3. Holt Canter (Elkin) 30-05.50
FH2A
1. Jared Hiatt (NS) 41-03.50
2. Stephen Keener (ES) 36-08.50
Girls triple jump
FH2A
2. Ariana Liberatore (NS) 32-04.00
Boys pole vault
No Surry County medalists
Girls pole vault
FH2A
2. Ivy Toney (SC) 6-06.00
3. Lanie Fitzgerald (SC) 6-00.00
Boys shot put
NW1A
1. Zachary Stuart (Elkin) 38-00.00
3. Steven Johnson (Mount Airy) 35-03.00
FH2A
1. Kole Pruitt (ES) 37-03.00
2. Jaime Martinez (NS) 36-02.00
3. Uriah Kearse (NS) 36-02.00
NP1A
3. Sam King (MCA) 30-05.00 feet
Girls shot put
NW1A
1. Kylie James (MA) 29-06.00
FH2A
1. Ella Riggs (NS) 36-04.00
2. Anna Escobar (NS) 27-08.00
3. Cassie Sneed (SC) 27-00.00
NP1A
2. Ava Hiatt (MCA) 24-01.00 feet
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports