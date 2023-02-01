Golden Eagles survive scrap with Falcons

February 1, 2023

Mitchell scores career-high 27 in win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Adam Hege (5) attacks the basket for Surry Central.

Surry Central's Jacob Mitchell (30) scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Eagles over Forbush 67-56.

Surry Central’s Jacob Mitchell (30) scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Eagles over Forbush 67-56.

Surry Central's Josh Pardue (00) fades to his right as he shoots inside the paint.

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) fades to his right as he shoots inside the paint.

Surry Central's Eli Scott (23) pulls up for a jump shot at the free throw line.

Surry Central’s Eli Scott (23) pulls up for a jump shot at the free throw line.

Surry Central coach Marty Behrens claps as the Golden Eagles go on a fourth-quarter run against Forbush

Surry Central coach Marty Behrens claps as the Golden Eagles go on a fourth-quarter run against Forbush

Golden Eagle Tripp McMillen (2) dribbles along the baseline before scoring a reverse layup.

Golden Eagle Tripp McMillen (2) dribbles along the baseline before scoring a reverse layup.

DOBSON — Surry Central overcame a slow start to defeat Forbush with a fourth-quarter comeback.

The Golden Eagles survived a potential upset against the Forbush Falcons by outscoring the visitors 25-10 in the final quarter. This scoring outburst, which led Central to a 67-56 win, came after the Eagles scored just 25 total points in the first half.

Surry Central closed the game with a 10-2 run to cement the win No. 15 this season.

Golden Eagle Jacob Mitchell scored a career-high 27 points in the win, spreading his scoring across all four quarters. The senior scored eight points in the first quarter, four in the second quarter, eight in the third and seven in the fourth. Only two other Eagles scored more than eight points in the game.

Mitchell also grabbed 13 rebounds – eight of which came off the offensive glass – to record his fifth double-double of the season.

Another Surry Central stat stuffer was senior Josh Pardue, who nearly recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Pardue recorded his fourth double-double of the season while also setting a new career high in assists.

Mitchell and Pardue were both instrumental in the Golden Eagle comeback. In just the fourth quarter, Mitchell had seven points and four rebounds, while Pardue had six boards, three assists and two blocks.

Central seemed to have its first-half scoring issues solved in the third quarter. After scoring just 10 points in the second quarter, the Eagles put 11 points on the scoreboard in the first three minutes of the second half.

Surry Central led by as many as six at 40-34, but then gave up a 12-2 run over the final 3:30 of the quarter.

The Eagles began the fourth quarter with another big run. The Falcons had their longest scoring drought of the game as Central turned a 46-42 deficit into a 53-48 advantage.

Mitchell started the fourth quarter by grabbing an offensive rebound and going back up for two points and the foul. His free throw miss was rebounded by Pardue, who dished to Mason Jewell for a 3-pointer. Central then forced a quick turnover to set up a Tripp McMillen 3-pointer.

The Golden Eagles shot 2-of-3 (67%) from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter after combining to shoot just 2-of-16 (13%) from deep through the first three quarters.

Forbush’s Caden Funk was the only Falcon to score during the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter.

Funk did a bit of everything for the visitors, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. He scored Forbush’s first five points of the fourth, then assisted on the team’s next field goal.

Despite Central’s big run to start the quarter, Forbush only trailed 55-53 with 3:00 left to play. Golden Eagle Brian Williams, who provided a spark in the fourth quarter off the bench, knocked down a jumper to put Central up four, then the Falcons’ Cody Thompson hit a free throw with 2:33 to play to make it 57-54.

Surry Central followed with a 10-0 run that put the game on ice.

Pardue scored inside for Central with 2:08 to play. Forbush called a timeout following Pardue’s bucket, then called another timeout before inbounding to prevent a 5-second call. A Falcon turnover led to Pardue hitting a bonus free throw, and Forbush’s next two possessions would end with a turnover and a blocked shot courtesy of Pardue.

Funk attempted a 3-pointer on the other end and it too was swatted by Pardue.

Central made 5-of-7 free throw attempts in the final minute while Forbush missed five 3-point attempts in the same span. The Falcons’ final missed 3-pointer was rebounded by Thompson and put back as the buzzer sounded.

Forbush started the game shooting 3-of-6 (50%) from deep, but shot just 1-of-18 in the next three quarters to finish 4-of-24 (17%) from beyond the arc.

Thompson had a solid game for Forbush with 12 points, and teammate Jacob Boyles added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Surry Central improves to 15-4 overall and 6-3 in the Foothills 2A Conference with the win, while Forbush drops to 1-20 overall and 0-9 in conference play.

Scoring

Forbush – 15, 10, 21, 10 = 56

Surry Central – 15, 10, 17, 25 = 67

FB: Caden Funk 21, Cody Thompson 12, Jacob Boyles 12, Gavin Maines 8, Josh Brown 2, Pierce Sprague 1

SC: Jacob Mitchell 27, Josh Pardue 11, Tripp McMillen 9, Ayden Wilmoth 7, Mason Jewell 7, Adam Hege 2, Brian Williams 2, Eli Scott 2

