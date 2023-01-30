Bears honor senior swimmers

January 30, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s swimmers Matheson Williams, left, and Emma Bowman are honored as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night.

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for swimming.

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Emma Bowman is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy’s Emma Bowman is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for swimming.

Granite Bear Athletics

Mount Airy High School honored two senior swimmers during a Jan. 25 home meet against North Surry and Surry Central.

The Granite Bears recognized Matheson Williams from the boys team and Emma Bowman from the girls team.

Both swimmers picked up victories in their final meet at Reeves Community Center, which served as a last chance for local swimmers to post qualifying times for the upcoming regional competitions.

Individually, Williams won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.90 seconds, then Bowman won the 200 freestyle at 2:28.00 and the 500 freestyle at 6:45.01.

Both Williams and Bowman were part of victorious relay teams as well.

Williams was part of the Bears’ 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. The team of Williams, Hayden Bender, John Stafford and Noah Moore won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.86 and the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:08.42.

Bowman teamed with Laura Livengood, Eleanor Edwards and Katelyn York to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:08.34, then the same group won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:56.45.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports