McMillen receives championship ring

January 30, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central graduate Mia McMillen (‘22) receives her State Championship ring from coach Kevin Pack during a Jan. 13 home basketball game.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mia McMillen shows off her 2A State Championship ring.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mia McMillen shows off her 2A State Championship ring.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central graduate and state champion Mia McMillen is recognized alongside members of her family and her coach during a Jan. 13 home basketball game. Pictured, from left: Tripp McMillen, Josh McMillen, Mia McMillen, Sara McMillen and Kevin Pack.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central graduate and state champion Mia McMillen is recognized alongside members of her family and her coach during a Jan. 13 home basketball game. Pictured, from left: Tripp McMillen, Josh McMillen, Mia McMillen, Sara McMillen and Kevin Pack.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mia McMillen poses with her gold medal after winning the 2A 300-meter hurdles State Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mia McMillen poses with her gold medal after winning the 2A 300-meter hurdles State Championship.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central graduate Mia McMillen returned to Dobson on Jan. 13 to receive her State Championship Ring.

McMillen closed her high school career by winning an N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A State Championship ring in track and field. After finishing state runner-up in both her prior championship appearances, Mia captured the state title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.08 seconds.

The 2022 Golden Eagle graduate also took home a bronze medal in 100 hurdles at the 2022 state meet. McMillen qualified for four events at the state meet, additionally finishing fifth in the long jump and was sixth as part of Central’s 4×200 relay team.

The 2021-22 Foothills 2A Conference Female Athlete of the Year holds school records in the following events: 300 hurdles, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and was part of the record-setting 4×200-meter relay squad.

Mia is currently a freshman at Limestone University where she is a member of the volleyball team. McMillen played 76 sets for the Saints in the fall of 2022, accumulating: 184 kills on 621 attacks, 238 digs, 14 service aces and 11 blocks.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports