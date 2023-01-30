NSHS inducts Hall of Fame class

North Surry inducted four former student-athletes into its Athletics Hall of Fame during a December 2022 home basketball game. Pictured, from left: Mason Hawks, Carter Phillips, Kristina Rumplasch and Kendal Tucker.
Greyhound Athletics
Mason Hawks
LRU Athletics
Carter Phillips
News File Photo
Kristina Rumplasch
WU Athletics
Kendal Tucker
GC Athletics
Four individuals and a State Championship-winning team are the newest inductees to North Surry’s Athletics Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.
The NSHS Hall of Fame Class of 2022 consists of: Mason Hawks, Carter Phillips, Kristina Rumplasch, Kendal Tucker and the 2009-10 Greyhound volleyball team. The class was recognized during a Dec. 2022 basketball game in Ron King Gymnasium.
Mason Hawks
Hawks, a 2017 graduate, was a four-year varsity basketball player that helped lead North Surry to the 2A State Championship his senior year.
Mason was a four-year starter that graduated as North Surry’s all-time leader in assists with 515, and was also second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,512.
He earned All-Conference Honors three times, was selected for the Western Piedmont 2A Conference All-Tournament team twice and was named WPAC Player of the Year in 2016. Hawks was also named All-Northwest twice, First-Team All-District twice and was selected for the N.C. East-West All-Star game.
During Hawks’ career, North Surry had the following team accomplishments: three-time conference champions 2015-17, two-time conference tournament champions 2016-17, 2A West Regional Champions 2017 and 2A State Runner-up in 2017.
After high school, Mason continued his basketball career at Lenoir-Rhyne University where he competed in 98 career games. He started every game his junior and senior seasons, averaging 12 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.
Hawks ranks in the top 20 at Lenoir-Rhyne for 3-pointers made in a season (69), 3-pointers made in a career (133), career free throw percentage (81%), and assists per game (4.0), all while making the dean’s list his final three years.
Carter Phillips
Phillips, a 2017 graduate, was also a four-year varsity basketball player that helped lead North Surry to the 2A State Championship.
A three-year starter for the Greyhounds, Phillips graduated third on North Surry’s all-time scoring list with 1,469 points. He also finished his high school career with 575 rebounds, 294 assists, 153 steals, and 142 made 3-pointers.
Carter earned All-Conference Honors three times, was selected for the WPAC All-Tournament team twice and was named WPAC Player of the Year in 2017. Phillips was also named All-Northwest, First-Team All-District, District Player of the Year and was selected for the N.C. East-West All-Star game after averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists his senior year.
During Phillips’ career, North Surry had the following team accomplishments: three-time conference champions 2015-17, two-time conference tournament champions 2016-17, 2A West Regional Champions 2017 and 2A State Runner-up in 2017.
Phillips was named North Surry’s Most Outstanding Player of the 2A State Championship game. He finished the game with 26 points on 57% shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Carter continued his basketball career at Catawba College where he played for three years, being part of the school’s conference championship during his sophomore year. He played his last season at Lees-McRae College as a graduate transfer.
Phillips’ finished his college career with 461 points, 152 rebounds and 59 made 3-pointers.
Kristina Rumplasch
Rumplasch, a 2013 graduate, was a four-year member of the volleyball and basketball teams at North Surry.
She made her biggest impact on the basketball court as a four-year varsity player. During her career, Kristina: scored 1,399 points, recorded two of the top-5 scoring seasons in North Surry history with 528 points her junior year and 431 her senior year, ranks in the top five in career free throw percentage at 68% and is top 10 in free throws made with 260.
Rumplasch recorded one of the top scoring performances in program history when she dropped 41 points in a 2012 state playoff game.
North Surry won conference championships during all four of Kristina’s seasons. She earned All-Conference and All-Northwest Honors twice.
She was also a three-year member of the varsity volleyball team, earning All-Conference Honors twice. Rumplasch was part of three conference championship teams as well as the 2012 2A State Championship team.
Kristina continued her basketball career at Cape Fear Community College for her freshman and sophomore years, starting in 56 of 57 games. She averaged more than 17 points and close to eight rebounds during her two seasons with CFCC, earning All-Region Honors her sophomore year. The team combined for a two-year record of 44-14 after holding its first-ever season in 2012-13.
Rumplasch transferred to Wingate University for her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists as her teams combined for a 47-15 record. Wingate won the South Atlantic Conference Championship during Rumplasch’s senior season.
Kendal Tucker
Tucker, a 2017 graduate, was a four-year member of North Surry’s basketball and baseball teams.
Kendal received top honors from both the school and school system his senior year. He was named Ron King Senior Male Athlete of the Year as well as the Surry County Schools Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 2017.
Tucker was a three-year starter with the basketball team and a member of the 2017 team that finished 2A State Runner-up. In 107 games played, he accumulated 1,181 points scored and 149 made 3-pointers. Tucker earned All-Conference Honors twice, while also being named to the Western Piedmont 2A Conference All-Tournament team twice.
During Kendal’s career, North Surry had the following team accomplishments on the basketball court: three-time conference champions 2015-17, two-time conference tournament champions 2016-17, 2A West Regional Champions 2017 and 2A State Runner-up in 2017.
Tucker made perhaps his biggest impact on North Surry as a member of the baseball team. As a four-year varsity starter, he accumulated the following career stats in 101 games played: .428 batting average, 99 hits, 24 doubles, seven home runs, 54 runs scored and 55 RBIs.
Kendal finished his baseball career with the following individual honors: two-time selection to the N.C. All-State Team, two-time selection for the N.C. Powerade State Games, three-time All-Conference selection and two-time All-Tournament team. He helped the 2015 Greyhounds win the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship and finish 2A West Regional Runner-up.
Tucker continued his baseball career at Winthrop University before transferring to Winston-Salem State University for his sophomore year. Following a 35-16 season, the WSSU baseball program was shut down.
He finished his career at Greensboro College as a three-year starter with a .262 batting average and .360 on-base percentage.
Ring of Honor: 2009 North Surry volleyball team
The 2009-10 North Surry volleyball team captured the NCHSAA 2A State Championship. The team was led by head coach Shane Slate and assistant coach Victoria Calhoun.
The 09-10 Greyhounds finished 33-0 overall and 14-0 in conference play. North Surry won 99 sets while only losing five, with 29 of the team’s 33 wins being 3-0 sweeps – including both the 2A West Regional Final and 2A State Championship matches.
This team was the first of four consecutive North Surry volleyball teams to reach at least the regional championship. North went on to win the state championship again in 2012.
The 2009 team also started a run of nine consecutive conference championships for the program, during which the team didn’t lose a single match during the conference regular season or conference tournament.
Team members included: Sara Parker, Emily Edwards, Nicole Martin, Ellie Atkins, Morgan Bunker, Courtney Smith, Kara Hodges, Summer Robertson, Emily Culler, Brooke Johnson, Courtney Campbell, Nicole Rumplasch, Morgan Midkiff and Aubrey Hiatt.
Hodges was named Conference Player of the Year, and Campbell was MVP of the State Championship.
Parker, Hodges, Robertson, Campbell and Rumplasch were named to the All-Conference team, while Bunker and Culler were All-Conference Honorable Mentions.