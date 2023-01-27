FH2A Wrestling Championship Results

By Cory Smith

Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price takes control of a first-round match against North Wilkes’ Dakota Faw. Price won the 160-pound bracket and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the FH2A Tournament.

North Surry’s Ty Gwyn lifts Surry Central’s Luis Insunza during a first-round match in the 285-pound bracket.

East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor, right, locks North Surry’s Adam Slate in a head lock during a match in the 195-pound bracket.

Surry Central’s Jacob Price, top, takes control of a second-round match against West Wilkes’ Seth Huffman.

North Surry’s Alex Cazares, left, maintains wrist control in a match against Surry Central’s Wyatt Wall.

East Surry’s Michael Fischer executes a double-leg takedown against West Wilkes’ Cruz Limon.

A trio of eventual conference champions take in the action between their own matches. Pictured, from left: Surry Central’s Jacob Price, East Surry’s Eli Becker and East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor.

Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar, left, looks for an opening against North Surry’s Caleb Utt.

North Surry’s Garrett France, left, looks to pin East Surry’s Nolyn Myers in a quarterfinal match.

East Surry’s Braden Snow, left, checks on his time remaining in a semifinal match against North Surry’s Aiden Martin.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all walked away from the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament with individual championships.

The tournament was hosted by East Surry on Jan. 28. The parity of the conference was on display as all seven FH2A teams had at least one conference champion, and no school had more three.

North Wilkes, Surry Central and East Surry each had three champions, West Wilkes had two champions, and North Surry, Wilkes Central and Forbush each had one champion.

North Wilkes narrowly edged out Surry Central, winners of the previous four conference tournaments, by a score of 188-183. North Surry finished third with seven wrestlers finishing in the top three.

Surry Central senior and three-time defending state champion Jeremiah Price was named FH2A Wrestler of the Year and Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Conference Tournament. Jeremiah won the 160-pound bracket and won all three of his matches via fall in the first period, only wrestling for a combined three minutes and nine seconds.

North Wilkes’ Jason Bollen was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Team Results

1. North Wilkes 188

2. Surry Central 183

3. North Surry 139.5

4. West Wilkes 122

5. East Surry 105.5

6. Wilkes Central 72

7. Forbush 58

Medalists by weight class

106

1. Jose Pina-Velasquez FB

2. Ayden Norman SC

3. Hunter Dancy NW

113

1. Jose Trejo SC

2. Drake Parker FB

3. Isaac Tate NS

120

1. Carter Minton WW

2. Will Brickell NS

3. Brandon Rosales WC

126

1. Simitrio Hernandez NW

2. Xavier Salazar SC

3. Michael Fischer ES

132

1. Chase Eller NW

2. William France NS

3. Jett McNeill WW

138

1. Zack Sheets WW

2. Ben South NW

3. Alex Kinton SC

145

1. Alex Ball NW

2. Alex Cazares NS

3. Wyatt Wall SC

152

1. Connor Ridgell WC

2. Taner Estes WW

3. Chandler Johnson NW

160

1. Jeremiah Price SC

2. Andrew Meadows ES

3. Chris West WW

170

1. Jacob Price SC

2. Elijah Hendren WC

3. Seth Huffman WW

182

1. Eli Becker ES

2. Holt Hanchey WW

3. Garrett Shore NS

195

1. Daniel Villasenor ES

2. Mason Dancy NW

3. Adam Slate NS

220

1. Braden Snow ES

2. Slevin Urick NW

3. Enoc Lopez SC

285

1. Ty Gwyn NS

2. Blaine Shell NW

3. Jonathan Quintanilla WC

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports