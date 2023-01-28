No. 1 Greyhounds survive Cardinal comeback

January 27, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
Kolby Watson, seen here shooting a layup against West Stokes, scored a team-high 22 points to lead North Surry over East Surry.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry's Brett Clayton (5) rises for a shot on the low block against North Wilkes.

East Surry’s Brett Clayton (5) rises for a shot on the low block against North Wilkes.

JR Willoughby Photography

North Surry's James McCreary (15) scores on a fast break against Starmount earlier this season.

North Surry’s James McCreary (15) scores on a fast break against Starmount earlier this season.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry's Folger Boaz (2) lines up for a 3-point attempt against North Wilkes.

East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2) lines up for a 3-point attempt against North Wilkes.

JR Willoughby Photography

North Surry withstood a furious fourth-quarter comeback to win its 20th consecutive conference game.

Despite a 16-5 run by East Surry in the final quarter, North Surry never trailed in the second half. In fact, the Hounds only trailed for 64 seconds of game time during the Jan. 24 clash, with that entire stretch coming in the first quarter.

After the Cardinals tied the game at 53-53 – which was the only tie of the game – the spirited Greyhound duo of Kolby Watson and James McCreary scored the home team’s next nine points. North held on to win 62-59.

Watson and McCreary combined for 42 points in the game, with Watson leading all scorers with 22. The duo not only scored North Surry’s final nine points of the night, but 11 of the team’s 14 fourth-quarter points.

Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference game coming down to the wire was a rarity for NCHSAA’s No. 1-ranked team in the 2A West. The Greyhounds (18-1, 8-0 FH2A) hadn’t played in a conference game decided by less than 12 points this season, and even that 82-70 win over West Wilkes was considered an outlier; North’s first seven conference wins came by an average of 30.1 points.

East Surry’s season changed after playing North Surry on Jan. 9, with the Hounds taking that win 72-50. The loss was the Cardinals’ fifth in a row, and four of those losses came by double figures.

East Surry won its next five games after the North loss. The Cardinals scored at least 70 in all five victories after averaging 49.4 during the losing streak. The Cards (9-6, 6-2 FH2A) sat in second place in the conference after taking down Surry Central, and could share the top spot by slaying the Greyhounds.

The Cardinal plan was evident from jump street: slow the game down as much as possible, focus on defense with a 3-2 zone and dominate the boards.

East stuck to its zone all night, only occasionally shifting to a box-and-one to defend a hot hand. The Cards also won the rebounding battle 34-17 with Folger Boaz and Brett Clayton grabbing 10 each.

North Surry still held the edge, though. With Cam Taylor operating out of the high post, the Greyhounds took time to make the extra pass while running a halfcourt offense. This patience allowed the Hounds to slowly grow their lead while assisting on 21-of-25 made field goals, led by Taylor with eight assists.

While the game remained relatively low scoring for a Greyhound team that averages north of 81 points, North Surry’s lead grew to as much as 15 in the third quarter at 48-33. The game was trending in the direction of another double-digit victory for the Greyhounds, but then buckets from East’s Luke Brown and Clayton at the end of the quarter closed the gap to 11.

Brown grabbed a steal to start the fourth quarter and passed ahead to Jordan Davis for two points, but Watson countered with an acrobatic drive to the rim on the other end. Daniel Creech then knocked down a 3-pointer for East Surry, a change a pace for the team that shot just 1-of-9 (11%) from deep through the first three quarters.

Once again, though, North Surry countered. McCreary made one of his five assists to Kam McKnight who buried his own 3-pointer.

Davis then hit a 3-pointer for East on a Boaz assist to make things interesting. The Cardinals got a stop on defense, then Brown found Creech for two more points after making a defensive rebound. The Hounds missed a 3-pointer on offense, then gave up an offensive rebound and putback to Brown.

North Surry went three minutes in the fourth quarter before grabbing a rebound. East Surry, meanwhile, continued to get stops and converting on offense. East used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to tie the game for the first time at 53-53.

A Greyhound scoring drought of nearly four minutes ended when McCreary inbounded to Watson for an easy two points. The Cardinals held on to the ball for a while on their next possession before being whistled for an offensive foul, then a swift 3-pointer from McCreary put the Hounds up 58-53 with 1:59 to play.

The Cards came out of the timeout and hit a 3-pointer of their own, with Boaz making his fifth assist of the game to an open Brown. Watson had a rare miss on the other end – as he shot 9-of-11 (81%) from the field in the win – but McCreary was there to clean it up with just North Surry’s third rebound of the fourth quarter.

East Surry wasn’t out of the game just yet. Clayton found Davis available on the perimeter, and Davis let a high-arching 3-pointer fly from NBA range. His shot sailed through the net as East made its fourth 3-pointer of the quarter in just five attempts, cutting the lead to 60-59 with 59 seconds on the clock.

The Hounds came out of a timeout and held the ball for 25 seconds until Jahreece Lynch was fouled. This was just East Surry’s fifth team foul as neither side was in foul trouble. The Cards quickly fouled again with 27 seconds to play, then again with 21 on the clock to send Watson to the line.

Watson scored his 21st and 22nd points to extend the lead to three. East made a quick inbounds pass and called a timeout at halfcourt with 12 seconds to play.

Boaz put the ball into play out of the timeout by finding Davis, who was quickly fouled by North Surry. The Greyhounds only had one team foul through the first 15 minutes and 45 seconds of the second half, giving them plenty to spare in the closing seconds.

Davis was fouled with 11 seconds to play, then Creech was fouled with eight seconds on the clock. Needing to get a shot up before being fouled, Boaz found Creech open on the perimeter for a 3-point look but his shot fell short and was rebounded by Watson.

Watson was quickly fouled and sent to the line for the bonus with three seconds to play. The Greyhound missed his first attempt, but the rebound bounced around from player to player in the final seconds to prevent a final shot.

North Surry and East Surry can both hang on to their spots in the FH2A standings by winning out. North Surry leads the way at 8-0, followed by East Surry at 6-2, Surry Central and West Wilkes at 5-3, Wilkes Central at 2-6, North Wilkes at 1-6 and Forbush at 0-7.

Scoring

East Surry – 10, 11, 16, 22 = 59

North Surry – 13, 21, 14, 14 = 62

ES: Luke Brown 18, Folger Boaz 14, Jordan Davis 14, Daniel Creech 8, Brett Clayton 4, Tyler Reeves 1

NS: Kolby Watson 23, James McCreary 20, Jackson Smith 8, Jahreece Lynch 6, Kam McKnight 3, Cam Taylor 2

