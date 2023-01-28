No. 1 Greyhounds survive Cardinal comeback

Well, here we go again.

Mount Airy is set to take on Tarboro in the 1A State Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

Tarboro has become a household name in Surry County for anyone that has followed high school football in recent years, and to those across the state for much longer. To call the Vikings the standard bearers of the 1A division would be an understatement as winners of four of the past five state championships in the division.

Tarboro is the only team in the NCHSAA – across all divisions – to reach a state championship in each of the past six seasons.

The 2022 championship game marks the fifth time in six years that a team from Surry County will compete against Tarboro for the top prize in the 1A division. This streak began with Mount Airy in 2017 (1AA subdivided) and now 2022 (1A), while East Surry battled Tarboro three consecutive seasons, 2018-2020 (1AA subdivided).

History

Both Mount Airy and Tarboro have a rich tradition of football.

The Vikings are set to compete in their 14th State Championship-level game, pursuing their second three-peat in school history.

Tarboro has an 8-4 record in state championship games, having won: the 3A Championship in 1984, the 2A Championship in 1998, the subdivided 2A Championship 2009-11, the subdivided 1AA Championship in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and finally the 1A Championship in 2021.

The Vikings also won the 3A Region 1 Championship in 1965 as there wasn’t a unified state championship game in the division.

Mount Airy will compete in its 13th State Championship-level game. The Granite Bears pursue their first state title since 2008.

The Bears have a 6-4 record in state championship games, having won: the Class B Championship in 1935 and 1938, the Class A Championship in 1942, 1946 and 1948, and the subdivided 1A State Championship in 2008.

Mount Airy also has a 1-1 record in the 3A West Championship, winning in 1968 and losing in 1969. Similar to Tarboro’s Region 1 Title in 1965, there wasn’t a unified state title for the division in 1968-69.

Tarboro defeated Mount Airy 32-7 in the 2017 1AA State Championship game.

2022 Overview

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Record: 14-1 overall, 6-0 Northwest 1A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 13 wins

Playoff seed: No. 4, 1A West Regional Champions

Key regular season victories: 51-29 at Ashe County, 62-7 vs. East Wilkes, 44-7 vs. Starmount

Losses: 14-12 vs. East Surry

Opponents’ final winning percentage: .474 (83-92)

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 6

Playoff scores: 72-0 vs. No. 29 North Stokes, 57-7 vs. No. 13 North Rowan, 49-0 vs. No. 12 Hayesville, 35-17 at No. 1 Eastern Randolph, 35-7 vs. No. 6 Draughn

Points per game scored: 50.5

PPG allowed: 7.4

Shutout victories: 6

Tarboro Vikings

Record: 13-1 overall, 6-0 Four Rivers 1A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 12 wins

Playoff seed: No. 1, 1A East Regional Champion

Key regular season victories: 35-7 vs. Rocky Mount, 48-15 at Northeast Edgecombe, 50-14 at Riverside-Martin

Losses: 56-54 at Hertfort County

Opponents’ final winning percentage: .561 (96-75)

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 8

Playoff scores: First-round bye, 48-0 vs. No. 17 Southeast Halifax, 34-14 vs. No. 8 Riverside-Martin, 45-20 vs. No. 4 Northampton, 35-7 vs. No. 2 Rosewood

PPG scored: 44.8

PPG allowed: 12.0

Shutout victories: 4

Tarboro offense vs. Mount Airy defense

Tarboro boasts the best rushing offense that Mount Airy will have seen all season in 1A. The same is true as it relates to Tarboro’s offense going against the stifling defense of the Granite Bears.

The Vikings’ “Tarboro T” offense is a multi-back set that uses both brute force and misdirection to wear down opponents. Tarboro has rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 79 touchdowns in 2022, while passing for 453 with seven touchdowns through the air.

While the Tarboro T is designed to get a lot of players a lot of carries, two underclassmen have emerged as the top ball-carriers for the Vikings: sophomore Mason Satterfield and freshman Kamerin McDowell-Moore. Satterfield has more yards rushing and carries than McDowell-Moore, but the freshman didn’t play his first varsity game until Week 3.

McDowell-Moore has 1,274 yards on 120 carries for an average of 10.6 yards per carry. He averages 106.2 yards per game and has 21 rushing touchdowns. McDowell-Moore has five games of at least 100 yards rushing, including a 50-14 win over Riverside-Martin with 16 carries for 230 yards (14.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Satterfield has 157 carries for 1,403 yards on the season. He averages 8.9 yards per carry and has scored 20 touchdowns. Satterfield has seven games of at least 100 yards rushing, posting a season-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries against Hertford County. More on the Hertford Co. game in the next section.

Including McDowell-Moore and Satterfield, Tarboro has eight players with at least 200 yards rushing and 32 carries on the season, and none of those players average fewer than 6.5 yards per carry. The team also has four players with at least one game of 100 yards rushing or more.

Junior quarterback Omarion Lewis, who is tied for third on the team with eight rushing touchdowns, has completed 18 passes for 453 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 while only throwing one interception. Lewis averages 25.2 yards per completion.

Tarboro has rushed for at least 350 yards in eight games this season. Even in games with less than 350 yards rushing, all 13 of the Vikings’ wins have come by at least 20 points. The Viks scored at least 35 points in 11-of-13 games.

Mount Airy’s defense, meanwhile, has only allowed more than 55 yards rushing three times this season against 1A competition: Starmount rushed for 162 yards, top-ranked Eastern Randolph rushed for 174 yards in the 1A West Regional Semifinal, and Draughn rushed for 144 yards in the 1A West Regional Championship.

Eastern Randolph is the only 1A team to score more than seven points on the Bears, doing so in a 35-17 game. 2A North Surry, 2A East Surry and 3A Ashe County are the only other teams to score more than seven points on Mount Airy.

Mount Airy averages more than 10 tackles for a loss per game. Five Granite Bears have double-digit TFLs on the season: junior Deric Dandy (33), junior Ian Gallimore (25), senior Cam’Ron Webster (20), junior Caleb Reid (16) and junior Caden Joyce (11).

Dandy and Webster lead a defensive line that causes havoc on opposing offenses. The pair have combined for 11.5 sacks on the season, while Dandy has 32 QB hurries.

Mount Airy has forced 14 fumbles this season and made 19 interceptions.

Tarboro defense vs. Mount Airy offense

Since the beginning of the 2017 season, Tarboro only has 10 games in which the point differential was less than 20 points. Seven of these games were Viking victories, and only one team lost by single digits: 3A Rocky Mount in 2019.

Tarboro has only lost three games since 2017: East Surry, the only 1A team to defeat Tarboro since 2017, won 56-28 in the 2019 1AA State Championship; 3A Rocky Mount won 12-0 in 2021; and 2A Hertford County won 56-54 earlier this season.

All three teams to beat Tarboro passed for at least 38% of their total yards in the game. This isn’t to say teams can’t rush against Tarboro, though.

Of the statistics available on MaxPreps, Hertford County is the only team in 2022 to rush for more than 100 yards against Tarboro. Hertford Co., also the Bears, ran for 327 yards and six touchdowns while also passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Hertford dual-threat quarterback Keveon Rodgers, who rushed for 1,581 yards this season, averaged more than 17 yards per carry in a 225-yard performance with five rushing touchdown against the Vikings.

Tarboro’s physical defense has recovered 17 fumbles in 2022, returning two for touchdowns, and caught 14 interceptions. The Vikings have one pick-6 on the season.

Tarboro also has 63 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks.

Mount Airy looks to become the second team this season to put up big rushing numbers on Tarboro.

Mount Airy isn’t just another rushing team, as the Bears – like Tarboro – has also rushed for more than 5,000 yards as a team this season. The Bears operate in a variant of the triple option in shotgun formation. Mount Airy has rushed for at least 300 yards in 9-of-14 games, and four of the remaining five were blowouts of at least 58 points.

Like the Tarboro T, Mount Airy’s offense is designed to hurt opponents with multiple backs. Six Mount Airy players have at least 270 yards rushing this season, and four of those have at least 550. Two of the Bears’ leading rushers – Reid and freshman Taeshon Martin – have double-digit rushing touchdowns despite missing three games this year.

Junior Tyler Mason leads the Bears with 2,160 yards on the season, which ranks No. 3 in 1A and No. 10 in the state overall. Mason leads the state in yards per carry with 14.4, and is second in the state in rushing touchdowns with 46.

Mason is averaging 206.5 yards and four touchdowns over the past four games. According to MaxPreps, the junior recorded a career-high 297 yards rushing and five touchdowns on just 17 carries in the 1A West Regional Championship.

Reid and Gallimore, both juniors, are Mount Airy’s primary ball-carriers alongside Mason, though Martin, senior Traven Thompson and junior Nas Lemon have also shouldered the load when called upon. Reid and Gallimore have combined for five games of at least 100 yards rushing, and Reid has 14 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to his 559 yards rushing, Gallimore has thrown for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. The Granite Bears haven’t needed to pass much this season, but Gallimore does have three games of at least 100 yards passing – including two in the playoffs.

Juniors Walker Stroup and Mario Revels are the two leading receivers, and each averages more than 15 yards per catch.

Special Teams

Stroup has made 80-of-85 PATs for the Granite Bears, which is the most in the state among all classifications, and has just one miss since the start of October. Stroup also made his only field goal attempt of the season.

Stroup has 49 touchbacks on 106 kickoffs and averages 36.6 yards per punt.

Mason, Revels and Stroup are the primary return men for Mount Airy. Mason has returned two punts for touchdowns and one kickoff for a touchdown with 287 return yards, while Revels has one punt return for a touchdown and 98 return yards, and Stroup has 170 return yards.

McDowell-Moore, senior Zavian Massenburg and sophomore Clay Craddock have split kickoff duties for the Vikings. The trio have combined for four touchbacks and average 38.2 yards per kickoff.

Sophomore Clay Craddock has made 25-of-36 PATs. The Vikings have also gone for the 2-point conversion and succeeded 28 times this season. McDowell-Moore has 10 conversions in 2022, and Satterfield is second on the team with five.

Senior Tremaine McDaniels leads the team with 164 return yards and returned one kickoff for a touchdown. Satterfield is second on the team with 120 return yards and returned one punt for a touchdown.

McDowell-Moore and junior Jamarion Dozier are the other two return men for Tarboro.