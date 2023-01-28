Hounds nail 11 3-pointers to top Cards

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Kalyn Collins shoots late free throws in a game against Mount Airy.

East Surry’s Khloe Bennett (22) fights to make a steal against North Wilkes.

Josie Tompkins (42), seen here shooting from the perimeter against Mount Airy earlier this season, hit a career-high five 3-pointers to lead North Surry over East Surry.

Addie Phipps (33) finishes in transition for East Surry in a game against North Wilkes.

North Surry strengthened its hold on the Foothills 2A Conference’s top spot with a 50-48 win over East Surry on Jan. 24.

The rematch between North and East went down to the final seconds, just as it did in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 9. But instead of one team staging a late comeback after trailing by double digits, the county foes stayed within arm’s reach all night – only being separated by more than two possessions for a few minutes in the third quarter.

The Hounds found themselves on top after six fourth-quarter lead changes, then held on to the victory by limiting the Cardinals to just two points in the final three minutes of play.

The game’s final lead change was forced by one of the most common sights in Ron King Gymnasium that night: a 3-pointer from Greyhound junior Josie Tompkins. Tompkins set a new career-high with 19 points in the game, knocking down 5-of-7 3-pointers (71%) – another career best – in the process.

Tompkins’ triple put North up 48-46 with 2:42 to play in the fourth quarter. The teams’ exchanged possessions before either could score again, with the next points coming from Tompkins as she grabbed her own miss and put it back up for two points.

The Hounds held a 50-46 lead as the clock went to less than a minute to play. East Surry’s Addie Phipps grabbed a steal, her eighth of the night, and scored on a fast break to bring the deficit to two with 33 seconds on the clock. Izzy Cline then forced another turnover, this time with less than 20 seconds to play, and passed ahead to Phipps on the Cards’ half of the court.

Phipps dribbled a few times then passed to Maggy Sechrist, who quickly threw a cross-court pass to Merry Parker Boaz as the clock changed to single digits. Boaz dribbled to her left before pulling up for an elbow jumper that fell short of the mark and into a sea of red and white jerseys.

The two teams fought for possession before the ball eventually rolled out-of-bounds near the East Surry cheerleaders, and the official indicated it was North Surry’s ball with 2.5 seconds to play. Callie Robertson inbounded for the Greyhounds and aimed for a streaking Sadie Badgett, though Boaz was able to deflect the pass out-of-bounds.

Boaz’s deflection left just 0.5 seconds on the clock. Kalyn Collins inbounded to Tompkins and time expired to solidify the Greyhound win.

The teams staying close all night wasn’t the only difference between their two regular season meetings. Free throws played a big factor in the first meeting. North made a season-high 19 shots from the line on 86% shooting on Jan. 9, while East attempted a season-high 28 free throws but made just 50% of those.

The Greyhounds and Cardinals combined to attempt just 12 free throws in Tuesday’s game; North Surry shot 5-of-6 (83%), while East shot 2-of-6 (33%). Neither team attempted a bonus free throw in the game, and only 15 fouls were called all night between both teams.

North Surry, who improves to 12-5 overall with the win and was eight of its last nine games, had its best 3-point shooting game of the season. The Hounds finished 11-of-17 (65%) on perimeter shots after only making at least seven in a game once this season.

Stats are available on MaxPreps for every North Surry girls basketball game since the 2009-10 season, with the exception of the 2020-21 Covid-shortened season, and Tuesday’s win over East Surry is the only game listed in which North Surry made double-digit 3-pointers.

Tompkins had two 3-pointers in just the first quarter, and Collins and Robertson each added one in that time as the Hounds opened the game shooting 4-of-5 from deep. East Surry made four 3-pointers as a team on 14 attempts (29%).

Despite the disparity in 3-point success, East Surry found success in other areas to stay competitive. The Cardinals trailed 12-8 after the first quarter but went on a 12-3 run to begin the second quarter, with Phipps scoring seven during that stretch. Phipps led East Surry with 16 points and grabbed eight of the team’s 15 steals.

The Cardinals (13-3, 6-2 FH2A) scored 14 points in the first 3:19 of the second quarter to go up 22-17, but then only scored two points in the final 4:41 as they turned the ball over six times. This opened the door for North Surry to battle back and take a halftime lead.

Robertson, who scored a season-high 13 points in the win, scored seven consecutive points to help North go on an 8-2 run to close the half. Robertson also tied Sarah Mauldin with a team-high three assists.

East Surry’s dry spell continued into the third quarter. The Cards only scored two points between the 4:41 mark of the second quarter and the 3:45 mark of the third quarter, during which time North Surry scored 14 points. East stepped up on defense to slow North down, then built up its inside presence to eventually retake the lead at 34-33 as part of a 10-2 run.

This would be the last big run of the game by either team. The fourth quarter was neck-and-neck until North pulled ahead at the end.

North Surry controls its own destiny in the FH2A Conference at 8-0. East Surry is second at 6-2, then North Wilkes and Forbush are tied for third at 4-3. Surry Central is next at 3-5, followed by Wilkes Central at 2-6 and West Wilkes at 0-8.

East Surry has already defeated North Wilkes twice and Forbush once, but lost to North Surry twice. North Surry still has to face North Wilkes and Forbush once each, and both of those games take place on the road.

North Surry defeated North Wilkes 61-53 on Dec. 2, then beat Forbush 49-47 on Dec. 16.

Scoring

East Surry – 8, 16, 10, 14 = 48

North Surry – 12, 13, 10, 15 = 50

ES: Addie Phipps 16, Grace Phillips 8, Khloe Bennett 6, Bella Hutchens 6, Merry Parker Boaz 6, Brooklyn Gammons 2, Maggy Sechrist 2, Izzy Cline 2

NS: Josie Tompkins 19, Callie Robertson 13, Kalyn Collins 9, Sadie Badgett 8, Sarah Mauldin 1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports