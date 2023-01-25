East Surry wins FH2A Swim Championships

In addition to winning the team championships at the Foothills 2A Conference Meet, both Coaches of the Year and the Male Swimmer of the Year came from East Surry. Pictured, from left: Boys Swimming Coach of the Year Krista Cox, Male Swimmer of the Year Colby Goins, and Girls Swimming Coach of the Year Kelly Elliott.
North Surry senior Kara Bryant was named Foothills 2A Conference Girls Swimmer of the Year following the championship meet.
The Foothills 2A Conference Champion East Surry girls team shows off the championship plaque. Pictured, from left: back row - Riley Yard, Claire Hull, Haley Joyce, Kennedy Cook, Aby Caro, Lydia Hough; front row - Kaci Collins, Ilihanie Caro.
Surry Central’s conference championship-winning 200-yard freestyle relay team is pictured with their gold medals. Pictured, from left: Mallory Cave, Dafne Salgado-Perez, Brittany Frausto and Maddie Wolfe.
The Foothills 2A Conference Champion East Surry boys team shows off the championship plaque. Pictured, from left: Aiden Richardson, Andrew Needham, Gavin Atkins, Vann Kipple, Derek Freeman, Zach Brannon, Wes Kane and Colby Goins.
Surry Central’s Mallory Cave is pictured with her three gold medals and one silver medal. Cave was one of only three female swimmers at the meet to win at least three gold medals, joined by East Surry’s Claire Hull (4) and Kaci Collins (3).
North Surry’s Jackson Graves is pictured with his first-place medal after winning the Foothills 2A Conference Championship in the 100-yard backstroke. Graves also finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Foothills 2A Conference held its swimming championship at the Armfield Civic Center on Jan. 20.
All seven FH2A school sent representatives to the meet, though not all schools had enough participants to compete as a team.
East Surry won both the boys and girls’ team competitions, and Cardinal coaches Krista Cox and Kelly Elliott were both named Coach of the Year. East Surry boasted the Male Swimmer of the Year in sophomore Colby Goins, while the Female Swimmer of the Year – senior Kara Bryant – came from North Surry
Bryant earned Swimmer of the Year honors for a second time, previously winning the honor as a sophomore when North Surry competed in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.
Goins earns Swimmer of the Year honors for the first time.
Bryant finished first in both her individual events: the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. She also finished second as part of North Surry’s 400 freestyle relay team and third as part of the school’s 200 medley relay team.
East Surry’s Claire Hull was the only female swimmer to win two individual races and two relay races. Fellow Cardinals Goins and Andrew Needham were the only two to do so on the boys side.
Five girls won multiple individual conference championships: East Surry’s Hull (two individuals, two relays), Surry Central’s Mallory Cave (two individuals, one relay), East Surry’s Kaci Collins (one individual, two relays), North’s Bryant (two individuals) and East Surry’s Haley Joyce (one individual, one relay).
Goins finished first in both his individual events as well as both his relay races: 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Five boys won multiple individual conference championships: East Surry’s Goins (two individuals, two relays), East Surry’s Andrew Needham (two individuals, two relays), East Surry’s Derek Freeman (one individual, two relays), North Surry’s Jackson Graves (two individuals) and Wilkes Central’s David Olson (one individual, one relay).
Swimmers that finished first or second were given All-Conference Honors, and those that finished third were named All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
Points for each races were award as follows:
Relays – 28 for first, 22 for second, 20 for third, 18 for fourth, 16 for fifth
Individual – 14 for first, 11 for second, 10 for third, 9 for fourth, 8 for fifth, 6 for sixth, 4 for seventh, 3 for eighth, 2 for ninth, 1 for 10th.
Girls team rankings
1. East Surry 253
2. North Surry 144
3. Forbush 125
4. Surry Central 118
5. West Wilkes 25
6. North Wilkes 23
Boys team rankings
1. East Surry 203.5
2. Wilkes Central 155
3. Surry Central 137.5
4. Forbush 137
5. North Surry 116
Girls 200 medley relay
1. East Surry 2:05.43 – Haley Joyce, Claire Hull, Kaci Collins, Ilihanie Caro
2. Surry Central 2:15.42 – Mallory Cave, Brittany Frausto, Maddie Wolfe, Dafne Salgado Perez
3. North Surry 2:22.15 – Gwen Bode, Kara Bryant, Molly Easter, Baley Hawks
Boys 200 medley relay
1. East Surry 2:01.22 – Derek Freeman, Colby Goins, Andrew Needham, Gavin Atkins
2. Wilkes Central 2:04.00 – James Redies, David Olson, Jacob Chapman, Mark Davis
3. North Surry 2:07.61 – Jackson Graves, Konnor Mauldin, Javier Villalon-Lopez, Ridge Reeves
Girls 200 freestyle
1. Kaci Collins (ES) 2:12.09
2. Kennedy Cook (ES) 2:13.10
3. Ella Sizemore (FB) 2:47.78
Boys 200 freestyle
1. Andrew Needham (ES) 2:03.60
2. Jordan Inman (NS) 2:30.34
3. Logan Boles (FB) 2:31.98
Girls 200 individual medley
1. Claire Hull (ES) 2:26.83
2. Lydia Hough (ES) 2:59.19
3. Olivia McCann (FB) 3:26.96
Boys 200 individual medley
1. Colby Goins (ES) 2:18.76
2. James Redies (WC) 2:48.54
3. Isaac Gonzalez (SC) 2:57.92
Girls 50 freestyle
1. Mallory Cave (SC) 26.93
2. Katie Beth Garza (WW) 27.70
3. Ilihanie Caro (ES) 27.89
Boys 50 freestyle
1. David Olson (WC) 25.33
2. Jacob Chapman (WC) 25.72
3. Javier Villalon-Lopez (SC) 26.84
Girls 100 butterfly
1. Kara Bryant (NS) 1:03.27
2. Kaci Collins (ES) 1:13.50
3. Abygail Caro (ES) 1:14.42
Boys 100 butterfly
1. Andrew Needham (ES) 58.11
2. Mark Davis (WC) 1:01.43
3. Jacob Chapman (WC) 1:01.66
Girls 100 freestyle
1. Mallory Cave (SC) 58.44
2. Katie Beth Garza (WW) 1:00.16
3. Ilihanie Caro (ES) 1:03.62
Boys 100 freestyle
1. Jackson Graves (NS) 53.71
2. David Olson (WC) 55.48
3. Mark Davis (WC) 57.43
Girls 500 freestyle
1. Haley Joyce (ES) 5:56.40
2. Kennedy Cook (ES) 6:03.02
3. Maddie Wolfe (SC) 7:18.01
Boys 500 freestyle
1. Derek Freeman (ES) 7:20.48
2. Joshua Shore (FB) 7:22.74
3. Trey Hamlin (SC) 8:37.69
Girls 200 freestyle relay
1. Surry Central 1:59.37 – Brittany Frausto, Dafne Salgado-Perez, Mallory Cave, Maddie Wolfe
2. East Surry 2:04.56 – Abygail Caro, Lydia Hough, Riley Yard, Ilihanie Caro
3. Forbush 2:13.37 – Katena Morrison, Kylie Cantrell, Abigail Lange, Ella Sizemore
Boys 200 freestyle relay
1. Wilkes Central 1:46.90 – Jacob Chapman, James Redies, David Olson, Mark Davis
2. North Surry 1:48.39 – Javier Villalon-Lopez, Jordan Inman, Konnor Mauldin, Jackson Graves
3. East Surry 1:58.02 – Aiden Richardson, Zachary Brannon, Vann Kipple, Gavin Atkins
Girls 100 backstroke
1. Kara Bryant (NS) 1:05.38
2. Haley Joyce (ES) 1:09.07
3. Abygail Caro (ES) 1:15.16
Boys 100 backstroke
1. Jackson Graves (NS) 59.41
2. Aiden Richardson (ES) 1:11.43
3. Logan Boles (FB) 1:21.85
Girls 100 breaststroke
1. Claire Hull (ES) 1:16.35
2. Brittany Frausto (SC) 1:26.49
3. Ella Sizemore (FB) 1:30.49
Boys 100 breaststroke
1. Colby Goins (ES) 1:07.80
2. Konnor Mauldin (NS) 1:16.74
3. Isaac Gonzalez (SC) 1:19.49
Girls 400 freestyle relay
1. East Surry 4:12.59 – Abygail Caro, Kennedy Cook, Kaci Collins, Claire Hull
2. North Surry 4:43.61 – Baley Hawks, Molly Easter, MaryAnn Grimes, Kara Bryant
*Only two schools had girls 400 freestyle relay teams
Boys 400 freestyle relay
1. East Surry 4:00.48 – Andrew Needham, Derek Freeman, Aiden Richardson, Colby Goins
2. Forbush 4:46.00 – Joshua Shore, McKinley Reavis, Riley Campbell, Logan Boles
3. Surry Central 4:54.69 – Trey Hamlin, Isaac Gonzalez, Allen Huffman, Ulises Salgado-Perez