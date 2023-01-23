Cards, Eagles honor senior swimmers

January 23, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Golden Eagle Athletics

<p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Golden Eagle Athletics

<p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Golden Eagle Athletics

<p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

Golden Eagle Athletics

<p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry and Surry Central recognized their senior swimmers during a Jan. 18 conference meet that also featured North Surry.

Surry Central has three swimmers in the Class of 2023, and East Surry has five.

For the Golden Eagles: Fernanda Camacho, Brittany Frausto and Dafne Salgado-Perez.

For the Cardinals: Gavin Atkins, Lydia Hough, Haley Joyce, Riley Yard and Derek Freeman.

Full results for the meet can be found at: ncprepswimming.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports