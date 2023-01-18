North Surry honors five senior swimmers

January 18, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Baley Hawks, Gwen Bode, Jordan Inman, Kara Bryant and Molly Easter

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Kara Bryant is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Kara Bryant is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Molly Easter is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Molly Easter is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Jordan Inman is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Jordan Inman is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Gwen Bode is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Gwen Bode is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Baley Hawks is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Baley Hawks is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for swimming.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry recognized five senior swimmers during a Jan. 11 home meet against a trio of Wilkes County schools.

Jordan Inman was the only male senior swimmer, while Baley Hawks, Gwen Bode, Kara Bryant and Molly Easter were honored on the girls team. All five seniors won at least one race during the meet against Wilkes Central, West Wilkes and North Wilkes.

The Greyhounds sent their Class of 2023 members out with a bang in their final regular season meet at Reeves Community Center, with the girls taking first as a team and the boys finishing second.

Girls results

North Surry’s girls finished first in 7-of-10 events at the meet.

Bryant, Bode and Lyla Holder each finished first in three events. Bryant won two individual events and was part of a winning relay team, while Bode and Holder each competed on two first-place relay teams and won one individual event.

Easter, Hawks and MaryAnn Grimes were each part of two first-place relay teams.

North Surry won all three relay races on the girls side: the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

The four Greyhound seniors – Bode, Bryant, Easter and Hawks – teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:25.59. Easter, Bode, Holder and Grimes won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:25.16, then Hawks, Grimes, Holder and Anna Flippen won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 5:34.39.

Bryant took the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.48, winning by nearly 55 seconds, then won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.44.

Bode’s individual win came in the 100 backstroke, where she won with a time of 1:32.57. Greyhound freshman Grace Minton took second in the event with a time of 2:00.64.

Holder won the 100 breaststroke in addition to her two relay victories, finishing with a time of 1:40.46.

Hawks took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 32.06 seconds, and Grimes finished third at 33.07. The two girls finished in the same spots for the 100 freestyle: Hawks took second at 1:12.60, Grimes was third at 1:18.69, then Easter slid in third at 1:19.37.

West Wilkes’ Katiebeth Garza had both of the Blackhawks’ wins, taking the 50 and 100 freestyles. North Wilkes’ Olivia McCann won the 500 freestyle for the Vikings.

Boys results

North Surry and Wilkes Central combined to win all eight events in the boys competition.

Wilkes Central won five events and came away with the overall win, while North Surry won three events and ended up in second.

Jackson Graves had two of the Greyhounds’ individual wins. The junior won the 100 backstroke at 1:03.11, with teammate Konnor Mauldin finishing second at 1:21.81, then Graves won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:17.70.

Inman had North Surry’s other first-place finish, taking gold in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:29.20.

Individually, Javier Villalon-Lopez had the Greyhounds’ remaining top three finish by taking third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:07.28.

The Hounds finished second in both relay races in which they took part.

Mauldin, Graves, Villalon-Lopez and Kinston Nichols finished the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:11.84, just five seconds behind the winners. The team of Graves, Inman, Lopez and Ridge Reeves completed the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.04.

The Wilkes Central boys won the following events: 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports