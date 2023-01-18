Cards top Eagles to win third straight

January 18, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>East Surry’s Izzy Cline (21) penetrates the Surry Central defense to put up a shot in the second quarter.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Izzy Cline (21) penetrates the Surry Central defense to put up a shot in the second quarter.

<p>Golden Eagle Ashley Santamaria (4) attempts an left-handed layup while being defended by Cardinal Bella Hutchens (24).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle Ashley Santamaria (4) attempts an left-handed layup while being defended by Cardinal Bella Hutchens (24).

<p>East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) glares intensely at Ashley Santamaria (4) as the Eagle point guard crosses half court.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) glares intensely at Ashley Santamaria (4) as the Eagle point guard crosses half court.

<p>Ragan Hall (22) looks to convert a baseline drive for Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Ragan Hall (22) looks to convert a baseline drive for Surry Central.

<p>East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (5) shoots over Surry Central’s Brianna Wilmoth (32).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (5) shoots over Surry Central’s Brianna Wilmoth (32).

<p>Gaby Montero (15) converts a fast break layup for Surry Central in the fourth quarter.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Gaby Montero (15) converts a fast break layup for Surry Central in the fourth quarter.

DOBSON — East Surry won a low-scoring affair against Surry Central to complete the first half of its conference schedule.

The Cardinals never trailed in the Jan. 17 victory, going on to win 48-26.

East sits at 5-1 in the Foothills 2A Conference at the midpoint of league play. The Cardinals, who improve to 11-2 overall with Tuesday’s win, hold victories over every FH2A team except for the current conference leader North Surry.

Surry Central drops to 7-7 overall and 0-5 in the FH2A Conference. The Golden Eagle girls are one game behind Central’s boys team as a matchup against West Wilkes earlier this season was boys only, but that game will be made up in the next week.

East Surry’s 48 points against Central are the team’s second-fewest in a victory this season as the girls from Pilot Mountain came into Tuesday’s game averaging more than 59 points per game.

The young Golden Eagles, who start one senior, one junior and three freshmen, have hit a scoring drought recently, putting up three of their four lowest single-game scoring totals in their past three games. Those games did, however, come against three teams ranked in the top 10 of the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings for the 2A West: No. 5 North Wilkes (14-4, 4-2 FH2A), No. 8 North Surry (10-5, 6-0 FH2A) and now No. 3 East Surry (11-2, 5-1 FH2A).

East Surry’s ability to get to the basket partnered with its restrictive defense led the visitors to the win. The Cards scored 48 by making one 3-pointer, nine free throws and 18 2-point field goals. East assisted on 13 of its 19 field goals (68%).

The Cardinals’ inside presence allowed them to lead the rebounding battle 34-21. East’s three leading rebounders combined to out-rebound Surry Central’s team 23-21; Bella Hutchens led the way with 12 boards, giving her a double-double with 13 points, followed by Khloe Bennett with seven rebounds and Brooklyn Gammons with four.

Central’s Layla Wall had seven rebounds and Jenna Cave had five, but no other Golden Eagle had more than two.

East Surry’s size advantage made attacking the basket difficult for Central. The Eagles tried to counter with 3-pointers, attempting 16 shots from beyond the arc, but went 1-of-16 (6%) from deep. The Cardinals weren’t much better from deep, making just 1-of-9 (11%) looks from downtown.

Surry Central started the game 0-of-8 from 3-point land, concurrently only scoring seven first-half points. East amassed 22 points in that same span; Addie Phipps, who also led the Cards with four assists to go with two steals and three rebounds, scored nine of her 11 total points in the first half, while Hutchens added seven, Bennett had four and Izzy Cline had two.

The Cards had their best free throw percentage of the season by going 9-of-11 (82%) from the stripe. Phipps led the way by making 6-of-6 attempts.

Central’s struggles extended to the free throw line as the team made 5-of-17 attempts (29%).

A trio of steals early in the third quarter helped the Eagles quickly surpass their second-quarter scoring total, but the Cards responded with a 7-0 run. Gammons put up three steals of her own in the third quarter, going on to lead East Surry with four in the game.

East Surry’s lead reached its greatest point late in the fourth quarter; a steal and score from Maggy Sechrist with 1:42 to play put the Cards up 25 at 46-21.

Scoring

East Surry – 8, 14, 12, 14 = 48

Surry Central – 5, 2, 10, 9 = 26

ES: Bella Hutchens 13, Addie Phipps 11, Khloe Bennett 8, Brooklyn Gammons 5, Izzy Cline 5, Addison Green 4, Maggy Sechrist 2

SC: Ragan Hall 11, Ashley Santamaria 6, Mallie Southern 2, Jenna Cave 2, Gaby Montero 2, Layla Wall 2, Brianna Wilmoth 1

