Hounds hold on to defeat Golden Eagles

January 16, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0

Badgett scores 27 in win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Reece Niston (2) grabs a steal and runs the floor in transition.

Cory Smith | The News

A packed house in Dobson watches as Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) is defended by North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5).

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Sadie Badgett catches her breath before attempting a free throw in the third quarter against Surry Central. Badgett scored 27 points through three quarters in the 40-33 win.

Cory Smith | The News

Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) looks to break full-court pressure from North’s Reece Niston (2).

Cory Smith | The News

Callie Robertson (15) takes a full-court pass and finishes at the rim to score North Surry’s final points of Friday’s game.

Cory Smith | The News

Golden Eagle Brianna Wilmoth (32) looks to grab the rebound off a Greyhound free throw attempt.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — North Surry improved to 6-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 40-33 road win over Surry Central on Jan. 13.

In terms of scoring, Friday’s game was the Sadie Badgett Show for the Greyhounds through the first three quarters of action. North Surry had 35 points at the end of the third quarter, and Badgett, a junior, had 27 of those.

Despite Badgett going scoreless in the fourth, the Greyhounds’ held on to win by seven and secured their 10th victory of the season.

North Surry (10-5) has now won six of its past seven games. The Hounds’ only loss during that stretch came against Bishop McGuinness, who is the defending 1A State Champion and is ranked No. 1 in the 1A West this season.

While the Greyhounds struggled to get much going on offense outside of Badgett, with no other player in a blue uniform scoring more than three points, North Surry did step up on defense as a team. The Hounds’ held the Golden Eagles (7-6, 0-4 FH2A) to their second-lowest point total of the season, with Central shooting just 21% from the field, 50% from the free throw line and committing 12 turnovers.

Central didn’t have any double-digit scorers and was held to single-digit scoring as a team in two of the four quarters.

Surry Central led 11-8 after the first quarter. Jenna Cave, Brianna Wilmoth, Ragan Hall and Layla Wall each scored in the first, while Badgett was the only North Surry player to score during that stretch. Badgett did knock down two of her five 3-pointers in the first period.

Central followed its 11-point first quarter by scoring just three in the second, all coming from Hall. The Eagles led 14-11 in the second before the Greyhounds went on a 9-0 run to close the first half. Badgett added eight more points in the quarter, Josie Tompkins hit a 3-pointer and Kalyn Collins scored off a Callie Robertson assist to put the Hounds up 20-14 at halftime.

Empty possessions at the beginning of the third quarter led to North Surry coach Shane Slate calling a timeout less than a minute in. The Hounds came out of the timeout and executed a play that had Badgett taking a pass from Robertson and nailing her third triple of the game.

North didn’t score for nearly three more minutes as Central scored the next six points as part of an 11-1 run. Wall found an open Cave on the low block, Wilmoth scored an old-fashioned 3-point play, and Ashley Santamaria grabbed a steal, was fouled and made 1-of-2 attempts from the stripe.

Jaxie Draughn made a free throw for North Surry with 4:32 to break up the run, but Wilmoth scored inside again for Central and Santamaria followed up with a 3-pointer to take a 25-24 lead.

North scored just its second field goal of the half with 2:53 left in the third quarter, but this did spark an 11-2 run for the visitors that resulted in the game’s final lead change. Badgett had nine of the points on the run, and Reece Niston added two from the free throw line. Central’s only bucket during this stretch came from Cave.

North Surry slowed the pace in the fourth quarter and neither team scored during the first 2:30. Sarah Mauldin scored three points for North Surry to bring the Greyhound lead to its greatest point at 38-26, but North wouldn’t score again until there were less than 30 seconds on the clock.

Surry Central scored the next seven points of the game. North Surry couldn’t hit shots and didn’t have an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter, allowing Hall to hit her second triple of the game, then Cave and Wall added points in the paint.

While the Hounds struggled to score, their defense picked up and didn’t allow the Eagles to score in the final 1:59. Draughn and Mauldin each had steals in the fourth, while Badgett grabbed five rebounds and added a block in the quarter.

North finally scored again when Robertson finished a transition layup with 28 seconds to play. Central failed to get a shot up in the game’s final seconds.

Most of the players in Friday’s rivalry game will see each other a few more times in high school. The teams combine for just three seniors, and only seven of the combined 73 points were scored by members of the Class of 2023.

Scoring

North Surry – 8, 12, 15, 5 = 40

Surry Central – 11, 3, 12, 7 = 33

NS: Sadie Badgett 27, Sarah Mauldin 3, Josie Tompkins 3, Reece Niston 2, Callie Robertson 2, Kalyn Collins 2, Jaxie Draughn 1

SC: Ragan Hall 9, Brianna Wilmoth 7, Jenna Cave 6, Layla Wall 6, Ashley Santamaria 4, Gaby Montero 1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports