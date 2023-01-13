Davis nails 10 3-pointers to set school record

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) shoots a 3-pointer against North Surry earlier this season.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It was only a matter of time before Jordan Davis broke East Surry’s single-game record for 3-pointers, and when the time came he did more than just break the record: he shattered it.

Davis made a record 10 3-pointers during a Jan. 10 game against Forbush, which the Cardinals won 84-38. He made his 10 triples on just 12 attempts, meaning he made 83% of his shots from downtown.

Jordan nearly outscored Forbush himself with 36 points, which was just one point shy of his career high.

The previous East Surry record was held by four East Surry players: Scott Meredith, Jefferson Boaz, Dillon Mosley and – you guessed it – Jordan Davis.

The record was originally set by Meredith, a 2014 graduate who held the East Surry all-time scoring record when he graduated with 1,351 points. That record is now held by another player in this article.

Meredith later went on to make 18 3-pointers in a game on 31 attempts (58%) for Virginia’s Hargrave Military Academy in 2015. Meredith finished that game with 55 points as Hargrave defeated Combine International of Charlotte.

Meredith went on to play basketball for St. Francis University in Pennsylvania.

Jefferson Boaz, a 2020 graduate and East Surry’s current all-time leading scorer with 1,882 points, went on to tie Meredith’s record by making 7-of-10 (70%) 3-pointers in a Feb. 1, 2019 game against Bishop McGuinness. Fellow 2020 graduate Dillon Mosley tied the record less than a month after Boaz by making 7-of-9 (78%) attempts against Queen’s Grant on Feb. 26.

Boaz and Mosley both continued their football careers in college, with Boaz attending UNC-Chapel Hill and Mosley attending N.C. State.

Davis, a member of the class of 2023, hit seven 3-pointers on three occasions before eventually obliterating the record.

Davis originally tied the school record on Dec. 21, 2021, by making 7-of-14 (50%) 3-point attempts in a win over North Wilkes. He finished the game with a career-high 31 points, making all seven of his 3-pointers in the first quarter.

His next two games of seven triples occured within a five-game span. Davis went 7-of-13 from deep on Feb. 11, 2022 against Surry Central, during which he scored a career-high 37 in the overtime victory, then went 7-of-11 in a Feb. 16 game against Forbush.

Davis is committed to Geneva College in Pennsylvania to continue his basketball career.

