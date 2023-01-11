No. 1 Hounds go wire-to-wire against Cardinals

January 11, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

James McCreary (15), seen here attempting a first-half 3-pointer, led North Surry with 29 points as the Hounds defeated East Surry 72-50.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) goes up and under as he attempts a layup while being guarded by East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) and Brett Clayton (5).</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) goes up and under as he attempts a layup while being guarded by East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) and Brett Clayton (5).

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Luke Brown (20) shoots a left-handed floater for East Surry amid a sea of North Surry defenders.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Luke Brown (20) shoots a left-handed floater for East Surry amid a sea of North Surry defenders.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2) shoots from the low block as North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11) puts a hand in Boaz’s face.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2) shoots from the low block as North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11) puts a hand in Boaz’s face.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry’s Kolby Watson (2) looks to maneuver around East Surry’s Brett Clayton to attempt a layup.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry’s Kolby Watson (2) looks to maneuver around East Surry’s Brett Clayton to attempt a layup.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>East Surry’s Daniel Creech (10) shoots an open 3-pointer during the fourth quarter.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Daniel Creech (10) shoots an open 3-pointer during the fourth quarter.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The race for the Foothills 2A Conference’s top spot got a little clearer Monday as North Surry handed East Surry its first FH2A loss of the season.

The Greyhounds, the No. 1 team in the 2A West via the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings, never trailed in the 72-50 victory on Jan. 9. North seniors James McCreary and Jahreece Lynch combined to outscore East Surry 51-50.

North Surry is tied for first in the conference with Surry Central (12-1, 4-0 FH2A), who is also undefeated in league play.

Lynch scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half while making four of his first six 3-point attempts, including three consecutive makes. McCreary – who went off for a game-high 29 points – scored 2o across the second and third quarters. McCreary had a quiet night from deep with only one 3-pointer, but made up for it by knocking down eight 2-pointers and shooting 9-of-11 (82%) from the free throw line.

The Cardinals (5-5, 3-1 FH2A) held North Surry below its season average of 80.2 points, but failed to convert on the offensive end of the floor. The game marked East Surry’s fourth consecutive loss as well as the team’s fourth time in five games failing to surpass 50 points.

East Surry made two of its first six 3-point attempts, but missed the next 13 to finish 2-of-19 (11%) from deep.

North (14-1, 5-0 FH2A) went up by as many as 9 in the first quarter at 13-4 as East went scoreless for nearly four minutes. Daniel Creech ended the run by scoring off a Brett Clayton pass with 21 seconds on the clock, but Lynch rounded out his eight first-quarter points with and-1 bucket with 10 seconds to play.

East’s Luke Brown, who had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, added two free throws at the end of the quarter.

A free throw from Fisher Leftwich started a 7-0 Greyhound run in the second, with Lynch and McCreary each knocking down 3-pointers. Creech then hit a 3-pointer to start East Surry’s biggest run of the game. Creech, Brown and Jordan Davis each hit two free throws as the Cards entered the bonus, then Brown put back an offensive board to cap off the 10-2 run.

The Hounds entered the bonus as well and attempts 13 free throws in the quarter, making 10. The visitors’ lead once again reached double-digits and went as high as 15 after 3-pointers from Lynch and Kam McKnight. Davis responded with a 3-pointer of his own just before the break to make it 40-28.

Good defense from both sides saw the teams combine for just 11 points through the first five minutes of the second half. North’s early advantage during that span was the difference in the quarter as the teams were evenly matched through the final three minutes.

North once again held East to just four points through the first five minutes of a quarter, during which time the Hounds went up 66-44. The Cards eventually found their shot, but the 22-point deficit remained for the final few minutes of the game.

Scoring

North Surry – 16, 26, 17, 13 = 72

East Surry – 8, 20, 12, 10 = 50

NS: James McCreary 29, Jahreece Lynch 22, Jackson Smith 7, Fisher Leftwich 5, Kolby Watson 3, Kam McKnight 3, Isaac Johnson 2, Cam Taylor 1

ES: Luke Brown 18, Daniel Creech 11, Jordan Davis 11, Tyler Reeves 4, Colby Johnson 2, Folger Boaz 2, Jace Hazelwood 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports