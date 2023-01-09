Collins, Greer lead Vikings past Bears

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com
A season-high seven 3-pointers from Mario Revels (3) wasn’t enough to lift Mount Airy over No. 4 North Stokes on Jan. 6. Robert Money | The Stokes News
DANBURY — Strong performances from North Stokes’ Samuel Collins and Will Greer led the Vikings over Mount Airy on Jan. 6.

Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47. North Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the 1A West in the NCHSAA RPI rankings, improves to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference game.

The Bears’ Mario Revels hit his first of seven 3-pointers in the contest to give his team an early 3-0 advantage. Two free throws by Collins cut into the deficit, but then another 3-pointer by Logan Fonville gave the visitors a 6-2 edge.

With the Bears up 8-4, the Vikings went on a tear by scoring the game’s next 15 points. Collins scored eight points during the stretch with Mount Airy committing four turnovers. Fonville broke the scoring drought for the visitors, and Taeshon Martin’s long-distance shot from behind the arc cut the North Stokes advantage to 19-14 after the first quarter.

The Vikings grew their largest lead of the first half to 36-24 before Tyler Mason’s field goal drew the Bears deficit to 36-26 at halftime.

North Stokes went up 47-34 in the third quarter, but another Mount Airy run led by Mason and Revels’ 3-pointers cut the score to 47-42 in the last minute of the period. The Vikings’ Michael Mabe’s quick score gave the home team a 49-42 lead with one quarter to play.

The Mean Green put the Bears to rest early in the fourth quarter. Collins, Mabe, and Cole Hicks hit 3-pointers to ignite a 19-0 run, giving the Vikings a 70-45 advantage and causing both coaches to empty their benches in the last minute of the game.

North Stokes shot 62% (30-of-48) from the field and outrebounded the Bears 33-30. Helping Collins and Greer’s offensive efforts were Mabe’s 11 points and Wood’s nine. Collins led the team in assists (four) and steals (four).

Revels paced Mount Airy with 21 points, and Fonville and Mason had eight and seven points respectively.

The Vikings improved its record to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Bears dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in league play. North Stokes will travel to East Wilkes (5-7) on Tuesday and host county-rival South Stokes (10-6, 4-0) on Friday. Mount Airy will play at Elkin on Friday at 8 p.m.

Scoring (free throws in parentheses)

Mount Airy 14, 12, 16, 5 – 47

North Stokes 19, 17, 13, 22 – 71

Mount Airy: Zach Goins 2 (0-0), Mario Revels 21 (0-0), Taeshon Martin 5 (0-0), Tyler Mason 7 (0-0), Logan Fonville 8 (3-6), Caleb Reid 4 (0-0). Totals 47 (3-6); 3-pointers (10) – Revels (7), Martin, Mason, Fonville.

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 5 (0-2), Jamison Wood 9 (0-0), Bryce Hairston 2 (0-0), Samuel Collins 22 (2-4), Kaiden Deskins 1 (1-2), Cole Hicks 5 (0-0), Michael Mabe 11 (0-1), Will Greer 16 (2-2). Totals 71 (5-11); 3-pointers (6) – Shemo, Wood, Collins (2), Hicks, Mabe.

Records: Mount Airy 2-7 (0-3); North Stokes 14-2 (4-0)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193