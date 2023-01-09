Mount Airy drops conference game to North Stokes

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Mount Airy's Alissa Clabo (4) leads the Bears in transition after making a steal.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Morgan Mayfield, who scored a game-high 27 points against North Stokes, draws contact as she attempts a layup during Friday's game.

Morgan Mayfield, who scored a game-high 27 points against North Stokes, draws contact as she attempts a layup during Friday’s game.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — Despite a game-high 27 points from Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield, North Stokes was able to stave off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Jan. 6.

The win broke North Stokes’ 39-game losing streak against Mount Airy that dated back to the 2004-05 season.

“I’ve told the girls all year that we need to compete in every game and most importantly finish it,” said Viking coach Scott Smith. “During that last timeout, I told the girls that we need a leader to step up and that we weren’t going to lose this game. I’m proud of them, they played hard and finished.

“It’s pretty special to beat a team like Mount Airy that’s always at the top of the conference every year. Our team is special, special kids, special parents, and I’m just along for the ride.”

Mount Airy held its largest lead of the game at 7-2 following an inside basket by Da’nya Mills. The Vikings were able to close the gap on Tela Wright’s score and took an 8-7 lead before Mayfield’s free throws gave the Bears a 9-8 edge after the first quarter of play.

Trailing 12-8, the Vikings reeled off 12 consecutive points and took a 20-15 lead into the locker room at the half. North Stokes outscored the Bears 12-6 in the quarter with four different players scoring. Leigha Wyrick led the way with five points.

Mayfield paced the Bears in the first half with 13 points that included a 3-pointer right before the halftime horn.

Mayfield added the Bears’ first five points of the third period and cut the deficit to 21-20, but that would be as close as the visitors would get the remainder of the game.

Wright’s free throw and Wyrick’s 3-pointer pushed the Viking advantage back to 25-20, and then another 6-0 run put the home team up 37-27 as the quarter ended.

North Stokes largest lead of the game was 41-28 with more than five minutes to play in the contest, but the reigning Northwest 1A Conference champs had one more push in them. Trailing 43-32, the Bears went on a 9-0 run with Alissa Clabo’s three-pointer making it a two-point game with more than a minute left in the game.

Freshman Gabbi Greer secured the win for the Lady Vikings by making 3-of-4 free throws in the final seconds.

North Stokes out-rebounded Mount Airy 33-31. Both teams committed 16 turnovers.

Caroline Mabe and Lexie Knight led the Vikings with 10 points each, Wyrick chipped in nine, and Greer had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Helping Mayfield in the scoring efforts for the Bears were Clabo with six, Mills with four, and Addie Marshall and Jalaya Revels with two points each.

North Stokes improves to 10-6 overall and 3-1 in league play, while Mount Airy drops to 7-3 and 2-1 in league play.

The Vikings will travel to East Wilkes (9-3) on Jan. 10, and then host county-rival South Stokes on Jan. 13. The Bears’ next game is on Friday at Elkin (2-11).

Scoring (free throws in parentheses)

Mount Airy 9, 6, 12, 14 – 41

North Stokes 8, 12, 17, 9 – 46

Mount Airy: Alissa Clabo 6 (1-4), Addie Marshall 2 (0-0), Morgan Mayfield 27 (7-9), Da’nya Mills 4 (0-1), Jalaya Revels 2 (0-2). Totals 41 (8-16); 3-pointers (3) – Clabo, Mayfield (2).

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 10 (2-7), Lexie Knight 10 (0-2), Lydia Cook 2 (0-0), Gabbi Greer 7 (3-7), Kathryn Collins 2 (0-0), Leigha Wyrick 9 (1-1), Tela Wright 6 (1-3). Totals 46 (7-20); 3-pointers (5) – Knight (2), Wyrick (2), Wright.

Records: Mount Airy 7-3 (2-1 NW1A); North Stokes 10-6 (3-1 NW1A)

