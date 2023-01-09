No. 1 Cardinals steamroll Sauras

January 9, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0

East Surry defeats South Stokes 73-29

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Merry Parker Boaz (5) rises above a pair of South Stokes defenders to score for East Surry.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Merry Parker Boaz (5) rises above a pair of South Stokes defenders to score for East Surry.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry's Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand after driving through a sea of Saura defenders.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand after driving through a sea of Saura defenders.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry's Bella Hutchens (24) goes up for a layup while being defended by South Stokes' Tyla Whitehead (10).

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) goes up for a layup while being defended by South Stokes’ Tyla Whitehead (10).

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Cardinal coach Jay Boaz talks with the varsity Cardinals during a timeout.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Cardinal coach Jay Boaz talks with the varsity Cardinals during a timeout.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry's Emory Anderson nails a 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry’s Emory Anderson nails a 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

A victory over South Stokes has East Surry riding its longest winning streak since the 2020-21 Covid-shortened season.

The Cardinals defeated South Stokes 73-29 on Jan. 6 for East Surry’s eighth consecutive win. This surpasses East’s longest winning streak of the 2021-22 season, seven games, making it the program’s most since the 2020-21 Cards started 13-0.

The 44-point win is also East Surry’s largest margin of victory since the pandemic season when the Cards defeated Clover Garden 75-30.

Everything went the way of the home team as East posted its: highest scoring output of the season (73), second-highest field goal percentage (52%), second-highest 3-point shooting percentage (39%), second-most rebounds (35), second-most assists (18) and second-fewest turnovers (11) in a game this season.

East Surry (8-1), the No. 1 team in the 2A West via the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings, went straight to the basket early on. A jump shot from Addie Phipps and two free throws from Merry Parker Boaz were East Surry’s only three points scored outside the paint in the first quarter.

Bella Hutchens, who tied Boaz for the most points in the game with 17, scored eight first-quarter points. Hutchens nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds, while Boaz led the Cards with three steals and tied for the team’s most assists with five.

Despite its final shooting percentage being one of the team’s best all season, East Surry missed its first six 3-point attempts – all coming in the first quarter. South Stokes’ Rebecca Amos actually made the first triple of the game, but that would be the Sauras’ only 3-pointer of the night.

The second quarter was a different story as the Cardinals made 4-of-7 3-pointers in a span of just over four minutes. East shot 7-of-12 from deep over the second and third quarters after starting 0-of-6; the Cards didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Haley Tyndall scored for South (6-6) to cut the East lead to 18-9 with 5:36 to play in the second quarter. Grace Phillips then knocked down the Cardinals’ first 3-pointer of the game off an assist from Brooklyn Gammons, who tied Boaz with five assists.

Gammons matched her five assists with a career-high five 3-pointers. The senior already had three games making four 3-pointers this season after four such games in her first three years with the varsity Cardinals.

In a stark contrast to the first quarter, East Surry didn’t score a single point in the paint in the second quarter: Boaz and Izzy Cline each made jump shots from the top of the key, Gammons made three 3-pointers, Phillips had one triple, and Boaz and Cline each made a free throw as part of an 18-point quarter.

East Surry’s also had five steals in the second quarter, holding South to just one field goal through the first 6:13 of game time.

South came out of halftime and scored on back-to-back possessions for the first time as Savannah Wilson, who led the Sauras with 14 points, scored on a pair of layups. Wilson scored 10 points in the third quarter after South only scored 13 as a team in the first half.

Despite South Stokes’ best offense of the game, it wasn’t enough to close the gap as East Surry had its best offensive quarter as well. Gammons made her next two 3-point attempts, and Emory Anderson joined Gammons by making her first basket from downtown.

Phipps scored the first three Cardinal points of the quarter, and then Boaz and Hutchens combined for 10 as East once again pounded the ball inside.

East Surry went up 53-21 late in the quarter when an all freshmen lineup took the floor, consisting of: Anderson, Cline, Maggy Sechrist, Addyson Boaz and Addison Green.

The game went to a running clock after East Surry started the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run.

Scoring

South Stokes – 7, 6, 11, 5 = 29

East Surry – 16, 18, 22, 17 = 73

SS: Savannah Wilson 14, Rebecca Amos 6, Sage Stovall 5, Haley Tyndall 2, Abby Cain 2

ES: Bella Hutchens 17, Merry Parker Boaz 17, Brooklyn Gammons 15, Addie Phipps 5, Emory Anderson 5, Addison Green 4, Maggy Sechrist 4, Izzy Cline 3, Grace Phillips 3

