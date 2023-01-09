East Surry falls to No. 6 South Stokes

January 9, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Daniel Creech (10) nails a 3-pointer from the corner.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Cardinal Luke Brown (20) draws a blocking foul late in the fourth quarter.

East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) floats through the air as he attempts to shoot around South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr.

Brett Clayton (5) looks for a Cardinal teammate while dribbling along the baseline.

East Surry’s Jordan Davis completes a chasedown block of South Stokes’ Isiah Lash (5).

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A sharpshooting South Stokes squad went on the road and defeated East Surry 59-44 on Jan. 6.

Led by 25 points from Ethan Moran, the Sauras knocked down eight 3-pointers while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Moran himself made 5-of-9 (55.6%) shots from deep, while East Surry went 3-of-16 (18.8%) from 3-point land as a team.

The Sauras win their third game in three days to improve to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in 2023. East Surry drops its third straight to fall to 4-3 overall.

South, the No. 6 team in the 1A West via the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings, never trailed during Friday’s game. East Surry stayed within single digits until midway through the third quarter when South went on a 21-8 run, with Moran scoring 10 of his 25 in the third.

South Stokes’ big run in the third quarter resulted from the Sauras stingy defense. East was held to one field goal in the third quarter, that coming from a Will Jones jump shot with 4:15 to play, while scoring the remaining six points at the free throw line.

Free throw shooting was a positive for the Cardinals. East shot 15-of-17 (88.2%) from the line, while South made 7-of-12 (58.3%) foul shot attempts.

The Sauras also had three steals and two blocks in the quarter while winning the rebounding battle in each of the four quarters. South finished plus-10 in rebounding; Isiah Lash, Barry Hairston Jr. and Jonah Fie each grabbed six boards for the Sauras, and Moran added five.

Lash also dished out a game-high five assists, and Hairston led all players with four blocks.

The Cardinals kept the game within reach for as long as they did because of their defense. While East struggled on the boards, the team grabbed nine steals and recorded three blocks. Folger Boaz led the Cards with four steals.

The Cardinals opened the game in a 3-2 zone, though South quickly adjusted with backdoor cuts and off-ball screens paired with two 3-pointers from Moran. East was able to get in the paint multiple times as Boaz, Luke Brown and Brett Clayton all finished at the rim, while Jordan Davis and Colby Johnson drew shooting fouls in the lane.

Davis also knocked down a 3-pointer off an assist from Brown.

The game was tied 9-9, which was the only tie of the evening, then Moran hit his second 3-pointer for South. The Sauras missed their next four attempts from deep, but offensive rebounds helped the visitors go on a 7-0 run. With the pace of the game slowed down, this 7-0 run was crucial and the second-longest run by either team all night.

Moran’s third 3-pointer went through the net with 6:15 left in the second quarter, putting the Sauras up 23-14. East only had one field goal in the first 2:50 of the second quarter, then scored six points in the next 70 seconds for its best run of the game. Moran hit another triple to end the run as South scored the next six points, then East’s Daniel Creech hit a 3-pointer and a floater to close the half down 29-25.

With the exception of a few missed free throws, everything went well for the Sauras in the third quarter. South made 3-of-6 3-pointers as Lash, Carson White and Brendon Bradford each made their first of the night. The Sauras started the quarter with a 5-0 run, then ended it with an 8-0 run.

South’s lead grew to 19 after Moran made his final 3-pointer of the evening in the fourth quarter. A 2-point field goal and free throw from Boaz gave East its only points through the first 5:06 of the quarter.

East was held to three field goals in the fourth quarter: Creech made his second 3-pointer, Boaz scored in the paint and Luke Brown converted an old-fashioned 3-point play after being fouled attempting a layup.

Scoring

South Stokes – 18, 11, 21, 9 = 59

East Surry – 12, 13, 8, 11 = 44

SS: Ethan Moran 25, Isiah Lash 11, Barry Hairston Jr. 9, Jonah Fie 6, Carson White 5 Brendon Bradford 3

ES: Luke Brown 11, Jordan Davis 9, Daniel Creech 8, Folger Boaz 7, Brett Clayton 4, Jace Hazelwood 2, Will Jones 2, Colby Johnson 1

