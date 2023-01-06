Central wrestling honors four seniors

Eagles defeat Atkins, North Wilkes

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central recognized four seniors prior to a Jan. 5 tri-match against North Wilkes and Atkins. Pictured, from left: coach Josh Price, Luis Insunza, Enoc Lopez, Jeremiah Price and coach Stephen Priddy.

Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for wrestling.

Surry Central’s Enoc Lopez is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for wrestling.

Surry Central’s Alex Kinton is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for wrestling.

Surry Central’s Luis Insunza is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for wrestling.

Surry Central’s four elder statesmen led the team to a pair of team victories on Senior Night.

The Golden Eagles recognized Luis Insunza, Alex Kinton, Enoc Lopez and Jeremiah prior to the Jan. 5 tri-match. Surry Central went on to defeat North Wilkes 44-33 and Atkins 70-6, with all four seniors picking up at least one win on the night.

“Luis decided he wanted to come out and wrestle this year and he has been working hard to learn and brings a great attitude to practice and matches, ” said Central coach Stephen Priddy. “Alex, Enoc and Jeremiah have been a huge part of our success these past four years. They all mean a great deal to me and the program.

“They are tremendous leaders and they will be missed greatly.”

Surry Central improves to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the Foothills 2A Conference with the two victories. The Golden Eagles have won eight consecutive dual team matches after starting the season 3-4.

Central has defeated the following teams during its winning streak: Galax (Va.), Giles (Va.), Patrick County (Va.), West Stokes, East Surry, NC Leadership, North Wilkes and Atkins.

Surry Central vs. North Wilkes

Central got back to .500 in conference competition with the 44-33 win over North Wilkes.

The Eagles won eight individual matches to the Vikings’ six, with Central winning six of those matches via fall, one via decision and one via technical fall.

Ayden Norman started the night with a 19-2 tech fall, with the 106-pound match being stopped in the second period. Surry Central’s Jose Trejo followed with a win in 36 seconds in the 113 bout.

Xavier Salazar and North Wilkes’ Phillip Dancy needed all six minutes of match time, plus about 90 seconds of injury time, at 120 to determine a winner. The pair were scoreless through the first two periods, then Salazar picked up a 2-point reversal less than five seconds into the third period.

Dancy executed an escape for a point with 14 seconds left in the match, but it was too little too late as Salazar won 2-1.

The Eagles forfeited at 126 for their first loss of the match, then North Wilkes’ Chase Eller defeated Sam Wood via fall at 132.

Kinton avenged the loss at 138 with a second-period fall. He trailed North Wilkes’ Ben South 6-5 after the first period, but turned things around with an escape and takedown in the second period before pinning the Viking.

North Wilkes’ Alex ball then defeated Wyatt Wall via 14-7 decision at 145.

Central won four of the next six matches, all via fall, to secure the team win. Three-time defending state champion Jeremiah Price won in 22 seconds at 152, Allen Huffman won in 48 seconds at 160, defending state champion Jacob Price won in 17 seconds at 170, and Lopez won in 2:38 at 220.

North Wilkes’ final three wins came in the 182, 195 and 285 bouts. Mason Dancy defeated Marshall LeClair at 182, Avery Brafford beat Hunter Gillmore at 195 and Blaine Shell defeated Insunza at 285.

Surry Central vs. Atkins

The Eagles returned to the mat to face Atkins after North Wilkes defeated the Camels.

Surry Central won 12-of-13 matches against Atkins (120 was a double forfeit) to win 70-6. Ten of the Golden Eagles’ wins came via fall, one was via forfeit and the remaining two were via tech fall.

The following Eagles won their match against Atkins via fall: Salazar (126), Wood (132), Kinton (138), Samuel Simpson (145), Huffman (160), Jacob Price (170), LeClair (182), Lopez (220) and Insunza (285).

Trejo won the 113 match via forfeit, while Norman and Jeremiah Price each won via 17-2 tech fall.

Atkins picked up its only win in the 195 match where Cooper Ranson defeated Gillmore via fall.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports