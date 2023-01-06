No. 1 East Surry extends win streak to 7

January 6, 2023
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) draws a foul while attacking the basket.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Brooklyn Gammons (25) fires a 3-point attempt for East Surry.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Cardinal Merry Parker Boaz (5) releases a left-handed floater amid a sea of Reagan defenders.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Maggy Sechrist (2) goes up for a layup through contact.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry bested Ronald Reagan High School for the second time in a week on Jan. 4.

The Cardinals and Raiders closed 2022 with a nonconference game in Pfafftown on Dec. 29, with East Surry taking the win 59-47. Reagan traveled to East Surry six days later for a rematch, but the result was nearly identical as East won 58-47.

East Surry led by as many as 24 as the Cards secured their seventh consecutive victory.

The victory over 4A Reagan propelled East Surry to No. 2 in the NCHSAA. The Cards also have the highest strength of schedule of any team in the MaxPreps 2A West top-25.

Bella Hutchens led East Surry with a season-high 21 points on 63% shooting to go with eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Hutchens led the Cards’ effort to score inside as the team made 18-of-37 (48.6%) 2-point field goals while making just 2-of-14 (14.3%) 3-point attempts.

Hutchens also helped guard Reagan’s 6’2” center Emma Pendleton, a senior who signed to play basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Pendleton was held to just three points in the first half and 14 overall. Reagan was held to just 11 made field goals in the game and Pendleton had four of those.

The Cardinals started the game in a big way by holding the Raiders (5-7) to just four first-quarter points. Hutchens outscored Reagan herself 7-4 in the first quarter, and Maggy Sechrist, Merry Parker Boaz, Izzy Cline, Brooklyn Gammons and Addie Phipps all added points in the quarter to put East up 16-4.

Reagan started to build some momentum in the second quarter before it was squashed by a Phipps 3-pointer. Hutchens then grabbed an offensive board, went back up and got the hoop and the harm to fire the team up.

East Surry stayed on offense most of the quarter as Reagan struggled to fight the Cards’ full-court press, then East took its time on offense while navigating against Reagan’s 2-3 zone.

The Cards finished with 19 steals, one shy of a season high. Sechrist led the way with five steals, followed by Hutchens with four, Phipps and Grace Phillips with three, Gammons with two, and Boaz and Cline with one each.

The Cardinal lead was cut to seven at one point in the second quarter until East closed the half with a 7-1 run. The Cards then opened the second half by scoring 14 points in less than four minutes to go up 42-20.

The Raiders still had signs of life and closed the third quarter with a 9-0 run. The Cards had foul trouble that put Reagan in the bonus early, leading to the Raiders attempting 16 free throws in the second half.

The Reagan 9-0 run to close the third quarter was extended as the Raiders scored the first six points of the fourth, cutting the Cardinal lead to single digits at 44-35. Hutchens hit a field goal with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter, then Gammons added a pair of free throws that were immediately countered by four Reagan free throws.

East called a timeout with 4:59 and used it to regroup. Hutchens, Gammons and Boaz each scored in the next few minutes as part of a 6-0 Cardinal run, then Gammons knocked down multiple free throws when Reagan began to foul. The Cards made 12-of-13 free throws in the second half.

East Surry led 58-42 with 1:42 left on the clock, then Reagan added five points in the little time remaining.

Scoring

Reagan – 4, 11, 14, 18 = 47

East Surry – 16, 12, 16, 14 = 58

RR: Emma Pendleton 14, Emily Smith 10, Grace Galyon 8, Marlena Hall 5, Makeva Hines 3, Bri’Kayla Forte 3, Haley Beltz 2

ES: Bella Hutchens 21, Brooklyn Gammons 13, Merry Parker Boaz 11, Addie Phipps 7, Maggy Sechrist 4, Izzy Cline 2

