Hounds down Bears 51-33 to win third straight

January 4, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>North Surry’s Peyton Utt (4) shoots over Kancie Tate (11) on the low block.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Jalaya Revels (25) looks to penetrate the paint while being defended by North Surry’s Jaxie Draughn (23).</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Sarah Mauldin (10) scores a transition layup for North Surry.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Morgan Mayfield (12), who led Mount Airy with 23 points, looks to drive while being defended by North Surry’s Kalyn Collins (22).</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Kalyn Collins (22) shoots a pair of fourth-quarter free throws for North Surry.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (4) blocks a shot taken by North Surry’s Kalyn Collins (22).</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

An electric two-quarter stretch for North Surry helped the Greyhounds snap Mount Airy’s four-game winning streak.

Greyhound junior Sadie Badgett continued her hot scoring streak with a 24-point performance in the 51-33 win on Jan. 3. Badgett scored 17 points in just the second and third quarters, knocking down 3-of-5 3-pointers in the process, as North outscored Mount Airy 34-10 during that stretch.

The Hounds also held Mount Airy (6-2) to their lowest scoring total of the season, with the Bears scoring 16 points through the first three quarters before more than doubling their total in the fourth quarter alone.

North Surry (7-4) has now won five of its past six games after starting the season 2-3.

Both teams competed twice in Ron King Gymnasium to close 2022 as part of the Chick-Fil-A Holiday Invitational. The two Granite City squads didn’t cross paths during the tournament, however, as North defeated West Stokes and Starmount while Mount Airy took down Galax (Va.) and West Stokes.

A low-scoring first quarter saw the teams score just four combined points through the first six minutes of action. Badgett, Josie Tompkins and Reece Niston each added field goals in the final two minutes for the Hounds, while Granite Bears senior Morgan Mayfield scored once in the paint and hit two free throws for the visitors.

Business picked up for the home team in the second quarter as the Greyhound went on an 8-0 run in the first 3:59 of game time. Badgett, Peyton Utt, Callie Robertson and Kalyn Collins each scored on the run before Mount Airy’s Da’nya Mills put back an offensive board.

Utt knocked down a 3-pointer off a pass from Tompkins to bring the lead to 19-8, then Badgett hit a pair of back-to-back triples to counter two free throws from Mount Airy’s Addie Marshall and a layup from Mayfield.

Mount Airy easily won the rebounding battle in the second quarter 8-3, with Mills and Mckenna Watson each grabbing three boards, but a trio of steals from North Surry helped the Hounds extend their lead to 27-14 at the break.

Mayfield found Mills on the low block to begin the second half, and Mount Airy even held North scoreless for nearly three minutes. However, a drive from Collins with 5:16 to play was the start of a 15-0 Greyhound run in the quarter.

North’s biggest lead of the night came early in the fourth quarter. A Sarah Mauldin free throw made it 48-19 with 5:48 left in the game.

Mount Airy managed to outscore North Surry 14-4 in the final 5:48 and 17-9 in the fourth quarter. Mayfield scored 15 of her team-high 23 in the final quarter.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 6, 8, 2, 17 = 33

North Surry – 8, 19, 15, 9 = 51

MA: Morgan Mayfield 23, Addie Marshall 6, Da’nya Mills 4

NS: Sadie Badgett 24, Kalyn Collins 7, Peyton Utt 5, Reece Niston 4, Jaxie Draughn 4, Sarah Mauldin 3, Josie Tompkins 2, Callie Robertson 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports