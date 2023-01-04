North Surry grad Evans named All-American, will compete in Hula Bowl

January 4, 2023
By Cory Smith

North Surry graduate Ethan Evans (25) was named to the AP All-American First Team for the 2022 season. Wingate University had the most selections of any NCAA DII team with five overall selections and three First-Team selections.

Ethan Evans will represent Wingate University at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl in February.

Ethan Evans will represent Wingate University at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl in February.

Ethan Evans was named Special Teams Player of the Week by the D2Foootball.com twice during the 2022 season.

Ethan Evans was named Special Teams Player of the Week by the D2Foootball.com twice during the 2022 season.

Ethan Evans

Ethan Evans

North Surry's Ethan Evans celebrates with his teammates after signing with Wingate University in 2019.

North Surry’s Ethan Evans celebrates with his teammates after signing with Wingate University in 2019.

National recognition continues to pour in for Ethan Evans.

Evans is a 2019 graduate of North Surry High School and a Dec. 2022 graduate of Wingate University. The punter/placekicker built up an impressive resume during his time as a Greyhound as well as a Bulldog, and his football career isn’t over yet as Evans has the NFL in his sights.

The All-American will have a chance to further prove himself in front of NFL scouts when he takes part in two of the most prestigious post-season events for college football players: the 77th annual Hula Bowl and the 98th annual East-West Shrine Bowl.

“My time playing at Wingate was the best four years of my life,” Evans said after being selected for the nationwide Shrine Bowl. “I’m blessed to be able to wear the Wingate helmet one last time and to show the world what it truly means to be a Wingate Bulldog.”

High School All-Star

Evans left a permanent mark on North Surry football during his time as a Greyhound.

The 2019 graduate holds school records for career PATs (77), career field goals (17) and the longest made field goal (51 yards). He was named Western Piedmont 2A Conference Specialist of the Year in 2017 and 2018, and had a 75% touchback rate in 2018.

Evans represented North Surry at the N.C. East-West All-Star Game in July 2019. He was just the eighth player from North Surry to compete in the East-West game and the first in 23 years.

College All-American

Evans finished his college career as one of Wingate’s best special teams players.

In 39 career games, Evans recorded the following stats as a punter: 186 punts for 8,027 yards (43.2 average) with a career long of 72 yards, as well as 47 fair catches, 89 punts inside the 20-yard line and 53 punts of 50 yards or more.

As a placekicker, Evans finished his career with: 213 kickoffs for 13,230 yards (62.1 average) and 120 touchbacks.

As a senior, Evans recorded: 67 kickoffs for 4,180 yards (62.4 average) with 44 touchbacks, 77 punts for 3,518 yards (45.69 average) with a long of 67 yards, 39 punts inside the 20-yard line and 30 punts of at least 50 yards.

Ethan’s mark of 45.69 yards per punt ranked No. 2 in the NCAA’s Division II. Only 11 kickers in the NCAA in any division averaged more yards per punt: nine in DI-FBS, one in DI-FCS and one in DII.

Evans and the Bulldogs ranked fourth nationally in net punting in 2022.

He also took over field goals and PATs as a senior, making 10-of-18 field goal attempts (long of 41) while converting 43-of-44 PATs.

Wingate advanced to the national quarterfinals for the first time in program history in 2022, winning a program-record 11 games. Evans was named D2Foootball.com’s National Special Teams Player of the Week twice in 2022, and was honored on the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) All-Conference First Team and the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Region Team.

Evans was named a D2CCA First-Team All-American on Dec. 14. Four Wingate players received D2CCA Honors, tied for the most in the nation, with Evans being the only Bulldog to receive First-Team Honors.

Later in the day on Dec. 14, Evans was named an AP All-American. Wingate led every team in Division II with five student-athletes earning All-American honors from the Associated Press. The Bulldogs had a nation’s-best three first team selections in Ethan Evans, Davon Gilmore and Tre Morrison, with D.J. Horne and Evan Surgeon picking up second team accolades.

Hula Bowl

Evans was selected to compete in the 77th-annual Hula Bowl, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

Via hulabowl.com, “The Hula Bowl is the Nation’s Premier College Football All-Star Game. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams will be represented by top scout players during Hula Bowl week.”

“Athletes chosen to participate in the Hula Bowl are selected by the Hula Bowl Selection Committee. This committee is made up of former College and Professional football players and coaches. The invitations are primarily based on an athletes potential to make a professional football team roster.

“Scouts representing from the NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams are invited to provide their input for athletes that they may want to see in the Hula Bowl game for additional evaluation.”

Since its inception in 1946, the Hula Bowl has featured over 6,000 players from every DI college and multiple DII and DII schools. Over 1,000 NCAA and NFL coaches have prepared players for being scouted (with over a 100+ head coaches).

Notable players include NFL MVPS (Deion Sanders and Dan Marino), Heisman winners (Ricky Williams and Billy Sims), and NFL/CFL Hall of Famers (including Tony Dorsett, Eric Dickerson, and Junior Ah You). Legendary coaches include Mike White, Grant Teaff, Rex Ryan, and Mike Smith.

East-West Shrine Bowl

Evans’ final game as a Wingate Bulldog will come on Feb. 2 as part of the 98th annual East-West Shrine Bowl. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Evans is one of only four players from NCAA Division II to earn an invitation to this year’s Shrine Bowl.

“We are very excited for Ethan to have this unbelievable opportunity,” said Wingate head coach Joe Reich. “It’s totally the result of his hard work and dedication to his craft.”

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. An important part of America’s football tradition, the event gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

This year, the East-West Shrine Bowl is part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Week events in Las Vegas.

Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide excellent specialty care for children.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports