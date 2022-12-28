Greyhounds finish runner-up at Frank Spencer

December 28, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Kolby Watson (2) makes an acrobatic reverse layup attempt under the basket.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Jahreece Lynch (3) attacks the basket as he scores two of his season-high 42 points against R.J. Reynolds.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Jahreece Lynch (3) attacks the basket as he scores two of his season-high 42 points against R.J. Reynolds.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

WINSTON-SALEM — North Surry won a pair of thrillers in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Tournament before falling to Mount Tabor in the championship game.

The Greyhounds, who started the season 9-0 before falling to one of the top-ranked 4A teams in the state, looked to win their first Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Championship since the 1980s in this year’s tournament. Games were held at R.J. Reynolds and North Forsyth High Schools from Dec. 21-23.

North Surry was one of two 2A teams in the Pepsi Bracket – the tougher of the tournament’s two brackets. Seeded No. 3 in the tournament, the Greyhounds (9-1) topped 4A schools R.J. Reynolds, seeded No. 6, and East Forsyth, seeded No. 2, before running into the top-ranked Mount Tabor squad.

Mount Tabor, ranked No. 5 in the 4A West, fended off a North Surry comeback in the fourth quarter to win the game 79-74.

North Surry seniors Jahreece Lynch and James McCreary were named to the All-Tournament team. Lynch averaged 27.3 points, 7.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the tournament, while McCreary averaged 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 61% from beyond the arc.

North Surry maintained its No. 1 spot in the 2A West MaxPreps poll despite the loss to Tabor.

No. 3 North Surry vs. No. 6 R.J. Reynolds

The Hounds opened the tournament by taking down R.J. Reynolds 87-86.

Lynch posted a season-high 42 points in the game, 23 of which came in the second-half. No other player in the game had more than 22 total points.

Two Reynolds seniors, Sethan Reed and Wyatt Mowery, each went off for 22 while combining to shoot 50% from the field.

North Surry led 56-52 entering the fourth quarter, then the teams combined for 65 points in the final eight minutes.

McCreary added 19 for the Greyhounds, followed by Kolby Watson with 10, Kam McKnight with nine, Cam Taylor with five and Jackson Smith with two.

Scoring

Reynolds – 19, 13, 20, 34 = 86

North Surry – 16, 24, 16, 31 = 87

No. 3 North Surry vs. No. 2 East Forsyth

North Surry competed in its first overtime game of the year in a 93-90 victory over East Forsyth.

It was McCreary’s turn to go off for North Surry as the senior dropped 33 points while making 8-of-10 3-pointers. McCreary made six of those triples in the first two quarters as he racked up 23 points by halftime.

Despite McCreary’s hot night, East Forsyth went into the fourth quarter with a 67-64 advantage. East went up by as many as seven at 74-67 before North Surry closed the fourth on a 14-7 run. Watson and McCreary each had five in the fourth quarter.

Lynch scored eight of his 24 points in overtime as the Hounds punched their ticket to the championship. Watson added 11 points, followed by McKnight with nine, Smith and Taylor with six each, and Fisher Leftwich with four.

Scoring

East Forsyth – 15, 27, 25, 14, OT1 9 = 90

North Surry – 16, 29, 19, 17, OT1 12 = 93

No. 3 North Surry vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor

North Surry jumped out to an 18-13 lead over Mount Tabor, a team that won all nine of its games this season by at least 10 points. Lynch made three 3-points en route to 11 first-quarter points.

The Spartans battled back by outscoring the Hounds 47-33 over the next quarters. North was able to make six 3-pointers across the second and third quarters, but only made six 2-point field goals while attempting just five free throws.

North actually made more 3-point field goals (16) than 2-point field goals (11) in the game.

North Surry continued to knock shots down from deep in the fourth quarter, this time outscoring East Forsyth 23-19. The Hounds made seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

McCreary had 22 in the loss, followed by 16 from Lynch, 14 from Taylor, 12 from McKnight and 10 from Watson.

Scoring

Mount Tabor – 13, 23, 24, 19 = 79

North Surry – 18, 15, 18, 23 = 74

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports