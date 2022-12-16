Surry Central basketball roundup

Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria, left, calls a play for the Golden Eagles. Eagle forward Jacob Mitchell, right, rises above an Alleghany defender for a shot in the paint.

Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) looks to break a full-court press from West Stokes.

Surry Central’s Ayden Wilmoth prepares to take a free throw against West Stokes.

A round-up of recent Surry Central basketball games.

Golden Eagle Girls

Surry Central dropped its Foothills 2A Conference opener to Wilkes Central on Dec. 13.

The Golden Eagle boys opened conference play on Dec. 9 against West Wilkes, but neither the JV girls nor varsity girls competed that night.

Surry Central drops to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play after starting the season 4-0.

Surry Central got off to a hot start against Wilkes Central, going up 13-5 after the first quarter, but then posted back-to-back quarters of single-digit scoring. The Golden Eagles shot just 14-of-53 (26%) from the field, 2-of-16 (13%) from beyond the arc and 7-of-14 (50%) from the line.

Despite a poor shooting performance, Surry Central was still in the game late and led 24-22 entering the fourth quarter. A 19-point fourth quarter from Wilkes Central gave the home team the victory.

Scoring vs. Wilkes Central

Surry Central – 13, 5, 6, 13 = 37

Wilkes Central – 5, 11, 6, 19 = 41

SC: Ashley Santamaria 13, Layla Wall 8, Ragan Hall 6, Ally Crotts 3, Mallie Southern 3, Gaby Montero 2, Brianna Wilmoth 2

WC: Individual stats not available on MaxPreps

Golden Eagle Boys

Surry Central extended its hot start to the 2022-23 season with double-digit victories over West Wilkes and Wilkes Central.

Prior to this season, Surry Central’s best start since 2006 was 3-0 in 2014-15. This year’s team has already surpassed the 2014-15 team’s win total for the season as Central went 6-18 that season.

The Golden Eagles are currently ranked No. 2 in the 2A West, trailing only their Foothills 2A Conference foe North Surry.

“It is just a special group of guys who enjoy being around each other and work their tails off every day,” said Eagles coach Marty Behrens. “Everyone has accepted their role and does not care who gets the credit as long as the team succeeds.

“I am lucky to have a group like this who are not only great athletes but are better people. Every day is a joy to work with them.”

Four Golden Eagles combined to outscore West Wilkes’ entire team in Surry Central’s Foothills 2A Conference opener: Tripp McMillen led the way with 21, followed by Josh Pardue with 19, Mason Jewell with 12 and Jacob Mitchell with 12.

Despite shooting just 6-of-28 (21%) from deep, Surry Central finished with a field goal percentage of 40% by making 23-of-45 (51%) 2-point attempts.

Mitchell had a double-double in the win with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while McMillen fell one rebound short of a double-double and Pardue finished three rebounds and four steals away from a triple-double.

Scoring vs. West Wilkes

West Wilkes – 12, 11, 15, 24 = 62

Surry Central – 16, 20, 18, 23 = 77

SC: Tripp McMillen 21, Josh Pardue 19, Mason Jewell 12, Jacob Mitchell 12, Ayden Wilmoth 9, Landon Johnson 3, Brian Williams 1

WW: Individual stats not available on MaxPreps

The Golden Eagles had another efficient shooting night inside the arc in the 71-46 win over Wilkes Central. The team made 21-of-40 (53%) 2-point attempts, marking their sixth game of the season shooting better than 50% from the field.

By making 27-of-63 (43%) total field goal attempts, Surry Central has shot at least 40% from the field in all seven games this season.

Mitchell filled the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals – leading the team in all four categories. McMillen also had four steals, while finishing second in the other three categories with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Eagles also had seven blocks as a team, with Mason Jewell leading the way with three, Pardue recording two, and McMillen and Brian Williams each recording one.

Scoring vs. Wilkes Central

Surry Central – 18, 19, 17, 17 = 71

Wilkes Central – 6, 14, 16, 10 = 46

SC: Jacob Mitchell 16, Tripp McMillen 13, Josh Pardue 12, Adam Hege 12, Ayden Wilmoth 5, Mason Jewell 5, Mason Cox 4, Landon Johnson 2, Brian Williams 2

WC: Kamen Smith 13, Tyson Owens 10, Gavin Cheek 5, Noah McGuill 4, Aiden Parks 4, Hunter Wyles 2, Gus Keener 2, Anthony Graham 1