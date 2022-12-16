Mount Airy basketball roundup

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason, left, and Morgan Mayfield led the varsity Bears in scoring in their season-opening games at South Stokes.

Mount Airy junior Alissa Clabo boxes out South Stokes’ Tyla Whitehead.

Granite Bear Mario Revels attacks the basket against the Sauras.

WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13.

The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.

Mount Airy girls at South Stokes

The Lady Bears began their quest to repeat as Northwest 1A Conference Champions with a 68-61 double-overtime victory on the road.

“It was great to finally get on the court and compete with someone besides each other,” said Mount Airy coach Angela Mayfield. “We did some good things, but the game also provided plenty of learning opportunities and exposed some things that we can work on to get better. South obviously had more game experience this season and played us very tough.

“It was definitely a battle and we are thankful to get that conference win on the road.”

Mount Airy graduated its leading scorer from a year ago, Grey Moore, who also won NW1A Player of the Year Honors, as well as two of team’s three remaining All-Conference selections.

Returning All-Conference player Morgan Mayfield led the Granite Bears with a career-high 29 points in the victory, while junior Alissa Clabo also posted a career-high with 19 points.

Clabo scored 10 of her 19 points in just the first quarter. The Bears led 29-22 at the half, and that lead grew to 43-31 at the start of the fourth quarter.

South’s Sage Stovall outscored Mount Airy herself in the fourth quarter with 11 points. The Sauras scored 21 in the fourth to force OT tied 52-52.

The teams were still knotted up at 57-57 after the first OT. Mount Airy and South Stokes (4-4, 1-1 NW1A) combined to make just one field goal in the second overtime with most of the action taking place on the free throw line. The Bears made 9-of-14 attempts in the second OT, while South made 4-of-6.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 18, 11, 14, 9, OT1 5, OT2 11 = 68

South Stokes – 12, 10, 9, 21, OT1 5, OT2 4 = 61

MA: Morgan Mayfield 29, Alissa Clabo 19, Niya Smith 5, Jalaya Revels 4, McKenna Watson 4, Kancie Tate 3, Addie Marshall 2, Da’Nya Mills 2

SS: Rebecca Amos 24, Sage Stovall 19, Tyla Whitehead 10, Savannah Wilson 6, Olivia Amos 2

Mount Airy boys at South Stokes

The Granite Bear boys faced a tough test in their first game of the season by taking on the defending NW1A Champions, which returned almost all their players from this past season, on the road.

The Sauras (6-2, 2-0 NW1A) jumped out to an early lead and never let up, going on to win 71-44. MaxPreps has South Stokes ranked No. 4 in the 1A West, with their only losses coming against the 2A West’s top-ranked team: North Surry.

“It’s impossible to overcome the challenge of only having your whole team for one practice before playing, especially playing a team as good as South Stokes,” said Bears coach Bryan Hayes. “There’s not enough time to accomplish anywhere near what you want or need to accomplish.

“We played hard, but we were not ready to compete at that level yet. We will get back in the gym and work. We will watch film and learn. We will get better every day.”

The experience factor showed in Tuesday’s game. Not only had South played seven games coming into the clash with Mount Airy, but the Bears come into the 2022-23 season having graduated eight seniors from a year ago.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 6, 9, 9, 20 = 44

South Stokes – 13, 25, 23, 10 = 71

MA: Tyler Mason 22, Zach Goins 5, Carson Hill 3, Ethan Clabo 3, Logan Fonville 3, Chad Johnson 2, Taeshon Martin 2, Jourdain Hill 2, Caleb Reid 2

SS: Carson White 19, Isiah Lash 10, Jonah Fie 10, Barry Hairston Jr. 9, Ethan Moran 6, Brendon Bradford 5, , Trey Wilmoth 3, Ian Clark 2, William Tilley 2, Larsen Gallimore 2, Jake Lozzi 2

