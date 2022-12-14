McCreary scores 1,000th career point

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry senior James McCreary, left, is recognized by coach Tyler Bentley and the Greyhound community for scoring his 1,000th career point.

North Surry High School recognized James McCreary for scoring his 1,000th career point during a Dec. 9 home game.

McCreary, a senior, is a multi-year starter that helped North Surry reach the 2A West Regional Finals this past season. He received All-Conference Honors each of the past two seasons, and was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District Second Team in 2021-22.

James picked up his 1,000th point during a Dec. 7 away game at Ashe County. He led the Greyhounds in scoring that night as the team defeated Ashe 98-46.

“James is a team-first player, and his 1000-point accomplishment wouldn’t be possible without his teammates and the hours of hard work he has put in – both in and out of the season over the last four years,” said North Surry coach Tyler Bentley. “He is a fierce competitor and no stage is too big for him. I’m glad he’s on our team and that we don’t have to play against him.”

“We are extremely proud of James and I can’t wait to see what the rest of this season and the future holds for him.”

McCreary reached 1,000 points during the first half of the Ashe County game but didn’t slow down his hot streak there. The senior followed up his big game against Ashe County by scoring a career-high 33 points against Wilkes Central – with all 33 points coming in just three quarters.

He becomes the 19th North Surry player since 1970 to reach 1,000 points. McCreary is also the third player to reach 1,000 points since Bentley took over as head coach in 2018, joining 2020 graduate Nick Badgett and fellow class of 2023 member Jahreece Lynch.

North Surry is 6-0 on the season overall and 2-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Greyhounds are ranked No. 1 in the 2A West by MaxPreps.

