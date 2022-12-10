Mount Airy wins 1A State Championship

December 10, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s captains receive the 2022 1A Football State Championship Banner. Pictured, from left: NCHSAA Board of Directors President Robert Jackson, Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins, Tyler Mason, Mario Revels, Ian Gallimore, Walker Stroup, Cam’Ron Webster and Deric Dandy.

<p>J.K. Adkins, Mount Airy’s head football coach, celebrates with quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) after capturing the program’s first NCHSAA football championship since 2008.</p>

J.K. Adkins, Mount Airy’s head football coach, celebrates with quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) after capturing the program’s first NCHSAA football championship since 2008.

<p>Mount Airy players are presented with individual awards following their state championship victory. Pictured, from left: Most Outstanding Offensive Player Caleb Reid, Championship MVP Tyler Mason and Most Outstanding Defensive Player Walker Stroup.</p>

Mount Airy players are presented with individual awards following their state championship victory. Pictured, from left: Most Outstanding Offensive Player Caleb Reid, Championship MVP Tyler Mason and Most Outstanding Defensive Player Walker Stroup.

RALEIGH — The Mount Airy Granite Bears captured their eighth state championship in school history by defeating the Tarboro Vikings 20-7.

Saturday’s championship victory was Mount Airy’s first since winning the 1A State Title in 2008. Tarboro (13-2) won the previous two 1A State Championships and had just one loss to a 1A opponent since 2017.

Junior Tyler Mason was named the Most Valuable Player of the championship game, finishing with a game-high 139 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns on 23 carries.

Junior Walker Stroup was named Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, finishing with nine total tackles, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.

Junior Caleb Reid was named Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, finishing with nine carries for 43 yards.

For the full story of Mount Airy’s championship victory, stayed tuned to mtairynews.com/sports as well as the Tuesday Print Edition of The News.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 7, 7, 6, 0 = 20

Tarboro – 0, 0, 7, 0 = 7

1Q

8:47 MA 7-0 – Tyler Mason 15-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

2Q

2:29 MA 14-0 – Tyler Mason 1-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

3Q

8:58 MA 20-0 – Tyler Mason 1-yard TD run, PAT no good

3:52 TB 20-7 – Mason Satterfield 9-yard TD run, Clay Craddock PAT

4Q

No scoring

Stats

Mount Airy Offense

TEAM

30 yards passing on one completion, one interception

188 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 41 carries

218 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Ian Gallimore 1-of-4 for 30 yards, one interception

Receiving: Mario Revels one reception for 30 yards

Rushing: Tyler Mason 23 carries for 139 yards, three touchdowns; Caleb Reid 9 carries for 43 yards; Ian Gallimore 6 carries for 20 yards; Team three carries for -14 yards

Kicking: Walker Stroup 2-of-3 PATs, three punts for 119 yards (39.7 average)

Mount Airy Defense

Total Tackles: Ian Gallimore 14, Connor Burrell 9, Walker Stroup 9, Caleb Reid 9, D.J. Joyce 7, Jonah Bilyeu 7, Tyler Mason 6, Cam’Ron Webster 5, Third Floyd 5, Landon Cox 3, Logan Fonville 2, Deric Dandy 2, Mario Revels 1

Tackles for a loss: Jonah Bilyeu 1.5, Landon Cox 1, Cam’Ron Webster 1, D.J. Joyce 1, Ian Gallimore 0.5

Caused Fumbles: Walker Stroup 1

Recovered Fumbles: Walker Stroup 1

Interceptions: Mario Revels 1

QB Hurries: Landon Cox 1, Cam’Ron Webster 1

Sacks: Landon Cox 1

Blocked Punts: D.J. Joyce 1, Cam’Ron Webster 1

Tarboro Offense

TEAM

Zero yards passing, one interception

179 yards rushing on 50 carries, one touchdown

179 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Omarion Lewis 0-of-3 for zero yards, one interception

Receiving: None

Rushing: Kamerin McDowell-Moore 25 carries for 119 yards; Mason Satterfield seven carries for 42 yards, one touchdown; Bruce Shipman Jr five carries for 9 yards; Tremaine McDaniels four carries for 7 yards, Christian Gunter three carries for 4 yards; Omarion Lewis six carries for -2 yards

Tarboro Defense

Total Tackles: Isaiah Jones 9, Omarion Lewis 8, Jamarion Smith 7, Shermardra Clark 5, Jamarion Dozier 4, Melvin Sherrod 3, Tra’kevious Jones 3, Quaytavious Jones 3, Tremaine McDaniels 2, Nathan Sherrod 1, Cole Craddock 1, Bruce Shipman Jr. 1, Joshua Bradley 1, Mason Satterfield 1

Tackles for a loss: Tremaine McDaniels 1, Cole Craddock 1, Shermardra Clark 0.5, Isaiah Jones 0.5

Interceptions: Omarion Lewis 1