Badgett’s 19 leads Hounds over Sauras

December 9, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) scores two of her team-high 19 points against South Stokes.

North Surry's Sarah Mauldin, left, grabs an offensive rebound during the second quarter of Tuesday's game.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin, left, grabs an offensive rebound during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game.

Reece Niston (2) absorbs contact as she goes up for a Greyhound layup.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Reece Niston (2) absorbs contact as she goes up for a Greyhound layup.

Greyhound Zarah Love (12) stretches to block a Saura shot.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Greyhound Zarah Love (12) stretches to block a Saura shot.

North Surry's Westyn McCraw (33) releases a free throw attempt against South Stokes.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

North Surry’s Westyn McCraw (33) releases a free throw attempt against South Stokes.

North Surry paid South Stokes back for a loss by defeating the Sauras 45-40 on Dec. 6.

The Greyhounds had redemption on their minds after the Sauras won their first game against North Surry in more than a dozen years back on Nov. 30. The Hounds took care of business at home by jumping out to a big lead and maintaining it through the final whistle.

The Greyhounds led by as many as 14 in Tuesday’s game. South rallied late and came within two possessions of North Surry, but the Hounds held on to win 45-40.

North Surry (2-2) was led in scoring by Sadie Badgett with 19 points. The junior guard was the only player on either team to score in each quarter, and her 14 first-half points were more than any other players scoring total.

Badgett had all four of North’s first-quarter field goals and seven of the team’s 10 field goals in the first half.

South Stokes only had one field goal in the first quarter as North went up 11-3 after eight minutes of action. Rebecca Amos hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter to help the Sauras (3-2) battle back, but North’s Reece Niston, Zarah Love and Josie Tompkins joined in the scoring fun in the second to put the Hounds up 24-16 at the half.

North and South combined for 17 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter after scoring just 14 total points in the first quarter. The teams traded buckets, but North Surry never relinquished its advantage. Love scored in the post on back-to-back possessions to bring the lead up to 31-22, but South’s Sage Stovall scored twice in the lane to prompt a Greyhound timeout.

North Surry’s defense locked South down for the final three minutes of the third quarter as part of a 9-0 run. Niston, Tompkins and Jaxie Draughn each hit jump shots as part of the run, then Sarah Mauldin found Tompkins for an open 3-point look as the quarter came to a close. North matched South Stokes’ first-half scoring total in just the third quarter to go up 40-26 with eight minutes left to play.

Niston scored what would be North Surry’s only field goal of the fourth quarter with 7:27 left to play. The Greyhounds were able to get stops on defense, but then turned the ball over on four consecutive offensive possessions. South Stokes also limited second chances by grabbing all the defensive rebounds.

South’s Amos, Stovall and Savannah Wilson – who each scored in double figures and combined to score 33 of the Sauras’ 40 total points – led the visitors on a meticulous 9-2 run in the fourth quarter. Each of the Sauras’ field goals during this time were separated by at least 90 seconds of game time.

A pair of offensive fouls called on North Surry kept the Greyhounds’ scoring drought alive once South cut the lead to 42-35. South still struggled to score, but Wilson was finally able to nail a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game.

Badgett scored her 18th and 19th points by hitting two bonus free throws with 25.7 on the clock, which were North’s first points since the 7:27 mark of the fourth quarter. Stovall responded with two points for South to make it 44-40. The Hounds missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 12 seconds remaining, but Callie Robertson grabbed a rebound from a Saura 3-point attempt and put the game on ice at the free throw line.

Scoring

South Stokes – 3, 13, 10, 14 = 40

North Surry – 11, 13, 16, 5 = 45

SS: Savannah Wilson 12, Rebecca Amos 11, Sage Stovall 10, Korbyn Tyler 4, Haley Tyndall 2, Tyla Whitehead 1

NS: Sadie Badgett 19, Zarah Love 7, Josie Tompkins 7, Reece Niston 6, Kayln Collins 3, Jaxie Draughn 2, Callie Robertson 1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports