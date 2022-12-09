Surry’s Thao named volleyball All-American

December 9, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

Thao

<p>Surry Community College sophomore Michelle Thao, seen here jumping to hit an attack, was named an All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association.</p>

Surry Community College sophomore Michelle Thao, seen here jumping to hit an attack, was named an All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

CHARLOTTE — Surry Community College sophomore Michelle Thao was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II All-American team as announced by the national office on Thursday.

Thao, a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School (Hickory, N.C.) was named Second-Team All-American.

“I am super excited to see Michelle get awarded for her talents and hard work,” said Surry head volleyball coach Caleb Gilley. “She has been a big piece of our team the last two seasons, and it is great to see her name among some of the best players in the country.”

Thao helped lead Surry to a 23-3 record in 2022 while capturing the Region 10 Western Division championship. She was named to the All-Region 10 First-Team, in addition to earning Region 10 All-Tournament honors by leading Surry to a quarterfinal sweep of Bryant and Stratton College.

An outside hitter, Thao led Region 10 in kills per set with a 3.89 average, and service aces per set (0.93 aces/set). She ranked ninth overall in Region 10 with 300 digs (3.75 digs/set).

Thao was named the Region 10 Division II Volleyball Player of the Year in 2021 while leading Surry to a 25-4 overall record and the Region 10 Western Division Championship. She was also named a NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American.

In addition to her on court success, Thao was named to the Region 10 All-Academic team in 2021 and honored as an NJCAA All-Academic recipient for the 2021-22 academic year.