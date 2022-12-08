Central sweeps West Stokes, moves to 4-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Ragan Hall (22), who led Surry Central with four assists against West Stokes, passes to a teammate along the perimeter.

Surry Central head coach Mandy Holt signals a play to the Golden Eagles.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central head coach Mandy Holt signals a play to the Golden Eagles.

Ashley Santamaria (4) finishes a layup in transition after making one of her career-high nine steals.

Cory Smith | The News

Ashley Santamaria (4) finishes a layup in transition after making one of her career-high nine steals.

Golden Eagle Gaby Montero (15) dribbles through the backcourt while being guarded by West Stokes' Mikayla Nixon (10)

Cory Smith | The News

Golden Eagle Gaby Montero (15) dribbles through the backcourt while being guarded by West Stokes’ Mikayla Nixon (10)

Ally Crotts (23) lines up a 3-point attempt for Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

Ally Crotts (23) lines up a 3-point attempt for Surry Central.

DOBSON — Surry Central defeated West Stokes for the second time in 10 days to win its fourth game of the season.

The Golden Eagles went wire-to-wire with the Wildcats, never trailing in the 19-point nonconference victory. Surry Central recorded a season-high 23 steals while also holding West to just eight field goals.

Senior Ashley Santamaria nearly had a double-double for Central with 11 points and a career-best nine steals. Santamaria’s 11 points came on 45% shooting, and she only committed one turnover.

The young Golden Eagles weren’t immune to turnovers of their own, though. While Central did its job on defense in the second quarter by holding West to just one field goal through the first 5:51, the Eagles were also held scoreless for the opening 4:30 of the quarter.

Freshman Ragan Hall finally ended the dry spell with a 3-pointer off an assist from fellow first-year Jenna Cave, increasing the home team’s lead to 16-8. Cave herself had the Eagles’ only other field goal of the quarter by scoring off a steal with 1:33 left in the half. Central’s other three points of the quarter came from the free throw line.

Hall, who scored a team-high 16 points, scored six points in 75 seconds to open the third quarter and increase the lead to 27-12. Santamaria and Layla Wall each added four points in the quarter, and Cave scored two as the lead grew to 19 points.

Central’s lead grew to as many as 23 in the fourth quarter before West scored four points late.

Scoring

West Stokes – 8, 4, 4, 12 = 28

Surry Central – 13, 8, 14, 12 = 47

WS: Meg White 10, Sadie Knox 6, Jessica Beasley 4, Reese Hall 3, Mikayla Nixon 3, Ava Santoro 2

SC: Ragan Hall 16, Ashley Santamaria 11, Jenna Cave 8, Layla Wall 8, Brianna Wilmoth 2, Gaby Montero 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports