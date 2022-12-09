North Surry rolls to 5-0

December 9, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Jackson Smith (11) stretches to contend a shot taken by South Stokes’ Ethan Moran (10).</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Jahreece Lynch scores one of his 12 third-quarter points on a breakaway slam.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>James McCreary (15) attacks the basket for the Greyhounds while being defended by South Stokes’ Brandon Bradford (3)</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Kolby Watson (2) attempts to eurostep past South Stokes’ Ethan Moran (10).</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

North Surry used another second-half scoring surge to pull away from South Stokes six days after their initial encounter.

The rematch of defending conference champions was held in Toast this time around on Dec. 6. After eight first-half lead changes, North Surry began the second half with a 6-0 run and never trailed again.

While the second half scoring gap was closer than the lopsided 50-28 margin of the first meeting between the Greyhounds and Sauras, North Surry still outscored South Stokes 38-29 in the second half to secure the 69-60 victory.

North Surry improved to 4-0 on the season with the nonconference win over South, then defeated Ashe County 98-46 on the road on Dec. 7 to win their fifth game of the season. The Greyhounds have now started 5-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the MaxPreps Era (2006-Present).

North Surry, ranked No. 1 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, was led in scoring by senior Jahreece Lynch with 26 points. Nearly half of Lynch’s scoring total came in the third quarter alone as he totaled 12 points in the eight-minute span.

The Greyhounds picked up their rebounding in the second half after grabbing just two in the entire second quarter. North didn’t have a single offensive board in the second quarter, and didn’t have many chances on the defensive end as South (3-2) made its first six shots of the quarter.

Instead of relying on timely 3-pointers like they did in the first meeting, North Surry primarily scored in the paint in the second half. In fact, North Surry only shot 1-of-15 from deep.

Offensive boards from Jackson Smith helped the home team quickly surpass their second-quarter total and helped North start with a 10-3 run. South fought back with 3-pointers from Brendon Bradford and Ethan Moran to come within a point, but James McCreary added to the lead by making three free throws.

Lynch scored North Surry’s final eight points of the second quarter, but Moran scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the third to keep South alive.

The fourth quarter featured three huge momentum shifts. The first saw North Surry score 10 of the first 12 points. The Greyhounds used defense to create offense as Kolby Watson has three of his five steals in the fourth, while Cam Taylor recorded three blocks in the final quarter.

As a team, North Surry had three blocks and two steals in the first 3:30 of the quarter.

The Hounds went without a field goal for the rest of the game, though, after taking a 62-50 lead. Isiah Lash, who recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Sauras, made back-to-back trips to the line to begin a 7-0 run for South. The Sauras controlled the boards during this time while also forcing Greyhound turnovers.

Watson put an end to the run with 1:30 on the clock by making a pair of bonus free throws. South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. missed a 3-pointer on the other end that was rebounded by Watson, and then the senior added two more free throws for the Greyhounds.

South Stokes kept hope alive after North Surry missed five of its next six free throws, but the Sauras never could get back within six points.

Both starting fives dominated the scoring, with North Surry only scoring four bench points and South scoring five. North Surry had seven steals as a team to South Stokes’ two, and the Hounds also recorded nine blocks to the Sauras’ four.

Each team finished with 30 rebounds. Taylor led North Surry with seven, followed by Smith and McCreary with six. Lash had 12 of South Stokes’ boards, but no other Saura had more than five.

Scoring

South Stokes – 14, 17, 17, 12 = 60

North Surry – 17, 14, 21, 17 = 69

SS: Ethan Moran 17, Isiah Lash 13, Jonah Fie 12, Barry Hairston Jr. 11, Brandon Bradford 3, Larson Gallimore 2, Carson White 2

NS: Jahreece Lynch 26, James McCreary 19, Kolby Watson 12, Jackson Smith 6, Kam McKnight 4

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports