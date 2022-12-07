Eagles pull away from Wildcats late, improve to 4-0

December 7, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue goes up strong for a third-quarter field goal against West Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle junior Ayden Wilmoth (1) knocks down one of his five 3-pointers against West Stokes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle junior Ayden Wilmoth (1) knocks down one of his five 3-pointers against West Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Tripp McMillen (2) uses his left hand to avoid a steal and drive along the baseline.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Tripp McMillen (2) uses his left hand to avoid a steal and drive along the baseline.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Landon Johnson (10) fires a 3-point attempt for the Golden Eagles.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Landon Johnson (10) fires a 3-point attempt for the Golden Eagles.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central point guard Adam Hege (5) passes along the 3-point line during the first half.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central point guard Adam Hege (5) passes along the 3-point line during the first half.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central is officially off to its best start in more than 15 years following a 66-57 win over West Stokes on Dec. 5.

The Eagles scored early and led for all but nine seconds in the first half despite a turnover-filled second quarter. Central once again jumped back on top in the fourth following a back-and-forth third quarter, but the visiting Wildcats stayed within two possessions until the final two minutes.

Surry Central outscored West Stokes 8-1 in the final two minutes of the game to win its fourth consecutive meeting with West. The Eagles made 8-of-11 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Prior to this season, Central’s best start came in 2014-15 by winning its first three games. The Eagles are now 4-0 on the season.

Monday’s home game looked to be another high-scoring affair after Central, who averaged 79.3 points through its first three games this season, scored 22 points in the first quarter. The Eagles were passing well, defending well and scoring from all over the court.

Senior forward Josh Pardue had eight points in just the opening quarter, all scored in the paint, while junior Ayden Wilmoth and senior Adam Hege each hit their first of many 3-pointers.

While the Eagles defense stood tall the opening minutes of the second quarter, Central couldn’t hold onto the ball and committed a season-high 26 turnovers in the game – 10 more than any other game this season. Empty possessions held Surry Central from scoring for the first 5:22 of the quarter.

Neither side scored until the 5:09 mark of the second quarter. West Stokes scored first, then slowly closed the gap with a 9-0 run. A steal from West’s Cam Edmonds set Keyon Rawley up for a fast-break layup with 2:47 remaining in the half, giving the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 23-22.

Nine seconds after Rawley’s field goal, sophomore Mason Jewell found Hege open on the perimeter for the senior’s second triple of the game. Central was 0-for-5 from deep to that point in the quarter.

The Eagles offense continued to struggle as the first half came to a close. Central committed an offensive foul on its penultimate possession of the second quarter, then failed to get a shot up at the buzzer.

West Stokes shot 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in the first half, but nailed its first and only 3-point attempt of the third quarter to go up 30-27. This was the beginning of a closely contested quarter that featured four lead changes after just two in the entire first half.

A pair of free throws from Tyler Moran gave West its largest lead of the night at 32-27. Wilmoth, who led Central with 21 points, hit a pair of corner 3-pointers and a layup as part of an 8-0 run for the Eagles. Moran scored off a Rawley assist again to end the run.

Perhaps the loudest the Eagles Nest got during Monday’s game was in the third quarter. Pardue had a chasedown block on defense, then sprinted to the other end where he finished with his left hand. Central stayed on that end with a full-court press and forced a Wildcat timeout.

The Cats’ came out of the timeout and went on a 5-0 run to lead 39-37. Junior Landon Johnson put the Eagles back on top with a 3-pointer to close the quarter.

Both teams had their highest-scoring quarters in the fourth. West took a brief lead after Bryson Bowman put back an offensive rebound, but a layup from Central sophomore Tripp McMillen started a 5-0 run for the home team that was the final lead change of the game.

McMillen had six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Eagle senior Jacob Mitchell also grabbed five of his team-high 12 boards in the fourth quarter.

Bowman led the Wildcats back into the game with 11 fourth-quarter points, having scored just two in the previous three quarters. At one point Bowman scored on three consecutive West possessions, ending with a 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining that cut the lead to 58-56. West Stokes called an immediate timeout following Bowman’s triple.

West got the ball back after a missed shot from Central, but a Wilmoth steal led to McMillen scoring on the other end. The next two Wildcat possessions ended with Bowman missing the front end of a 1-and-1 and then falling short on a 3-point attempt. Mitchell added to Surry Central’s lead with a pair of free throws as the Eagles were now in the double bonus.

West Stokes committed offensive fouls on its next two possessions, which Surry Central used to increase its lead by four after Hege and Wilmoth each made free throws. West scored its only point of the final 2:02 on a free throw from Matt Allen with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

Surry Central has made at least eight 3-pointers in all four games this season, though the win over West Stokes saw the Eagles shoot a season-low 30% from deep (8-of-27). The Wildcats shot 3-of-13 (23.1%) from beyond the arc.

Scoring

West Stokes – 14, 13, 12, 18 = 57

Surry Central – 22, 5, 13, 26 = 66

WS: Cam Edmonds 19, Bryson Bowman 13, Matt Allen 10, Keyon Rawley 7, Tyler Moran 5, Derek Studer 3

SC: Ayden Wilmoth 21, Josh Pardue 14, Tripp McMillen 10, Adam Hege 8, Landon Johnson 5, Mason Jewell 4, Jacob Mitchell 4

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports