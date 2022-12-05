East Surry basketball off to 3-1 start

By Cory Smith

East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) dives for a loose ball also being pursued by Central Davidson’s Abbie Stroud (42).

<p>Merry Parker Boaz (5) scores a transition layup for the Cardinals.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Emory Anderson (3) takes aim from beyond the 3-point line during the second quarter against Central Davidson.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Brooklyn Gammons lines up to take a free throw during the second quarter in which East Surry outscored Central Davidson 28-4.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Addyson Boaz sprints across half-court to break the Central Davidson press.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Grace Phillips (10) attempts a 3-pointer for East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry varsity girls basketball team is off to a 3-1 start after a home win over Central Davidson.

The Cardinals never trailed in the Dec. 1 home opener, but held just a 2-point lead after the first eight minutes of action. East Surry’s defense came to life in the second quarter and forced 10 turnovers, allowing the Cardinals to outscore the 3A Spartans 28-4 in the quarter.

The Cards never slowed down after the reinvigorating second quarter. East Surry nearly doubled Central Davidson’s scoring output in the second half to secure the win 68-27.

East Surry enters the 2022-23 season with a number of fresh faces. The team graduated four seniors in the Class of 2022, with those being the final players tied to East’s 2018-19 team that won the 1A West Regional Championship. The Cardinals look to replace the production of the Class of 2022 with its three returning varsity players, three players new to the program as well as four freshmen.

After a slow start against Central Davidson (3-1), in which East Surry shot 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-6 from the free throw line, the Cardinals started firing on all cylinders.

East Surry led 9-7 at the beginning of the second quarter. Senior Addie Phipps knocked down a 3-pointer off an assist from junior Khloe Bennett, then East’s defense forced a turnover that led to a quick timeout from the Spartans.

The Cards minimized their own turnovers while putting full-court pressure on the visitors in the second quarter. East Surry began the quarter with a 13-0 run, and all five field goals came off assists; two points on the run resulted from a pair of free throws from sophomore Merry Parker Boaz.

The team’s 21 assists were a season-high for East Surry, led by five from junior Bella Hutchens and three from senior Brooklyn Gammons. The Cards’ also committed a season-low 13 turnovers as the team continues to build chemistry.

East Surry’s 28 second-quarter points were more than previously unbeaten Central Davidson scored in the game. Phipps and Boaz, who led the team with 14 and 12 points respectively, each scored eight in the second quarter.

All 10 Cardinal players scored in the win as the team shot 45% from the field and a season-best 41% from deep.

Phipps, Hutchens and Boaz each average double-digits scoring, and all three have been the leading scorer in a game this season at least once. Phipps leads the way with 12.5 points and is tied with Boaz for the most steals per game with 3.8. Hutchens has averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds, while Boaz averaged 11 points and a team-high 3.3 assists.

The Cards are riding a three-game winning streak after dropping their season opener 40-35 to East Wilkes (4-1). East Wilkes, the 2021-22 Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Champions, defeated East Surry in the first round of the Mary Garber Tip-off Classic.

East Wilkes went on to finish third in the Bell Davis Pitt Bracket, losing only to tournament Runner-up East Forsyth. East Surry went on to defeat Lexington (0-6) and North Wilkes (3-3) in the tournament to finish fifth.

East Surry was originally slated to travel to Mount Airy on Dec. 6, but the game was postponed. The Cardinals will be back in action Friday, Dec. 9 to open Foothills 2A Conference play at North Wilkes.

Scoring

C. Davidson – 7, 4, 10, 6 = 27

East Surry – 9, 28, 16, 15 = 68

CD: Riley Elliot 7, Ella Trantham 7, Brooke Young 6, Abigail Thomas 4, Alex Myers 3

ES: Addie Phipps 14, Merry Parker Boaz 12, Grace Phillips 9, Bella Hutchens 9, Maggy Sechrist 6, Emory Anderson 6, Addyson Boaz 4, Khloe Bennett 4, Brooklyn Gammons 2, Addison Green 2

