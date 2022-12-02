Greyhounds ready to run it back

By Cory Smith

North Surry senior Jahreece Lynch throws down a powerful dunk on a fast break.

James McCreary (15) switches to his left hand for a layup against South Stokes.

North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) jumps against South Stokes’ Isiah Lash (5) for the tip-off.

Greyhound Kam McKnight (12) goes up-and-under for two points.

North Surry’s Fisher Leftwich (20) attempts to lock down South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. (1) in the backcourt.

Kolby Watson (2) splits a pair of Saura defenders to put up a layup.

WALNUT COVE — Two teams with championship aspirations – in their respective conferences and beyond – met in preseason action on Wednesday.

South Stokes and North Surry faced off for the first time since 2019, and the Nov. 30 game was the first time the teams played one another in Walnut Cove since 2017.

The home Sauras controlled the boards early and took a 33-31 halftime lead behind 10 second-quarter points from Barry Hairston Jr. The Greyhounds used 3-pointers from seniors James McCreary and Jahreece Lynch to spark a 16-5 run in the third quarter, and North went on to outscore South 50-28 in the second half to win 81-61.

North Surry’s three leading scorers – McCreary, Lynch and Cam Taylor – combined to outscore South Stokes 64-61.

McCreary led the Greyhounds (2-0) with 28 points on better than 47% shooting from the field and 85% from the foul line. Lynch had a double-double that was nearly a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

North Surry has now won eight of its past nine meetings against South Stokes (2-1). The Hounds haven’t lost to the Sauras in Walnut Cove since 2012.

North and South’s 2022 teams have a lot of similarities.

Both schools swept their respective regular season and conference tournament championships, North in the Foothills 2A Conference and South in the Northwest 1A Conference. Greyhound coach Tyler Bentley and Saura coach Jason Clark both won conference coach of the year.

Both schools are coming off 23-5 seasons in which they suffered similar losses: both lost to West Stokes by one possession, both lost once to Mount Airy – giving up 73 points in the game, both suffered a double-digit loss to a team in their division in the Frank Spencer Tournament, both of their remaining regular season losses came against a team from a higher division, and both made deep playoff runs before their seasons came to an end.

South Stokes was the No. 5 seed in the 1A West and reached the third round of the 1A State Playoffs, while North Surry was the No. 4 seed and finished 2A West Regional Runner-up.

Finally, North Surry returned all five starters from a season ago, while South got back 4-of-5 players in the starting lineup. Seniors accounted for 78 of North Surry’s 81 points on Wednesday.

Even though five of the seven Saura players to score were seniors, the team was led in scoring by a pair of juniors: Isiah Lash had a near double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Hairston finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

North and South only scored 10 points each in the opening quarter, but Hairston matched that himself in the second. A pair of free throws from the junior gave South Stokes a 32-27 lead with 29.6 seconds remaining in the half, but momentum would soon shift to the Hounds.

North Surry freshman Fisher Leftwich cut into the lead by hitting 1-of-2 free throws with 10 seconds on the clock. South went down and missed a 3-point shot, and Lynch grabbed the rebound before sprinting to halfcourt. Lynch fired a shot as he crossed over the mid-court line and it swooshed through the net as the buzzer sounded.

The Hounds hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half to force the game’s final lead change. North shot 5-of-15 (33.3%) from beyond the arc in the win, while South shot 3-of-20 (15%) from deep.

The game sped up in the third quarter thanks to multiple turnovers forced by North Surry. Five steals in the first four minutes of the quarter helped the Hounds go on a 16-5 run, later going on to outscore South 23-11 in the third.

The Greyhounds grew their lead even more with 27 fourth-quarter points. North led by as many as 21 in the fourth.

Scoring

North Surry – 10, 21, 23, 27 = 81

South Stokes – 10, 23, 11, 17 = 61

NS: James McCreary 28, Jahreece Lynch 25, Cam Taylor 11, Kolby Watson 10, Jackson Smith 4, Kam McKnight 2, Fisher Leftwich 1

SS: Isiah Lash 18, Barry Hairston Jr. 12, Jonah Fie 12, Ethan Moran 10, Trey Wilmoth 4, Larson Gallimore 3, Carson White 2

Out-hustling the Huskies

Before besting South Stokes, North Surry opened the season with a home game against Ashe County on Nov. 29.

Unlike the South Stokes game in which North scored 50 of its 81 points in the second half, the Greyhounds ran away with a strong first-half performance against Ashe County to win 78-57.

Lynch and McCreary combined for 33 first-half points to help North score 53 through two quarters. Lynch went on to score a team-high 22 points, followed by McCreary with 16 – all scored in the first half.

Kolby Watson and Kam McKnight each had 11, Jackson Smith was next with eight points, Makiyon Woodbury scored five, Leftwich had three and Taylor had two.

