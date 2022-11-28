Greyhound wrestling starts 6-2

North Surry wrestling coach Josh McCreary, left, lists the accomplishments of wrestler Garrett Shore at a Feb. 2022 pep rally. Shore qualified for the 2A State Championship Tournament at 170 pounds.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Ty Gwyn, top, traps Surry Central’s Juan Cisneros in a 2021 match.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
North Surry’s wrestling team looks to build off a strong 2021-22 season with most of last year’s team returning.
The Greyhounds were young in 2021-22 with only two seniors, but were still able to finish 15-6 as a team overall and 3-3 in the competitive Foothills 2A Conference.
The 2021-22 Hounds had eight wrestlers qualify for the 2A Midwest Regional Championship under first-year head coach Josh McCreary: Isaac Tate, Will Brickell, Caleb Utt, Austin Goins, William France, Garrett Shore, Jase Hernandez and Ty Gwyn. Shore was a state qualifier, while Utt, Hernandez and Gwyn each finished in the top six of their respective weight classes.
Seven of the eight regional qualifiers are back with the team this season and have helped the Greyhounds start 6-2 in dual team competition.
North Surry started the season with a quad match against 3A Central Davidson, 4A Glenn and 4A Ragsdale on Nov. 17. The Hounds defeated Glenn 69-9 and Central Davidson 54-30, while falling to Ragsdale 47-36.
Tate, Utt, William France, Alex Cazares, Goins, Shore Adam Slate and Aiden Martin all picked up wins against both Glenn and Central Davidson. Jefferson Gomez, Garrett France, Harley Felts and Gwyn had wins against Glenn, and Brickell won his match against Central Davidson.
Ragsdale won the match against North Surry by winning most of the upper and lower-weight matches, while the Hounds won six-of-seven matches between 138 and 195.
Ragsdale won the 106, 113, 120, 126 and 132 matches to go up 29-0. William France won via fall at 138, then Cazares and Garrett France followed suit at 145 and 152. The Tigers took the 160 match, but then North won the next three.
Felts won his match at 170, Shore took the 182 match and Slate won at 195 to give North Surry a 36-35 advantage. However, Ragsdale won the 220 and 285 matches to secure the 47-36 overall victory.
The Greyhounds took on North Stokes and East Surry in Toast on Nov. 22.
The match versus North Stokes saw the visiting Vikings win at 152, but the Hounds won every other match that wasn’t a double forfeit. Wins from the following wrestlers helped North Surry win 60-6: Tate, Ever Eldridge, Brickell, Utt, William France, Cazares, Felts, Shore, Martin and Gwyn.
East Surry briefly held a 6-0 lead over North Surry when Cameron Hayden won the 106 match via forfeit, but North won the next six matches to go up 36-6. Tate, Eldridge, Brickell, Utt, William France and Cazares all picked up victories before East’s Troy Haywood defeated Garrett France at 152.
Following a double forfeit at 160, East Surry’s Andrew Meadows and Lucas East had the Cardinals’ two remaining wins. Shore, Joseph Ravit and Gwyn finished the match off with victories.
North Surry added a pair of close wins in a Nov. 23 quad match at Alleghany, defeating the hosts 45-33 and South Stokes 48-35.
Gomez, Brickell, William France, Shore and Gwyn each had wins over both Alleghany and South Stokes. Tate, Eldridge and Felts won against Alleghany, and Utt Slate and Ravit won against South Stokes.
The Ashe County match went down to the wire with neither team winning more than two consecutive matches. Gomez, Brickell, Utt, Garrett France, Shore, Ravit and Gwyn won North Surry’s seven matches, while Ashe County wrestlers also won seven. The match was decided by a tiebreaker that went the way of Ashe County.
Ashe County finished 22-7 in 2021-22 and was ranked No. 14 in the West among all divisions by HighSchoolOT.
In addition to dual team competition, North Surry took part in the Craig White Invitational Tournament on Nov. 19.
Three Greyhounds – Cazares, Shore and Slate – reached medal matches at the tournament: Cazares took second in 145 falling to North Iredell’s Bray Trivette, a 3A State Runner-up last season, in the finals; Shore reached the championship match of the 182 bracket before suffering his only loss of the season; and Adam Slate finished fourth in the 195 bracket.
