Eagles shine under the spotlight

Xavier Salazar, top, takes the advantage against Elkin’s David Rojas in the 120-pound match.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Luis Insunza, bottom, flips Elkin’s William Santos into a pinning combination in the 285-pound bout.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Colby Cruise, top, looks for an opening against Elkin’s Nicky Hall.
Cory Smith | The News
Allen Huffman, left, maintains wrist control against Elkin’s James Steele in the 170-pound match.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — The defending 2A Midwest Regional and Foothills 2A Conference Champions began the 2022-23 season with a home match on Nov. 22.
Surry Central, who finished 15-1 as a team in 2021-22, opened the new season with a 51-30 victory against Elkin underneath its new spotlight.
“I thought for opening night we wrestled well,” said Surry Central coach Stephen Priddy. “We didn’t have Jacob and Jeremiah [Price] tonight, but the guys really stepped up for us. I hope we get those guys back and get back to full strength. It should be an exciting season.”
The Golden Eagles graduated four wrestlers from last season’s team: Cole Butcher, Spencer LeClair, Juan Cisneros and Karson Crouse. Crouse and LeClair were both state qualifiers that finished fifth in their respective weight class: Crouse in 160 and LeClair in 170.
Four of Central’s six state qualifiers this past season returned: Xavier Salazar, Enoc Lopez, Jacob Price and Jeremiah Price. Salazar (106) and Lopez (195) each went 1-2 at the state tournament, while both Price’s won state championships – Jacob at 145 and Jeremiah at 152.
Jeremiah, who recently signed to wrestle at Appalachian State, is a three-time state champion in the 2A division.
Surry Central never trailed in its match against Elkin. Six of the Eagles’ nine wins came via fall, and only two of the six went longer than one period.
Ayden Norman started things off for Surry Central with a 34-second win over Elkin’s Alejandro Diaz in the 106-pound match. Jose Trejo followed in the 113 match by building a 6-1 lead before pinning Elkin’s Victor Vargas 1:04 into the first period.
Central’s Salazar battled David Rojas in the 120 match. The pair were tied 2-2 after the first period and 4-4 after the second, becoming the only match of the night that would be decided by points.
A two-point takedown put Rojas up 6-4, but Salazar cut into the lead with an escape worth one point. Salazar trailed as the clock dropped below 30 seconds, but managed to complete the comeback win with a two-point reversal in the closing moments.
Elkin picked up its first two wins of the night in the 126 and 132 matches. Miguel Salas pinned Central’s Cole Snow 31 seconds into the second period of the 126 match, and Jake Wright pinned Central’s Sam Wood 60 seconds into the 132 bout.
Golden Eagle Alex Kinton picked up a win at 138 to keep Central’s lead alive, pinning Elkin’s Yovanni Martinez in 38 seconds, but the Buckin’ Elks immediately fired back. Elkin’s Alejandro Lopez held a 7-1 advantage over Adrian Garcia late in the third period before pinning the Golden Eagle.
Elkin closed the gap to 21-18, but fell behind after forfeiting the 152 and 160 matches. Surry Central’s Wyatt Wall and Rylee Anderson were credited for wins in the two forfeits.
Central’s Allen Huffman and Elkin’s James Steele resumed competition in the 170 bout. Steele scored on three takedowns in the opening period, while Huffman accumulated a pair of points on escapes. Huffman had his first takedown in the second period, but a reversal and takedown from Steel gave the Buckin’ Elk a 10-4 lead heading into the final period of regulation.
Steele used one final takedown in the third period to set Huffman up for a fall. Elkin’s Bo Huff followed with a win via fall in the 195 match, pinning Central’s Hunter Gilmore in the first period.
Huff’s win cut the Central lead to 39-30, but the Eagles secured the team victory by winning the final two matches. Enoc Lopez pinned Jayden Martin in the first period of the 220 match, and Luis Insunza pinned William Santos in the first period of the heavyweight match.
Surry Central is set to continue its wrestling season on Nov. 26 by taking part in the Danny Linker Invitational Tournament at Alleghany High School.
