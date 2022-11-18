Price signs with Appalachian State

Surry Central senior Jeremiah Price is joined by his family as he signs his NCAA National Letter Intent to wrestler at Appalachian State University.
Gary York | WIFM Radio
Jeremiah Price has his hand raised after winning the 2022 NCHSAA 2A 152-pound State Championship. Price won the 2A 152 Title his junior year after repeating as 2A 145 Champion his first two years.
Amy Cave | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, left, is pictured with Golden Eagle wrestling coach Stephen Priddy.
Gary York | WIFM Radio
Jeremiah Price
Gary York | WIFM Radio
DOBSON — Surry Central senior Jeremiah Price officially signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his wrestling career at Appalachian State University.
The multi-time All-American and three-time N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) State Champion originally committed to N.C. State in November 2021, but flipped his commitment to App State in September 2022.
“App felt more like home and what I represent,” Price said. “They are a bunch of gritty, hard-nosed kids that want to work and want to get better. They haven’t been handed anything. Also, they give back to the community and have a positive impact on the community that they have.”
At the time of his commitment, Price was ranked No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 9 in the nation for his weight class (152-pounds) by Flowrestling.
“These last three years with Jeremiah have been awesome, and it’s great to be a part of this ride,” said Surry Central coach Stephen Priddy. “To see him achieve this part of his dream by signing and getting to be a part of it is something I won’t ever forget.
“As cool as this is for Jeremiah and his family, I think it’s the biggest deal for App with how highly ranked he is in the nation. He’s got to be one of the top recruits they’ve ever got this early. Overall it’s great to see him stay in N.C., and I know he and coach [JohnMark] Bentley are going to be a great combo.”
Price said he started wrestling when he was four. While he competed in a number of sports – with wrestling and football being the two he stuck with through middle school – wrestling was always his favorite.
“Eighth grade was when I decided to fully commit to wrestling and the goal of becoming a D-I wrestler to compete against the best the sport had to offer,” Price said.
Taking on the top competitors has always driven the young wrestler. Despite boasting an incredible 118-1 record at Surry Central, in which Jeremiah has won his past 91 matches, Priddy said Price has never really put much stock into his win-loss total.
“I’ll tell you right now, he doesn’t care one bit about win-loss records or any winning streak or any of that,” Priddy said. “People talk about his record and he might acknowledge it when he hits a milestone, but all he focuses on is how he performs on the mat once the whistle blows. Even as a freshman he didn’t want to just rack up wins.”
Price’s only loss as a Surry Central Golden Eagle came in the 2019 Holy Angels Wrestling Invitational when he was defeated by Cape Fear’s Dallas Wilson. Wilson, who came into the tournament as a 2-time State Champion, went on to win the Holy Angels Invitational 145-pound bracket and later captured his third NCHSAA State Title.
“We absolutely could’ve held him out of Holy Angels that year knowing he’d run into Wilson, but Jeremiah wanted to wrestle the best there was,” Priddy said. “That’s been the big thing with coaching him: you have to go out there and find him competition.”
Price went on to finish 56-1 as a freshman. His season culminated with a win in the 2A 145-pound State Championship match.
Prior to the 2020 state tournament, Price said he was realistically just aiming to place in the top six.
“He’s very humble, never loud or boisterous,” Priddy said “Just seeing him on the street you wouldn’t know that he’s one of the most technically sound competitors in one of the most physical sports out there. Once you see him on the mat you can’t help but say ‘holy cow.’
“It’s his internal drive and his mindset that make him so good. I know it’s cliche to say, ‘oh, so-and-so can’t be outworked,’ but if anyone ever said they work harder than Jeremiah Price I would have to see it to believe it.”
Priddy also bragged on Price’s leadership abilities, saying his teammates would often turn to him for guidance, advice or just to be pushed even when he was a sophomore.
“He’s friendly to everyone and never seems to get mad or upset,” the coach said. “He could go through an excruciating workout and be absolutely exhausted, but if someone asked for his help he wouldn’t think twice about it.”
Price repeated as 2A 145 State Champion during the 2020-21 season that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. He went 20-0 and was never in danger of losing as a sophomore.
Earlier in the year he emerged champion at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Sophomore Nationals, which Priddy said made Jeremiah more than prepared enough to win a state title.
Prior to his junior season, Price competed in the Grappler Fall Classic (GFC) national wrestling tournament at 145. He finished third in the tournament to be named an All-American.
The Golden Eagle moved up to 152 when NCHSAA wrestling returned and once again won the 2A State Championship with an undefeated record. Price was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A State Meet, winning his four tournament matches in the following ways: via fall 10 seconds into the first period, via fall 26 seconds into the first period, via 25-10 technical fall and via 26-9 tech fall.
In the summer between his junior and senior years, Jeremiah represented Team N.C. at the US Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D. He finished eighth of 121 wrestlers in the 152-pound Junior Freestyle Division to once again be named an All-American.
With his final season of high school just starting, Price said he wants to go out a four-time State Champion. He would not only be the first person in the history of Surry Central or Surry County to do so, but Jeremiah would be just the 12th wrestler in state history to ever win four NCHSAA individual wrestling championships.
One of the 11 wrestlers to win four NCHSAA state titles is JohnMark Bentley, Price’s future coach at App State, who won four championships during his time at Avery County.
Price extended thanks to his family and coaches for helping him reach this point in his wrestling career.
“My dad has been my coach since I started and continues to help me grow as a person and an athlete,” Jeremiah said. “Priddy gets me the matches I need, lets me get the practices I need and helps me get the resources during the season I need to be my best.
“Last, my club coaches Josh Stanley and Shelton Sales have got me where I am. They have put in COUNTLESS time and effort to get me here mentally and physically and hone my wrestling abilities.”
